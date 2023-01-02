Read full article on original website
Related
cryptopotato.com
SEC Objects to Binance.US Buying Voyager Digital for $1 Billion
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is ramping up its war on crypto with the latest move to scupper a Binance buyout deal. In a filing on Jan. 4, the financial regulator submitted a limited objection and reservation of rights. The SEC is pushing back on Binance’s U.S. division’s plan to buy bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital in a deal valued at around $1 billion.
cryptopotato.com
Bahamas Regulator SCB Denies Asking FTX to Mint New Tokens
The SCB said it did not order FTX to create new crypto tokens worth hundreds of millions, as alleged by the exchange. The Securities Commission of The Bahamas (SCB) has refuted the claims made by FTX debtors that it had instructed the crypto exchange to mint tokens worth hundreds of millions.
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Stopped Ahead of $17K, Solana Taps 10-Day High (Market Watch)
Solana’s price performance has been quite positive ever since Vitalik Buterin’s comments. Bitcoin tried to challenge $17,000 hours ago but was stopped before having the chance to come close, at least for now. The altcoins have calmed since yesterday’s impressive gains, except for Solana, which continues to recover...
cryptopotato.com
BONK Price Soars 150% Daily as Holders Count Reaches 100K
Bonk Inu continues ripping, gaining another 150% in the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, it now has over 100,000 holders. The BONK memecoin has been doing rounds lately, and it is currently showing no signs of slowing down. The coin continues printing multiples as it now has over 100,000 holders, according...
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Unable to Top $17K Yet, Ethereum Classic Pumps 5% (Market Watch)
Solana has finally cooled off after the recent massive rally. Bitcoin tried its hand at taking down $17,000 but was stopped just shy of it. Solana has taken a breather following the recent gains, while Ethereum Classic and NEAR Protocol have jumped by over 5% on a daily scale. Bitcoin...
cryptopotato.com
Erik Voorhees Predicts When the Next Bitcoin Bull Market Will Start
ShapeShaft’s CEO claimed bitcoin could rise to $40,000 by this summer if macroeconomic conditions improve. Erik Voorhees – CEO of ShapeShaft and an outspoken proponent of bitcoin – believes it could take between six months and three years before the next crypto bull run occurs. He also...
cryptopotato.com
Binance Partners With Ukrainian Pharmacies to Allow Crypto Payments
The Ukrainian ANC Pharmacy enables crypto settlements via Binance Pay. One of the largest pharmacy chains in Ukraine – ANC Pharmacy – joined forces with Binance to enable customers to pay for medical products and supplies in cryptocurrencies. The exchange has provided its services to the war-torn country...
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Miner Core Scientific Plans to Shut Down 37,000 Celsius Rigs
Core had partially blamed Celsius for its financial troubles, saying its contract with the lender made it lose $28,000 daily. Troubled Bitcoin miner Core Scientific will shut down more than 37,000 crypto mining rigs belonging to bankrupt crypto lender Celsius Network as both firms finally reach an agreement in court.
cryptopotato.com
Crypto-Focused Bank Silvergate Slashes 40% Workforce, Abandons Several Projects
CEO Alan Lane said that Silvergate currently maintains a cash position in excess of its digital asset-related deposits. The FTX collapse has accelerated lay-offs as the sector struggles to weather the incessant turmoil. Crypto-focused bank – Silvergate Capital – has become the latest to slash 40% of its workforce, which...
cryptopotato.com
US Regulators Warn Local Banks About Risks of Dealing With Crypto After Horrific 2022
American banks could become victims of fraud and scams if interacting with crypto, US regulators alerted. American banking watchdogs warned domestic financial institutions that delving into the world of crypto could carry various risks, such as fraud. The warning comes as a result of a catalytic 2022, which saw the...
cryptopotato.com
ETH Price Analysis: Ethereum Bulls Gathering Confidence at the Start of 2023, What’s Next?
Ethereum’s price has been oscillating in a very tight range over the past couple of weeks as the markets were heading into the new year’s holidays. However, a decisive move may be on the horizon, as the cryptocurrency now resides in a critical area. Technical Analysis. By: Edris.
cryptopotato.com
Coinbase Stocks Rise 12% Following $100M Settlement With US Regulators
Coinbase said that it is cooperating with the investigation initiated by the New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase reached an agreement to pay a $50 million penalty to New York state’s Department of Financial Services to settle accusations that it enabled customers to open accounts without conducting necessary background checks.
cryptopotato.com
Solana Surges 34% Weekly But is the New Year Rally Running out of Steam? (SOL Price Analysis)
In a somewhat surprising move, Solana’s price exploded this past week, putting bears on the defensive. After falling to the single-digit territory (almost $8), Solana seemed destined to continue on the bearish footing. However, this was interrupted on Monday when the price suddenly spiked higher after finding good support at $9.5. This led SOL to close the past seven days with a 34% price increase. The resistance is at $15, and SOL’s price reached $14 during this most recent rally.
cryptopotato.com
Israel Could Include Crypto Into Existing Country Laws
The potential changes could come into effect in half a year. The Israel Securities Authority (ISA) could amend three of its existing monetary laws to squeeze in cryptocurrencies. The regulator’s proposals seek to grant investors maximum security when dealing with digital assets, reminding about the recent collapse of FTX and...
cryptopotato.com
3 Reasons Solana Regained its December Losses in a New Year Rally
After several really bad days, SOL went on the offensive with massive gains. Here are some of the possible reasons. Solana has rallied for the week as the network continues to gain more users. Excitement over the new memecoin, Bonk Inu (BONK), coincided with the cryptocurrency’s rally. The asset is moving in stride, brushing off recent losses in connection with the FTX’s collapse.
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Taps 8-Day High, Solana Jumps 40% Weekly: Market Watch
Ethereum tapped a multi-week high of its own, while BNB is north of $250. Bitcoin’s 14th birthday brought some positive price swings for the asset as it pumped to almost $17,000 for the first time this year. Some altcoins continue to chart notable gains, led by Solana and Lido.
cryptopotato.com
Crypto Platform Advises Users to Withdraw Funds Amid Custody Issues
Juno cautioned users to employ self-custody methods due to “uncertainty” with its custodian partner. The cryptocurrency firm – Juno – advised its users to withdraw their assets and store them in self-custody wallets or sell their holdings for cash because of “uncertainty” with its partner.
cryptopotato.com
Ethereum Name Service (ENS) Wrapped 2022 With Over 2.2M Registrations
September recorded the largest number of ENS registrations created for the year. Ethereum Name Service (ENS) clocked in over 2.2 million domain names in 2022 despite the devastating turmoil in the crypto market. This also represented nearly 80% of all of the domains created since its inception. Data from Dune...
cryptopotato.com
Grayscale Ethereum Trust Discount Sinks to 60%, GBTC Down to 45%
The pressure is mounting on the world’s largest institutional crypto fund manager, Grayscale, and its parent company. The Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETHE) has fallen to a record discount of -60% as fears over liquidations mount. The discount to net asset value (NAV) had been between -25% and -35% up...
cryptopotato.com
Verdict Out: Celsius Earn Assets Belong to Bankrupt Firm, Not Users
The court order is a blow to some users hoping to recover their funds from the company. A federal bankruptcy judge has ruled that crypto-assets deposited in Celsius Network’s “Earn” accounts do not belong to the customers. Instead, the funds in the interest-bearing accounts belong to the bankrupt cryptocurrency lending platform.
Comments / 0