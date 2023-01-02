Read full article on original website
Predators reportedly make longtime defenseman 'available' via trade
There is a brand-new name to throw out onto the 2023 trade-deadline hot stove, and it’s a big one. Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff writes that Nashville Predators general manager David Poile “is ready to consider moving” Mattias Ekholm, and lists him as “available” in his first trade targets board.
Goaltender Cam Talbot interested in staying with Senators
The Ottawa Senators have had an up-and-down season. After it looked at first like the team couldn’t escape the ghosts of disappointing seasons past, strong play over the past few weeks has them back in the extended playoff conversation. A big part of this improved performance has been the...
Red Wings place former first-round pick Jakub Vrana on waivers
The Detroit Red Wings were expected to place a player on waivers to make room for Robby Fabbri’s return, but no one expected it to be Jakub Vrana. Chris Johnston of NorthStar Bets reports that the forward, who only recently moved to the next phase of the Player Assistance Program, has been placed on waivers.
Boston Bruins place Jake DeBrusk on long-term IR
It’s even worse than originally reported for Jake DeBrusk. The Boston Bruins have placed the forward on long-term injured reserve with hand and lower-body injuries, suffered in the Winter Classic on Monday. DeBrusk was seen after the game in a walking boot and reports suggested he broke his fibula. The Bruins say his recovery timeline is approximately four weeks.
Rangers sign Jimmy Vesey to two-year contract extension
Jimmy Vesey has picked the New York Rangers once again, this time signing an extension with the team. The two-year deal will keep him in New York through the 2024-25 season and according to Emily Kaplan of ESPN, will cost the Rangers just $800K each year. Vesey, 29, said no...
The Hockey Writers
Anaheim Ducks Gameday Preview: Dallas Stars – 01/04/2023
Tonight, the Anaheim Ducks will take on the Dallas Stars at Honda Center in a showdown between two teams going in opposite directions in the Western Conference. With seven wins in their last 10 games, the Stars are sitting atop the Central Division standings, three points clear of the second-place Winnipeg Jets, while the Anaheim Ducks began 2023 where they finished 2022, with a plunge toward the conference basement, courtesy of the Philadelphia Flyers’ 4-1 victory Monday night.
Report: Maple Leafs have 'touched base' with Michael Bunting over contract
But overlooking him is probably a mistake. Since coming up to the NHL with the Arizona Coyotes in March 2021, Bunting has scored 44 goals and 102 points in 137 games. That’s an 82-game pace of 26 and 63, all for the low, low price of $950K per season.
NHL insider reveals how Connor Bedard could affect trade-deadline strategies
As the calendar turns to 2023 and teams approach the halfway mark in their seasons, focus starts to shift toward the league’s trade deadline, set for March 3. That might feel far away, and in terms of a team’s season it is, but in reality it’s just two months away. Earlier, TSN’s Pierre LeBrun, Chris Johnston, and Darren Dreger convened for Tuesday’s "Insider Trading" segment, and the group discussed a number of topics related to not only the upcoming deadline, but team’s strategies approaching their builds, their assets, and how they’ll manage the next two months.
Hurricanes activate Max Pacioretty to active roster
The Carolina Hurricanes, currently sitting in second place in the entire NHL, are about to get a pretty impressive reinforcement. Max Pacioretty has been activated from the season-opening injured reserve, with Ondrej Kase moving to long-term injured reserve to make room. Pacioretty is coming back from offseason surgery to repair a torn Achilles and will be making his Hurricanes debut whenever head coach Rod Brind’Amour inserts him into the lineup.
Ducks send defenseman Nathan Beaulieu on conditioning stint
After playing just a few days ago, Anaheim Ducks defenseman Nathan Beaulieu has now been curiously sent to the AHL on a conditioning loan. He’ll join the San Diego Gulls for the time being, with the loan lasting a maximum of two weeks. Beaulieu, 30, received 15 shifts in...
Flyers activate goaltender Carter Hart from injured reserve
The Philadelphia Flyers have their starting goaltender back after activating Carter Hart from injured reserve. The young netminder was cleared from the concussion protocol a few days ago but is now ready to get back into game action. The team already had room on the roster after sending Olle Lycksell down yesterday.
Devils activate Ondrej Palat from injured reserve
The New Jersey Devils have removed Ondrej Palat from injured reserve, according to the NHL’s media site. Tyce Thompson, who was recalled recently, no longer appears on the roster and according to Ryan Novozinsky of NJ.com is being sent to the Utica Comets. The team also has recalled Akira Schmid, but had an extra roster spot available already so didn’t need a further transaction.
Flyers activate prospect Bobby Brink
One of the many disappointing moments for the Philadelphia Flyers this season was the early injury of Bobby Brink, who underwent hip surgery in July. Now, months later, the young forward is ready to return to action. Brink has been activated from injured reserve and loaned to the Lehigh Valley...
Flyers send Felix Sandstrom on conditioning stint
After activating Carter Hart from injured reserve yesterday, the Philadelphia Flyers did not immediately send a goaltender to the minor leagues. It was a curious decision, given Samuel Ersson could be loaned without exposing him to waivers. Today, they’ve explained why, by sending Felix Sandstrom on a conditioning stint with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. That does not require him to pass through waivers. The team has also recalled Kieffer Bellows from the AHL with the extra roster spot they had.
Penguins recall Dustin Tokarski after injury to Tristan Jarry
After Tristan Jarry left Monday’s Winter Classic with an injury, the Pittsburgh Penguins have recalled Dustin Tokarski from the minor leagues. The team has not moved Jarry to injured reserve to make room for the transaction. Instead, Kris Letang has been designated non-roster while he is with family following the death of his father.
Golden Knights to activate forward Jack Eichel
Though the team has not formally announced anything just yet, it appears the Vegas Golden Knights have activated forward Jack Eichel off of IR, says Danny Webster of The Las Vegas Sun. A closer look at the team’s roster on their website shows Eichel is listed as healthy, and forward Byron Froese as well as defenseman Kaedan Korczak and Brayden Pachal are no longer listed on the roster.
Florida Panthers recall Givani Smith
The Florida Panthers have brought Givani Smith back to the NHL, after sending him down just before Christmas. The move comes ahead of their game against the Arizona Coyotes this evening. Smith, 24, has played just one game since arriving in Florida but managed to rack up seven penalty minutes...
Pro Hockey Rumors
