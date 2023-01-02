Read full article on original website
Related
Atlanta Falcons Release Cameron Batson After Being Arrested for Fighting with Police Officer
Cameron Batson, who was part of the Atlanta Falcons‘ practice squad, has been released by the team after being arrested for an altercation with an Atlanta police officer over the weekend. “The Atlanta Falcons have released wide receiver Cameron Batson from the practice squad. With the release of Batson,...
Teen arrested, charged with stabbing co-worker at SE Atlanta Cook Out
One day after police shared photos of two suspects wanted on aggravated assault charges related to a stabbing at a southeast Atlanta Cook Out last month, one suspect turned herself in to authorities.
Man arrested for allegedly shooting into car, killing one, injuring another: Clayton County deputies
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County deputies arrested a man they believe killed one person and injured another at a Riverdale apartment complex back in 2021. Daniel Allen was arrested in Newnan after he was believed to have shot into a car filled with people at The Life at Pine Grove Apartments in Riverdale.
Shooting at Atlanta liquor store leaves 1 critically hurt, police say
ATLANTA — A 38-year-old man is critically hurt after they were shot at a northeast Atlanta liquor store Thursday afternoon, police said. Police said they were called to the shooting that happened near Green's Liquor Store at 2614 block of Buford Highway just after 5 p.m.. The man was taken to the hospital where he is in critical condition, police said.
WXIA 11 Alive
Mom of Eric Holmes, killed by police, meets with GBI
A mother's fight for justice continues. Eric Holmes was shot and killed outside his job by a Clayton County police officer just four days before Thanksgiving.
Armed robber convicted by Cobb jury sentenced to 12 years in prison
A Powder Springs man arrested after an armed robbery more than four years ago was convicted by a Cobb County jury and sentenced this week to a dozen years in prison, officials said.
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia New Year's traffic stats released: 18 killed, 330 DUI arrests, 400 crashes during holiday period
ATLANTA — The New Year's holiday travel period produced some sobering statistics around the state of Georgia, according to the Georgia State Patrol. GSP said in a release on Thursday that 18 people died in wrecks from the period starting Friday night (Dec. 30) at 6 p.m. to the end of Monday (Jan. 2) just before midnight.
9-year-old hit by car was on the way to sign up for basketball game, died in mother’s arms, dad says
ATLANTA — The father of a 9-year-old boy who was killed in a hit-and-run earlier this week says he died in his mother’s arms. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Jamal Dean was hit by a car outside a recreation center on Cleveland Avenue...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man charged with Atlanta rapper Takeoff’s death released on $1M bond
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The man accused of killing Atlanta rapper Takeoff is now out of jail. Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, was taken into custody on Dec. 1. His arrest came one day after another man was charged in connection with the Nov. 1 shooting outside of a Houston bowling alley. It happened as more than 30 people were leaving a private party early that morning. Police say shots were fired during an argument over a dice game, but 28-year-old Takeoff was not involved and was an innocent bystander.
Arrest made in shooting death of Fulton sheriff’s deputy
Atlanta police have arrested a man in connection with the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old Fulton County deputy last week, officials announced Tuesday.
2 arrested after man shot to death at his Gwinnett home
Two people were arrested, including a teenager, in the shooting death of a man at his Gwinnett County home last month, p...
WXIA 11 Alive
APD responds to scene of stabbing; 1 person sent to hospital
ATLANTA — Police are investigating after a 39-year-old man was stabbed several times in northwest Atlanta. Officers said units were called to an address along Paines Ave NW by Atlanta's Bankhead neighborhood just before 7:30 p.m. to investigate the scene. The area is near Treehouse Studios, not far from the Trap Music Museum.
myhot995.com
Jury selection to begin in Young Thug trial as rapper faces gang-related charges in YSL case
Jury selection in the trial of Young Thug is set to begin in an Atlanta courtroom on Wednesday morning as the rapper faces gang-related charges in a sweeping grand jury indictment in Fulton County, Georgia, according to the Fulton County Clerk's Office and Young Thug's attorney. Young Thug, born Jeffery...
WXIA 11 Alive
Atlanta police arrest 19-year-old in deadly shooting
ATLANTA — A 19-year-old is facing charges after a shooting left two teenage boys dead at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex last month. Detectives with the Atlanta Police Department said Montavious Ferguson is facing a murder charge in connection with the death of one of the victims, 16-year-old Justin Powell. Ferguson is also accused of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He is currently being held in the Fulton County Jail.
fox5atlanta.com
3 arrested for robbing Coweta County delivery driver of cargo
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - A delivery truck driver was accosted by three men during an early morning run in Coweta County. The men told the driver they wanted his cargo. The armed robbery was caught on camera. It was 7:30 in the morning and the driver was on his normal...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Woman arrested for attempting to smuggle contraband into Fulton County Jail
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman has been arrested for trying to smuggle marijuana and tobacco into Fulton County Jail. Ebonee Grant was a medical assistant at the jail. She was detained after a security checkpoint detected the “strong smell of marijuana” and found the marijuana and tobacco on Grant. She had worked at the jail for about a month.
Sheriff: Fulton jail contract employee arrested, caught smuggling contraband
A woman had been working at the Fulton County Jail for only about a month before she was arrested Wednesday and accused ...
Georgia tire shop worker killed while moving customer’s car was in uniform: ‘It was a test drive’
A tire shop employee was fatally shot on the job after a customer mistook him for a car thief, police in Georgia said. Daniel Gordon, 24, was killed at the Tires Plus in Decatur around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, according to DeKalb County police. Officers arrived to find a man who had been shot multiple times.
douglasnow.com
Stone Mountain woman arrested for allegedly supplying cell phone, drugs to Coffee Correctional inmate
Najama Omar, 31, has been arrested by the Georgia Department of Corrections for allegedly providing an inmate with contraband at Coffee Correctional Facility. A copy of an arrest warrant for Omar, a resident of Stone Mountain, states that she unlawfully and illegally provided an inmate at the prison with marijuana and cell phones. According to the document, the offense occurred between the dates of December 27 and December 28.
thechampionnewspaper.com
Investigation launched after two inmates die within 24 hours
DeKalb County Sheriff Melody Maddox has requested an independent investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) after two inmates died within a 24-hour period. On Dec. 27, officials with DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office stated that two inmates died due to “unrelated incidents” at the DeKalb County Jail in Decatur.
