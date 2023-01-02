Read full article on original website
South Dakota man identified as victim in New Year’s Day crash
Authorities have identified a 42-year-old Marty, South Dakota man in a fatal New Year's Day crash.
Interstate 90 reopens to eastbound traffic only between Sioux Falls and Mitchell; Remains under No Travel Advisory
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The South Dakota Department of Transportation has announced that Interstate 90 between Sioux Falls and Mitchell has been reopened to eastbound traffic only. The interstate remains closed to westbound traffic at this time. SDDOT anticipates reopening the westbound lanes by mid-day today. Even with...
Man dies in Charles Mix County crash
MARTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One person died in a vehicle-pedestrian crash near Marty early Sunday morning. The incident happened on South Dakota Highway 46 just before 5 a.m. According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information indicates that the victim was walking east on...
South Dakota man killed in vehicle vs pedestrian crash
The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says that a 42-year-old man was walking east of South Dakota Highway 46 when he was struck by an unknown vehicle.
Stranded drivers, tipped over plow in Davison County
MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — Davison County is dealing with between 18 to 22 inches of snow following a winter storm. Planning and Zoning administrator Jeff Bathke told KELOLAND News that the Sheriff’s Department had rescued 9 stranded motorists from three vehicles as of Wednesday afternoon. “Several other stranded...
Taking a look at snow numbers
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The snow isn’t finished yet. We could see another inch or two before the day is over. Mitchell saw just over 17 inches of snow. This beat out the last record of 6 inches set in 1949. This also beat the highest one day snowfall record of 16 inches from 1907 and 1910. This system also broke the single day precipitation record of just under 3 quarters of an inch in 1949, with a little over an inch.
Snow for the history records in South Dakota, Southwest MN
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This week’s storm should be one for the historical records in several communities across South Dakota and southwestern Minnesota. Total snowfall reported snowfall as of noon today (Jan. 3) include 12 inches and 16 inches in Humboldt and even 20 inches in Armour. Armour had 26.5 inches as of 4 p.m., according to KELOLAND meteorologist Jay Trobec.
No snow days for South Dakota farmers
BRIDGEWATER, S.D. (KELO)– While many people in Southeastern South Dakota had a snow day yesterday, the work doesn’t stop for area ag producers. Charles and Jessica Liesinger have a cattle and sheep operation just outside of Bridgewater. They say this is the worst snow storm they have ever experienced. Not only do they have to make sure the livestock are fed, they are also lambing and have to go out to check on the sheep every couple hours.
Noem hires Mitchell superintendent as secretary of education
Gov. Kristi Noem announced Tuesday that she has appointed Joe Graves as secretary of the South Dakota Department of Education. His appointment will be effective Jan. 10. He succeeds Secretary Tiffany Sanderson, who has accepted a job as president of Lake Area Technical College. “Joe is a wonderful fit to...
Police: Missing South Dakota teen found dead
The Mitchell Police Department shared an update on a missing teenager.
