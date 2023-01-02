Read full article on original website
WKRN
8 found dead at Utah home
Residents accuse Madison apartment of kicking them …. Dozens of Chapel Village Apartment residents are worried that they will become homeless. SWAT officer kills Hermitage man accused of holding …. Metro police are investigating following a deadly officer-involved shooting in Hermitage that happened at a home on Summit Run Place...
1 injured in shooting at Nashville convenience store
One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting at a Nashville convenience store.
thecountrynote.com
Becky Isaacs, of The Isaacs, Released from Skyline Medical Center Over The Weekend Following Dec. 15 Car Accident
Nashville, Tenn. – On December 15 Nashville based artist Becky Isaacs was hit head-on in a two car collision in Hendersonville, Tennessee, leaving one person dead. Isaacs who was travelling alone at the time, was given immediate care by Hendersonville-based first responders. Isaacs was taken to Skyline Medical Center...
WKRN
Lightning strike sends Nashville home up in flames
Nashville fire crews were able to extinguish a house fire late Monday evening that was likely caused by a lightning strike. Lightning strike sends Nashville home up in flames. Nashville fire crews were able to extinguish a house fire late Monday evening that was likely caused by a lightning strike.
This Is Tennessee's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a report of the Volunteer State's best public high schools.
Woman shot overnight while stopped at intersection in Nashville
Witnesses told Metro police that a man got out of his car while stopped at an intersection, then shot one bullet into another, injuring the woman.
Woman shot in vehicle following argument at Midtown Nashville bar
The shooting happened around 1:20 a.m. at the intersection of West End Avenue and 16th Avenue North.
WKRN
1 dead, 2 injured in Murfreesboro crash
Murfreesboro police are investigating a deadly crash that happened at the entrance of Cross Creek of Murfreesboro Apartments on Fortress Boulevard.
WKRN
Hamlin family releases statement
The mayor's office provides an update on efforts to address homelessness throughout Davidson County. Missouri executes transgender inmate convicted of …. A Missouri inmate was put to death Tuesday for a 2003 killing, becoming what is believed to be the first transgender woman executed in the U.S.
fox17.com
'Help me Lord': Harrowing 911 call details moments leading up to Michaela Carter's death
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 911 call released to the Metro Council on Thursday tracks the harrowing moments that led to a 24-year-old Nashville woman's death. Michaela Carter was shot in the chest and leg by her ex-boyfriend, James Leggett, in November 2021 after he kicked in her door. She died days later.
murfreesboro.com
Seven Tennessee Public Schools Selected as State Finalists in Samsung Solve for Tomorrow STEM Competition
Samsung announced 300 public schools have been named State Finalists in the 13th annual Samsung Solve for Tomorrow STEM competition – and seven schools in Tennessee were selected. Representing the best of more than one thousand competition entrants, each State Finalist has won a package of $2,500 in technology and school supplies.
Nashville Parent
New Food, Salon and More at Factory at Franklin
The Factory at Franklin has announced new restaurant and retail tenants, including Edley’s Bar-B-Que, The White Alligator and Structured Hair. In addition, longtime Factory office tenant Treeline Bamboo is expanding its footprint and relocating to newly designed space on the campus. “We are excited about these four best-in-class businesses...
Nashville suburb sues Tennessee Historical Commission over Confederate-named streets
During the late 1950s and early 1960s — in an era marked by desegregation and white flight — a pair of real estate development firms built a residential enclave in the Nashville suburb of Forest Hills and drew inspiration from the Civil War to name its streets. The developers named one of the entrances to […] The post Nashville suburb sues Tennessee Historical Commission over Confederate-named streets appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
WKRN
Man loses wife, home in fire
Man loses wife, home in fire
Three unrelated people can live in a house in Nashville. That could change.
As the affordable housing crisis continues in Nashville, a new ordinance could help some people save money.
Nashville's 'Big Bash' makes a big difference for the hungry following NYE
The note has dropped and the numbers are in - Nashville's Big Bash on New Year's Eve broke records. The impacts of the event are still being felt by the neediest in our community.
WBBJ
Nashville police ID West TN couple found dead
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nashville police have given an update on a murder-suicide involving a West Tennessee couple. The department says that Irene Bond, 45, and Geremy Causey, 31, both of Shelby County, were found Monday inside a hotel room on 4th Avenue North in Nashville. Police say Causey was...
Iconic Nashville Restaurant Closing After More Than 40 Years
The restaurant has been a Music City staple since 1982.
Loretta Lynn’s Luxurious Rural Nashville Home Sells for Nearly $800,000 — See Inside! [Pictures]
Loretta Lynn's luxurious home in a small rural community outside Nashville has sold for just under $800,000, just three months after the iconic country singer's death at the age of 90. Lynn's former 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom, 3,409-square-foot home in a small town just west of Music City went up for sale...
