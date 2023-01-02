ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pro Hockey Rumors

Goaltender Cam Talbot interested in staying with Senators

The Ottawa Senators have had an up-and-down season. After it looked at first like the team couldn’t escape the ghosts of disappointing seasons past, strong play over the past few weeks has them back in the extended playoff conversation. A big part of this improved performance has been the...
Pro Hockey Rumors

Boston Bruins place Jake DeBrusk on long-term IR

It’s even worse than originally reported for Jake DeBrusk. The Boston Bruins have placed the forward on long-term injured reserve with hand and lower-body injuries, suffered in the Winter Classic on Monday. DeBrusk was seen after the game in a walking boot and reports suggested he broke his fibula. The Bruins say his recovery timeline is approximately four weeks.
BOSTON, MA
The Hockey Writers

Anaheim Ducks Gameday Preview: Dallas Stars – 01/04/2023

Tonight, the Anaheim Ducks will take on the Dallas Stars at Honda Center in a showdown between two teams going in opposite directions in the Western Conference. With seven wins in their last 10 games, the Stars are sitting atop the Central Division standings, three points clear of the second-place Winnipeg Jets, while the Anaheim Ducks began 2023 where they finished 2022, with a plunge toward the conference basement, courtesy of the Philadelphia Flyers’ 4-1 victory Monday night.
ANAHEIM, CA
Pro Hockey Rumors

NHL insider reveals how Connor Bedard could affect trade-deadline strategies

As the calendar turns to 2023 and teams approach the halfway mark in their seasons, focus starts to shift toward the league’s trade deadline, set for March 3. That might feel far away, and in terms of a team’s season it is, but in reality it’s just two months away. Earlier, TSN’s Pierre LeBrun, Chris Johnston, and Darren Dreger convened for Tuesday’s "Insider Trading" segment, and the group discussed a number of topics related to not only the upcoming deadline, but team’s strategies approaching their builds, their assets, and how they’ll manage the next two months.
Pro Hockey Rumors

Hurricanes activate Max Pacioretty to active roster

The Carolina Hurricanes, currently sitting in second place in the entire NHL, are about to get a pretty impressive reinforcement. Max Pacioretty has been activated from the season-opening injured reserve, with Ondrej Kase moving to long-term injured reserve to make room. Pacioretty is coming back from offseason surgery to repair a torn Achilles and will be making his Hurricanes debut whenever head coach Rod Brind’Amour inserts him into the lineup.
RALEIGH, NC
Pro Hockey Rumors

Devils activate Ondrej Palat from injured reserve

The New Jersey Devils have removed Ondrej Palat from injured reserve, according to the NHL’s media site. Tyce Thompson, who was recalled recently, no longer appears on the roster and according to Ryan Novozinsky of NJ.com is being sent to the Utica Comets. The team also has recalled Akira Schmid, but had an extra roster spot available already so didn’t need a further transaction.
NEWARK, NJ
Pro Hockey Rumors

Flyers activate prospect Bobby Brink

One of the many disappointing moments for the Philadelphia Flyers this season was the early injury of Bobby Brink, who underwent hip surgery in July. Now, months later, the young forward is ready to return to action. Brink has been activated from injured reserve and loaned to the Lehigh Valley...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pro Hockey Rumors

Flyers send Felix Sandstrom on conditioning stint

After activating Carter Hart from injured reserve yesterday, the Philadelphia Flyers did not immediately send a goaltender to the minor leagues. It was a curious decision, given Samuel Ersson could be loaned without exposing him to waivers. Today, they’ve explained why, by sending Felix Sandstrom on a conditioning stint with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. That does not require him to pass through waivers. The team has also recalled Kieffer Bellows from the AHL with the extra roster spot they had.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pro Hockey Rumors

Golden Knights to activate forward Jack Eichel

Though the team has not formally announced anything just yet, it appears the Vegas Golden Knights have activated forward Jack Eichel off of IR, says Danny Webster of The Las Vegas Sun. A closer look at the team’s roster on their website shows Eichel is listed as healthy, and forward Byron Froese as well as defenseman Kaedan Korczak and Brayden Pachal are no longer listed on the roster.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Pro Hockey Rumors

Florida Panthers recall Givani Smith

The Florida Panthers have brought Givani Smith back to the NHL, after sending him down just before Christmas. The move comes ahead of their game against the Arizona Coyotes this evening. Smith, 24, has played just one game since arriving in Florida but managed to rack up seven penalty minutes...
COLORADO STATE
Pro Hockey Rumors

Pro Hockey Rumors

