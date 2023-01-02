Read full article on original website
Related
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Popculture
Michael Strahan's 'Good Morning America' Replacement Revealed Amidst Prince Harry Interview
Michael Strahan is taking a brief break from Good Morning America. According to Hello Magazine, his replacement is already fitting right in with Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos on the daytime program. This change to GMA's line-up comes shortly after Strahan interviewed Prince Harry for his new book, Spare, which came out on Tuesday.
EW.com
Eddie Murphy closes Golden Globes speech with unexpected Will Smith Oscars slap reference
It's not over yet: the moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at last year's Oscars lived on into 2023 thanks to an unexpected portion of Eddie Murphy's Golden Globes acceptance speech. As he accepted the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Cecil B. DeMille prize Tuesday night for his contributions to the...
Jenna Ortega Stuns on Golden Globes Red Carpet With Ethereal Cut-Out Gown
The actress turned heads on the red carpet.
3 Kelly Ripa Secrets From Her Memoir ‘Live Wire’
Kelly Ripa's memoir 'Live Wire' details her time in the spotlight. It sheds light on her daytime talk show career, her personal life, and more.
JoJo Siwa blasts Abby Lee Miller in ‘horrific’ ‘Dance Moms’ flashback
JoJo Siwa isn’t dancing around her reality TV trauma. The 19-year-old dancer — and Gen Z gay icon — is going viral for her reaction to a resurfaced clip from Lifetime’s “Dance Moms.” The show, which ran from 2011 to 2019, followed the demanding and aggressive dance teacher Abby Lee Miller, of the Abby Lee Dance Company in Pittsburgh, as she trained young female dancers — and dealt with their competitive, catty mothers. In a TikTok on Tuesday, now at 14 million views, Siwa watches as her younger self stands before her peers, with Miller instructing them to list reasons why their star...
Prince Harry Reveals The Necklace Prince William ‘Broke’ During Their Physical Fight: Watch
Prince Harry, 38, mentioned the alleged physical fight between him and his brother Prince William, 40, which he wrote about in his memoir Spare, in a new interview that aired on Jan. 10. The Duke of Sussex showed off a necklace that his older sibling apparently “broke” during the explosive 2019 altercation, when he appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, and also gave more details about the important piece of jewelry.
WXII 12
Here are the winners at this year's Golden Globes
After going dark for a year, the Golden Globes made a return to television Tuesday in a one-year audition to win back awards-season relevancy. Stars and studios boycotted last year's ceremony, which was not televised, taking a stance that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association needed to make reforms when it came to ethics and diversity.
Comments / 0