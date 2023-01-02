Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Greek Food in OhioIsla ChiuLakewood, OH
Men’s Basketball: ‘He’s a human cheat code’: On collision course with No. 1 Boilermakers, No. 24 Buckeyes look to keep Edey from powering upThe LanternColumbus, OH
Kroger Revolutionizes Meal Options With New Food Halls In Ohio!Ty D.Columbus, OH
Dollar General Location Indefinitely Closes For Second TimeJoel EisenbergColumbus, OH
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Purdue basketball coach Matt Painter gives fiery press conference after Rutgers upsets No. 1 Boilermakers
Purdue basketball and head coach Matt Painter suffered their first of of the 2022-23 season Monday when they fell 65-64 to Rutgers. Cam Spencer hit the go-ahead 3-pointer in the final 14 seconds. "I thought our looks were pretty good. I thought the turnovers for us — it was those...
Texas football: Why the Longhorns could be 'slept on' entering Year 3 under coach Steve Sarkisian
Texas football ended the year a pedestrian 8-5, but it was a step forward in Year 2 of the Steve Sarkisian era after the Longhorns went 5-7 in 2021. Now comes a pivotal Year 3, one which Josh Pate says could reveal the true colors for the Texas head coach who is still looking for a breakthrough in Austin. And Pate believes the Longhorns might just be "slept on" entering the 2023 season given the talent Sarkisian's staff, now with considerable experience on the Forty Acres, has at its disposal.
Family ties with Colorado's new staff made Carter Stoutmire pick the Buffaloes
Carter Stoutmire admits life has gotten "a lot less stressful" the past two weeks since he ended his recruitment by signing a national letter of intent with Colorado. The 6-foot-0, 190-pound defensive back from Plano (Texas) Prestonwood Christian had been verbally committed to Arizona for six-and-a-half months, so it was not easy to cut ties with the Wildcats.
Nebraska's Matt Rhule explains recruitment of transfer QB Jeff Sims
Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule breaks down how former Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims ended up on his radar.
Fresno State star safety Evan Williams enters NCAA Transfer Portal
Fresno State fans spent the past 18 days since the LA Bowl wondering if star safety Evan Williams would return in 2023 for a super-senior year of eligibility or leave for the NFL Draft. On Wednesday, Williams opened door No. 3 - the NCAA Transfer Portal. Sources confirmed to 247Sports...
What can Brad Underwood do to turn the tide for Illini basketball?
Illini Inquirer basketball analyst Mike LaTulip breaks down what Illinois coach Brad Underwood can do to turn the tide of a quickly sinking Illinois basketball season.
Late Kick: Is Oregon on the precipice of making the College Football Playoff?
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate examines if Oregon is on the fringe of making the College Football Playoff.
What Illinois' Bret Bielema said about Mississippi State
OPENING STATEMENT: Give a lot of credit to Mississippi State. They came in and battled it out for four quarters, winning it at the end. I thought it would be a gritty game. Really kind of played to script how I thought...we thought...it would play out...Not taking anything at all away from Mississippi State. They played a great game and played to their strengths and came through in the end.
Setting Realistic Expectations for Oregon State Football in 2023
There’s more positive momentum and optimism surrounding the Oregon State football program right now than seemingly anytime this century, and for good reason. The Beavers are coming off their third ten-win season in school history (which ended with a 27-point Las Vegas Bowl win over an SEC opponent), they’ve landed one of the top Transfer Portal quarterbacks in the country, and the Completing Reser Stadium project will wrap up ahead of the 2023 season.
2025 Five-Star QB Bryce Underwood: The Next Big Thing
When it comes to five-star QB prospects, college football recruiting fans begin to follow their every move well before they ever choose a school. With 2025 Belleville (MI) product Bryce Underwood, Michigan State fans have been keeping tabs on him ever since he was in the 8th grade. He's currently ranked as the nation's #1 QB in his class, per 247Sports and the 247Composite industry-consensus rankings.
BREAKING: Four-star center JT Rock commits to Iowa State
Head coach T.J. Otzelberger and Iowa State offered Lincoln (South Dakota) four-star center JT Rock in early October of 2021. Rock had just taken an unofficial visit before he was first offered now well over a year ago, and throughout the long-time relationship, trust and back and forth, the Cyclones have now landed another special talent, as Rock committed to Iowa State this week.
U-M President Santa Ono speaks to The Michigan Insider on Jim Harbaugh rumors
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The arrival of the Michigan football offseason has brought with it renewed speculation that Jim Harbaugh might depart the program for the NFL. Those are rumors that new U-M President Santa Ono is well aware of. Speaking to The Michigan Insider ahead of Wednesday night’s men’s basketball game, Ono said he will ultimately be involved in any negotiations to keep Harbaugh in Ann Arbor — though Athletic Director Warde Manuel is the individual most responsible in those conversations.
USC talent could be 'wasted' if Trojans don't play complementary football, Josh Pate says
USC had a successful season come to a souring end Monday with a 46-45 loss to Tulane in the Cotton Bowl Classic. The Trojans led by 15 with just over four minutes remaining before the Green Wave scored a touchdown, forced a safety and scored another touchdown on a 6-yard pass from Michael Pratt to Alex Bauman with nine seconds left to secure the win.
Buff legend Darian Hagan moving into ambassador role for Colorado football
Few, if any, have had as big an impact on Colorado football over the years as Darian Hagan has. The quarterback for the Buffaloes through some of Colorado's most successful seasons, Hagan has been on CU's football staff the past 18 years, including 12 seasons as the running backs coach.
Mike Woodson sounds off on Fran McCaffery technical foul confusion
IOWA CITY, IOWA -- Indiana head coach Mike Woodson was visibly upset and animated Thursday night when asked about a second-half situation involving Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery. With 53 seconds remaining in the Hawkeyes' eventual 91-89 win over the Hoosiers, a dead-ball was called following a foul against Iowa's...
Utah WR coach Chad Bumphis announces departure from the program
Two days after Utah suffered defeat to Penn State in the Rose Bowl, Utes receivers coach Chad Bumphis announced his departure from the program. Bumphis, who was hired on with the program in the spring of 2021, has been with the program each of the last two seasons. He helped build and develop a receiving corps that was in need.
Vols make short list of contenders for nation's top offensive tackle
One of the nation's top offensive linemen in the 2024 class released a short list of favorites Thursday that includes Tennessee. Four-star junior offensive tackle Kam Pringle of Woodland High School in Dorchester, S.C., announced his top six college choices in a post on his Twitter account, and the Vols are one of four SEC teams currently in the running for him.
Breaking: Ohio State's Miyan Williams Announces Decision On His Future
Ohio State will lose quarterback CJ Stroud to the 2023 NFL Draft this off-season, so it's vital for the Buckeyes that a few veteran leaders stick around for another year. Luckily, Ryan Day is getting his wish. Ohio State running back Miyan Williams will not be departing to the NFL with ...
No. 1 Purdue edges No. 24 Ohio State on Loyer's late-game three-pointer
Fresh off its first loss of the season, No. 1 Purdue won a thriller at No. 24 Ohio State on Thursday night. Zach Edey and Braden Smith paced the Boilermakers with 16 points each in an 81-79 win. Purdue improves to 14-1 overall, matching the best 15-game in program history.
