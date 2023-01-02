WATCH: Fresno State Marching Band at the Rose Parade

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – The Fresno State Bulldog Marching Band’s first appearance at the Rose Parade is in the books.

The 134th Rose Parade traveled 5.5 miles down Colorado Blvd. in Pasadena and it is composed of many beautifully and creatively made floats as well as hard-working and passionate bands.

One of those bands was the Central Valley’s own Fresno State Bulldog Marching Band, which closed out the parade with an impressive performance that had the crowns, the anchors, and people at home moving and grooving.

The band learned back in October 2021 that it had been invited to attend this edition of the parade. In late September of 2022, the band was able to surpass the $35,000 donation goal to send the 290-member band to the parade.

