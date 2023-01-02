As the calendar turns to 2023 and teams approach the halfway mark in their seasons, focus starts to shift toward the league’s trade deadline, set for March 3. That might feel far away, and in terms of a team’s season it is, but in reality it’s just two months away. Earlier, TSN’s Pierre LeBrun, Chris Johnston, and Darren Dreger convened for Tuesday’s "Insider Trading" segment, and the group discussed a number of topics related to not only the upcoming deadline, but team’s strategies approaching their builds, their assets, and how they’ll manage the next two months.

2 DAYS AGO