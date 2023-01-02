ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

247Sports

Texas football: Why the Longhorns could be 'slept on' entering Year 3 under coach Steve Sarkisian

Texas football ended the year a pedestrian 8-5, but it was a step forward in Year 2 of the Steve Sarkisian era after the Longhorns went 5-7 in 2021. Now comes a pivotal Year 3, one which Josh Pate says could reveal the true colors for the Texas head coach who is still looking for a breakthrough in Austin. And Pate believes the Longhorns might just be "slept on" entering the 2023 season given the talent Sarkisian's staff, now with considerable experience on the Forty Acres, has at its disposal.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

What Illinois' Bret Bielema said about Mississippi State

OPENING STATEMENT: Give a lot of credit to Mississippi State. They came in and battled it out for four quarters, winning it at the end. I thought it would be a gritty game. Really kind of played to script how I thought...we thought...it would play out...Not taking anything at all away from Mississippi State. They played a great game and played to their strengths and came through in the end.
STARKVILLE, MS
247Sports

Setting Realistic Expectations for Oregon State Football in 2023

There’s more positive momentum and optimism surrounding the Oregon State football program right now than seemingly anytime this century, and for good reason. The Beavers are coming off their third ten-win season in school history (which ended with a 27-point Las Vegas Bowl win over an SEC opponent), they’ve landed one of the top Transfer Portal quarterbacks in the country, and the Completing Reser Stadium project will wrap up ahead of the 2023 season.
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

2025 Five-Star QB Bryce Underwood: The Next Big Thing

When it comes to five-star QB prospects, college football recruiting fans begin to follow their every move well before they ever choose a school. With 2025 Belleville (MI) product Bryce Underwood, Michigan State fans have been keeping tabs on him ever since he was in the 8th grade. He's currently ranked as the nation's #1 QB in his class, per 247Sports and the 247Composite industry-consensus rankings.
TENNESSEE STATE
247Sports

BREAKING: Four-star center JT Rock commits to Iowa State

Head coach T.J. Otzelberger and Iowa State offered Lincoln (South Dakota) four-star center JT Rock in early October of 2021. Rock had just taken an unofficial visit before he was first offered now well over a year ago, and throughout the long-time relationship, trust and back and forth, the Cyclones have now landed another special talent, as Rock committed to Iowa State this week.
AMES, IA
247Sports

U-M President Santa Ono speaks to The Michigan Insider on Jim Harbaugh rumors

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The arrival of the Michigan football offseason has brought with it renewed speculation that Jim Harbaugh might depart the program for the NFL. Those are rumors that new U-M President Santa Ono is well aware of. Speaking to The Michigan Insider ahead of Wednesday night’s men’s basketball game, Ono said he will ultimately be involved in any negotiations to keep Harbaugh in Ann Arbor — though Athletic Director Warde Manuel is the individual most responsible in those conversations.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Utah WR coach Chad Bumphis announces departure from the program

Two days after Utah suffered defeat to Penn State in the Rose Bowl, Utes receivers coach Chad Bumphis announced his departure from the program. Bumphis, who was hired on with the program in the spring of 2021, has been with the program each of the last two seasons. He helped build and develop a receiving corps that was in need.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
247Sports

Vols make short list of contenders for nation's top offensive tackle

One of the nation's top offensive linemen in the 2024 class released a short list of favorites Thursday that includes Tennessee. Four-star junior offensive tackle Kam Pringle of Woodland High School in Dorchester, S.C., announced his top six college choices in a post on his Twitter account, and the Vols are one of four SEC teams currently in the running for him.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

247Sports

Your team. All the time.

