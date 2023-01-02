ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Boomer Esiason Brutally Rips Patriots QB Mac Jones

By Dustin Schutte
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X4IQK_0k1ALjrJ00
Getty Images

Mac Jones’ biggest hater might be an NFL analyst on CBS. Former quarterback and current broadcaster Boomer Esiason had some not-so-kind words for the second-year gunslinger out of Alabama.

Esiason was asked about Jones during an appearance on The Greg Hill Show, and he didn’t hold back. He’s not a huge fan of the quarterback’s attitude, apparently.

“Here’s the thing that I really dislike about Mac Jones if you want to get to the root of it,” he said, per NESN. “His body language, his facial expressions, his gyrations on the field — piss me off. There’s a douchiness to them. I don’t know how else to explain it. … And here’s the deal, you know, Tom Brady could be douchey too at times. And he can be yelling at his players and everything else. But Tom Brady then goes out and backs it up. He goes and plays his ass off and gets his team to the playoffs again yesterday.

That’s a pretty colorful way to describe Jones, wouldn’t you say? And if you’re not sure what Esiason really meant by any of that, he went into further detail.

“So, all I’m saying is that, I don’t necessarily know that he’s earned the right to act the way that he does at times, like frustrated, looking at the coaches and screaming and yelling, putting his hands to his head. Body language for a quarterback is so important.”

Jones led New England to a 23-21 win over the Dolphins on Sunday, completing 20-of-33 passes for 203 yards with two touchdowns.

Is Mac Jones a Dirty Player? Bill Belichick Declines Comment

There’s been a lot of talk about Mac Jones this past week because of a hit he delivered on Bengals defensive back Eli Apple in Week 16.

Jones appeared to go after the legs of Apple during a pick-six. The defensive back called it a “dirty play.”

“Of course I did [notice it]. He tripped me,” Apple told NESN.com. “I thought it was a dirty play. He’s done that before, I’ve seen it.”

One reporter asked Bill Belichick about Apple’s comments. The head coach didn’t provide much of a response.

“Right now, my focus is on the Miami Dolphins,” Belichick said last week. “It’s not on some other game, some other play, some other year, what somebody else said or didn’t say. I don’t think about those things.”

