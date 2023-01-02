Read full article on original website
WATCH: Katie Hobbs gives inaugural address as Arizona governor
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs will outline her vision for the next four years during her inaugural address Thursday, ushering in an era of divided government and Democratic ascendance.
Arizona Election Loser Kari Lake Unduly Crowns Herself With A New Title
The Trump-backed Republican recently filed two appeals after losing a lawsuit over her gubernatorial election loss.
Abe Hamadeh and RNC File Motion for New Trial Based on Additional Evidence of Voter Disenfranchisement
Republican Arizona Attorney General candidate Abe Hamadeh is not giving up contesting the election which went to Democrat Kris Mayes by just 280 votes. His first lawsuit challenging the results was dismissed as premature, his second was thrown out by Mohave County Superior Court Judge Lee Jantzen for not showing there were enough problematic votes to change the election, but on Tuesday Hamadeh and the RNC, along with two individuals, filed a motion for a new trial, based on additional evidence of voter disenfranchisement. Hundreds of uncounted ballots were recently found in Pinal County.
Three Arizona politicians vote against California rep for House speaker
Director positions at three Arizona agencies are vacant as Gov. Katie Hobbs' team works to fill those openings. Critics questioning Gov. Katie Hobbs' funding for inaugural events. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Hobbs has an incomplete list of donors on a government website for her inaugural events, and some organizations...
Ex-Arizona attorney general GOP candidate Abe Hamadeh demands new trial over 2022 election loss
Former Arizona Republican attorney general candidate Abe Hamadeh is demanding there be a new trial for his 2022 election loss challenge that was thrown out by a judge late last year. Pointing to "newly discovered evidence" about tabulation errors in Pinal County, Hamadeh's legal team argued in a lawsuit filed...
Dark money paying for Hobbs inaugural events
Thursday’s inauguration of Governor Katie Hobbs represented a new day in Arizona. It also reminded voters of an old problem: dark money.
Katie Hobbs Laughs When Asked To Support The Constitution During Oath
The Arizona Republicans should use this to drive the narrative that Katie Hobbs isn't a serious person, doesn't care about laws and is flat out dangerously crazy and dumb. She couldn't repeat words said to her face and laughed when she was asked to support the Constitution.
Kari Lake Can Overturn Election Even if There's Not Voter Fraud—Lawyer
Arizona congressman-elect and attorney Alex Kolodin added: "There has never been any sort of time bar on resolutions of election challenges on appeal."
Democrat Kris Mayes plans to investigate fake GOP electors as Arizona attorney general
Mayes, a Democrat seen here speaking to the Arizona Chamber of Commerce, said part of her motivation to investigate the fake electors stems from what she considers a lack of action from outgoing Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich./Gage Skidmore || Flickr. Kris Mayes plans to investigate the effort by a...
Recount shows election denier fell short in Arizona’s A.G. race
Arizona earned a reputation as a reliably “red” state. Between 1976 and 2016, for example, there were 11 presidential elections, and the GOP ticket carried the Grand Canyon State in 10 of them. Between 1964 and 2016, Arizona voters elected only one Democrat to the U.S. Senate. This...
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs cancels plans to call special session on abortions
PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs no longer plans to call a special session to repeal Arizona’s Civil War-era ban on abortions. This comes after she promised on the campaign trail that she would call a special session on day one of her time in office. “I think...
Most insurrection defendants from Arizona pleaded guilty
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The riot that scarred the nation’s Capitol on January 6, 2021, lasted about six hours. But two years after the last protester left the Capitol Rotunda, hundreds of criminal cases are still making their way through the federal court system. Prosecutors have charged more than...
Arizona Court of Appeals to Hear Case Involving 2020 Maricopa County Ballot Images
Audit USA (AU), a nonpartisan organization based in Arizona focusing on election integrity, will have an opportunity to present arguments in the Arizona Court of Appeals Wednesday in a case involving Maricopa County and ballot images. “I’m hopeful we will win this case because the facts are with us and...
Attorney general sues BESD, superintendent
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich filed a lawsuit on Dec. 28 against the Buckeye Elementary School District and superintendent Kristi Wilson. This follows a report issued by the Arizona auditor general that found BESD paid Wilson more than $1.7 million of “additional compensation” from July 2016 to December 2021. That brought Wilson’s total compensation to about $3.3 million for that time, an estimated $571,256 of which she was not entitled to under her employment agreements.
Arizona Department of Public Safety Director Announces Retirement After Not Being Retained by Hobbs Administration
Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) Director Colonel Heston Silbert announced Tuesday that he would retire from his position effective Friday. “I am announcing my retirement from the Department of Public Safety effective Friday, January 6, 2023. It has been an honor of a lifetime to have served the men and women of the Department of Public Safety, and the citizens of this great state. As Director I observed firsthand the selflessness, dedication, and bravery of our Arizona State Troopers and professional staff,” Silbert said. “I would like to thank Governor Ducey for his support and faith in me.”
'Certainly It's Scary': Arizona Man Viciously Attacked By Bobcat
"The attack was by all accounts unprovoked."
Arizona witness describes silent triangle crossing overhead with orange lights
Watching night sky.Photo byMarcel StraußonUnsplash. An Arizona witness at Buckeye reported watching a silent, triangle-shaped object with orange lights crossing overhead at 10:30 p.m. on December 13, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Arizona seeing nearly 50% increase in egg prices due to demand, bird flu
An AMC Theater in Phoenix and a Chandler restaurant and winery were among the restaurants hit with health code violations. Three Arizona politicians vote against California rep for House speaker. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Representative Kevin McCarthy, the frontrunner from California, still wasn’t able to reach the required 218...
Governor appoints six new judges to the Arizona Court of Appeals￼
PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey has announced appointments to fill vacancies on the Arizona Court of Appeals, the first level of appeal from Superior Courts on cases including civil, criminal, juvenile, tax, and family matters. The governor appointed Michael Catlett, Anni Hill Foster, and Daniel Kiley to Division I....
