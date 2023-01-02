ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

11Alive

Shooting at Atlanta liquor store leaves 1 critically hurt, police say

ATLANTA — A 38-year-old man is critically hurt after they were shot at a northeast Atlanta liquor store Thursday afternoon, police said. Police said they were called to the shooting that happened near Green's Liquor Store at 2614 block of Buford Highway just after 5 p.m.. The man was taken to the hospital where he is in critical condition, police said.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Man charged with Atlanta rapper Takeoff’s death released on $1M bond

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The man accused of killing Atlanta rapper Takeoff is now out of jail. Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, was taken into custody on Dec. 1. His arrest came one day after another man was charged in connection with the Nov. 1 shooting outside of a Houston bowling alley. It happened as more than 30 people were leaving a private party early that morning. Police say shots were fired during an argument over a dice game, but 28-year-old Takeoff was not involved and was an innocent bystander.
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

APD responds to scene of stabbing; 1 person sent to hospital

ATLANTA — Police are investigating after a 39-year-old man was stabbed several times in northwest Atlanta. Officers said units were called to an address along Paines Ave NW by Atlanta's Bankhead neighborhood just before 7:30 p.m. to investigate the scene. The area is near Treehouse Studios, not far from the Trap Music Museum.
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Atlanta police arrest 19-year-old in deadly shooting

ATLANTA — A 19-year-old is facing charges after a shooting left two teenage boys dead at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex last month. Detectives with the Atlanta Police Department said Montavious Ferguson is facing a murder charge in connection with the death of one of the victims, 16-year-old Justin Powell. Ferguson is also accused of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He is currently being held in the Fulton County Jail.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Woman arrested for attempting to smuggle contraband into Fulton County Jail

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman has been arrested for trying to smuggle marijuana and tobacco into Fulton County Jail. Ebonee Grant was a medical assistant at the jail. She was detained after a security checkpoint detected the “strong smell of marijuana” and found the marijuana and tobacco on Grant. She had worked at the jail for about a month.
ATLANTA, GA
douglasnow.com

Stone Mountain woman arrested for allegedly supplying cell phone, drugs to Coffee Correctional inmate

Najama Omar, 31, has been arrested by the Georgia Department of Corrections for allegedly providing an inmate with contraband at Coffee Correctional Facility. A copy of an arrest warrant for Omar, a resident of Stone Mountain, states that she unlawfully and illegally provided an inmate at the prison with marijuana and cell phones. According to the document, the offense occurred between the dates of December 27 and December 28.
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Investigation launched after two inmates die within 24 hours

DeKalb County Sheriff Melody Maddox has requested an independent investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) after two inmates died within a 24-hour period. On Dec. 27, officials with DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office stated that two inmates died due to “unrelated incidents” at the DeKalb County Jail in Decatur.
DECATUR, GA

