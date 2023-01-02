Caesars Entertainment and the Cleveland Cavaliers Celebrate the Grand Opening of Caesars Sportsbook at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Are you ready for a niche baseball and basketball crossover? Bally Sports Florida reporter Jeremy Taché gives a comp that real seam heads will appreciate. “If anybody remembers Hunter Pence when he played for the San Francisco Giants, he had this wild man haircut and beard. He had the strangest batting stance you’ve ever seen. He threw the ball right handed, but it like almost looked like he was throwing with the wrong hand. It looked that clumsy and uncoordinated, and yet, he was one of the most productive players in baseball and helping a team as a glue guy going to a World Series,” Taché said. “Kelly O always reminded me of the same thing where it was like I don’t understand how what you’re doing - on this floor with all of these athletes is working. It doesn’t make any sense aesthetically. It doesn’t make any sense and yet he always gets the job done.”

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO