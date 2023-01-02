ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WJTV 12

Jackson barber says his business suffers without water

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Many Jackson businesses are feeling the financial strain because of the water crisis. Tracey Smith owns the Smith Barber Shop and Salon. He’s been cutting hair in Jackson for more than 20 years, but he wonders how much longer can continue operating under current conditions. “I’m actually looking at moving because […]
JACKSON, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Free Pet Resource Clinic Offered This Saturday In Jackson

Best Friends Animal Society announced that they will host a free pet resource clinic this Saturday in Jackson. Best Friends Animal Society is a nonprofit organization. They have analyzed data and determined that Jackson is one of the top communities in the United States that needs pet lifesaving opportunities. This...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Mississippi representative’s daughter missing, promises to move ‘heaven and earth’ to find her

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi representative’s teenage daughter is missing, with her last known location being in Alabama. In a Facebook video posted by the representative Tuesday evening, a teary-eyed De’Keither Stamps said, “I need y’all to help me out. I ain’t seen my baby in almost a day. She’s somewhere in Alabama, so I need to move heaven and earth to help me find my baby.”
ENTERPRISE, AL
WJTV 12

New general store hosts grand opening celebration in Belhaven

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson’s newest general store and market, Beans & Bananas, will kick off their grand opening weekend on Friday, January 6. The celebration will be held at the Belhaven Town Center with a weekend full of events. The store will sell everything from snacks and deli products to toys and home goods. […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Black female country music group honored at Mississippi State Capitol

JACKSON, Miss. — Country music trio "Chapel Hart" was honored Wednesday at the Mississippi State Capitol. The state House and Senate presented resolutions to Danica and Devynn Hart, who are sisters, and their cousin, Trea Swindle. The women are from Poplarville. That's about 75 miles northeast of New Orleans.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

It looks like the Flowood Regal Cinema is closing for good

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - The last movie tickets at Regal UA Parkway Theater off of Lakeland Drive will be sold at 7:55 Thursday night. The theater is closing its doors, nine days after employees there were notified. A sign posted on the ticket window notifies patrons of the closure, saying...
FLOWOOD, MS
WJTV 12

Focused on Mississippi: New Year’s black-eyed peas

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – You probably ate that last set of New Year’s traditions for lunch on Sunday or Monday. But black-eyed peas and greens has been a tradition for so long that there’s traditions growing up around those traditions. The reason for eating black-eyed peas and some type of greens for New Year’s […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Fondren restaurant closing: 'We can't bounce back from this one'

JACKSON, Miss. — A Fondren restaurant is closing its doors for good. "With heavy hearts, we are announcing last call at Barrelhouse," a post on Facebook read Tuesday. The last day for the restaurant on State Street is Saturday. Barrelhouse operators thanked the community, staff and regulars in the announcement of the closure.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson resident considers moving due to water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – For the second time within six months, the City of Jackson has been experiencing an ongoing water crisis. Many residents and businesses have had little to no water. In December 2022, the capital city experienced freezing temperatures, which caused pipes across the city to break and cause a strain at the […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Residents in Byram without water for over a week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you live on the second floor of The Reserve of Byram, there’s a good chance you haven’t had any running water for over a week. Erica Hamilton is one of those impacted. She says this issue has gotten so bad it’s now become a part of her morning routine.
BYRAM, MS
WLBT

South Jackson residents have water pressure after 11-day absence

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “We got up this morning and washed dishes. I got a good shower. Thank you, Jesus. I mean, the smallest things that count,” Leon Jones. The sound of faucets running and toilets flushing are sounds South Jackson residents say they couldn’t be more thankful for.
pelahatchienews.com

By popular demand the Magic of Lights has been extended

This holiday season has been brighter, bolder, and more colorful as the Brandon Amphitheater was transformed into a vibrant drive-thru, a holiday-themed light display called the Magic of Lights. Due to the popularity, the light show which started on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, and was due to end on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, has been extended until Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. Tickets for this event are on sale now.
BRANDON, MS
WAPT

Additional crews brought in to help fully restore water pressure to Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. — Additional crews have been brought in to help fully restore water pressure to Jackson residents who have been under a boil-water notice since Christmas Day. "We have additional experienced professionals on-site (Tuesday night), something we have not had for the past week. With these contractors on-site, I am a bit more confident, but no guarantees," third-party administrator Ted Henifin said in a statement.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Here are the Jackson water distribution sites for Jan. 2

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson announced water distribution sites for Monday, January 2. Here are the following locations that will provide water: Elderly or disabled residents, who are unable to travel to a distribution site, can contact 311 or 601-960-1875 for water.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Precautionary boil water notice lifted for parts of Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. — The city of Jackson lifted the precautionary boil water notice Thursday evening for several zip codes. The following areas are no longer under a boil water notice. 39211 (lifted 12-30) 39206. 39202. 39201. 39213. City leaders issued a city-wide boil water notice on Christmas Day due...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

All Jackson Public Schools scheduled to reopen January 5

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - All Jackson Public Schools are scheduled to reopen Thursday, January 5, and resume their regular schedules. According to the Jackson Public School District, it is evaluating the availability of water at all school and office locations. “We will announce any changes to our regular schedule on...

