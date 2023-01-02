In a somewhat surprising move, Solana’s price exploded this past week, putting bears on the defensive. After falling to the single-digit territory (almost $8), Solana seemed destined to continue on the bearish footing. However, this was interrupted on Monday when the price suddenly spiked higher after finding good support at $9.5. This led SOL to close the past seven days with a 34% price increase. The resistance is at $15, and SOL’s price reached $14 during this most recent rally.

23 HOURS AGO