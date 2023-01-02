Read full article on original website
theScore
Pacioretty makes Hurricanes debut vs. Predators
Max Pacioretty made his Carolina Hurricanes debut Thursday against the Nashville Predators. Pacioretty put up six shots on goal in 16:06 of ice time in his side's 5-3 defeat. The 34-year-old forward sustained a torn Achilles in August, an injury that has kept him out of all 38 games this season. He was limited to 39 games in 2021-22 due to a broken foot and broken wrist but managed to tally 19 goals and 37 points when he was in the Vegas Golden Knights' lineup.
theScore
NHL Thursday player props: 3 shooters worth backing
We have an action-packed 10-game slate ahead of us Thursday night, meaning there are an abundance of player props to dissect. Let's take a closer look at three that stand out from the pack. David Pastrnak over 4.5 shots (+100) David Pastrnak is generally someone I prefer to target on...
theScore
NHL includes Twitter in All-Star voting, lets fans pick 12 players
The NHL is incorporating Twitter activity into All-Star voting this season. Fans will choose a dozen of the 44 players that will suit up for the festivities in Sunrise, Florida, next month, and the league will factor tweets into the equation, NHL chief marketing officer Heidi Browning told ESPN's Emily Kaplan.
theScore
Devils' Ruff: Hamilton's game 'not good enough' in loss to Blues
New Jersey Devils head coach Lindy Ruff didn't mince words while discussing the performance of his top defenseman Dougie Hamilton after Thursday night's 5-3 loss to the St. Louis Blues. "I didn't like his game. It's not good enough for our team to win. You can't get scored against," Ruff...
theScore
Draisaitl returns vs. Kraken after 2-game absence
Leon Draisaitl returned to the lineup in the Edmonton Oilers' 5-2 loss to the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday night after missing two contests with an undisclosed injury. He put up one assist in 23:37 of ice time in the defeat. Draisaitl said Monday that his ailment healed sooner than expected.
NFL Legend Dies
National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
theScore
U.S. wins bronze at WJHC with dramatic overtime victory vs. Sweden
The United States returned to the podium at the world juniors after beating Sweden 8-7 in overtime during a dramatic bronze-medal game Thursday. Chaz Lucius completed the hat trick with the game-winner in the extra frame after Sweden's Filip Bystedt forced overtime with 21 seconds left in regulation. Only one...
thecomeback.com
MLB world mourns passing of three-time All-Star
Nate Colbert, who made three All-Star teams in a career that spanned from 1966-1976, has passed away at the age of 76. The San Diego Padres, with whom Colbert enjoyed his greatest success in Major League Baseball, shared a picture of Colbert on Thursday night, saying “The Padres are deeply saddened by the passing of Padres Hall of Famer Nate Colbert.”
theScore
NHL Tuesday best bets: Home cooking
We have a jam-packed 11-game slate Tuesday night. Let's take a look at a couple of home sides that stand out as we try to start the new year on a positive note. Blues (+220) @ Maple Leafs (-270) The Toronto Maple Leafs are playing fantastic hockey. They've won seven...
theScore
Kulich's OT winner sends Czechia to 1st WJHC final since 2001
Czechia is heading to the gold-medal game of the World Junior Championship for the first time since 2001. Buffalo Sabres first-rounder Jiri Kulich scored the OT winner for the Czechs to defeat Sweden 2-1 in the semis, teeing up a meeting with the winner of Canada versus USA in the final.
theScore
Canada beats USA to set up rematch with Czechia for WJHC gold
Canada is off to the gold-medal game of the World Junior Hockey Championship for the fourth year in a row after scoring six unanswered goals to beat the United States 6-2 in the semifinal on Wednesday. The Canadians will square off against Czechia in the final on Thursday. The two...
theScore
The All-Nobody Team: 6 NHLers quickly becoming somebodies
The NHL season isn't yet three months old and 131 players are classified as rookies with at least one game played. That's the rough equivalent of six full rosters. Put another way: Prospects of all positions and notoriety - the well-known, partially known, and unknown - are breaking through in some way.
theScore
Calder Trophy Rankings: Another goalie enters the race
It's time for another rookie class vibe check with our first edition of the Calder Trophy rankings of 2023!. It looked like Arizona Coyotes winger Matias Maccelli was going to make his debut on these rankings, but he's expected to miss about five more weeks with a lower-body injury, which threw a wrench into those plans.
theScore
Bedard named world junior MVP after dominating tournament
To no one's surprise, Canadian standout Connor Bedard is the most valuable player of the 2023 World Junior Championship. Bedard is the youngest player to receive the award, which was first handed out in 2004, according to FloHockey's Chris Peters. The projected first overall pick in this year's NHL draft claimed his second world junior gold medal Thursday as Canada went back-to-back with a 3-2 win over Czechia in overtime.
theScore
Vezina Trophy Rankings: Vasilevskiy joins the mix as top 3 gets shake-up
Welcome to the third in-season edition of theScore's 2022-23 Vezina Trophy Rankings. Only one goalie remains in the same spot as December's list, while a veteran debutant and a brand new No. 1 candidate shake things up. Each of our candidates have been scorching hot over the past few weeks...
theScore
Report: Davies returns to D-Backs on 1-year, $5M deal
The Arizona Diamondbacks and right-hander Zach Davies reportedly agreed to a one-year, $5-million deal with an additional $3 million available in incentives, a source told the Arizona Republic's Nick Piecoro. Davies, 29, spent the 2022 campaign with the D-Backs, authoring a 4.09 ERA and 4.83 FIP over 134 1/3 innings...
theScore
Report: Blazers rookie Sharpe to compete in Slam Dunk contest
Portland Trail Blazers rookie Shaedon Sharpe will compete in next month's NBA Slam Dunk contest in Salt Lake City, sources told The Athletic's Shams Charania. The high-flying guard already has his share of highlight-reel slams during his debut campaign. The three remaining participants have yet to be revealed. Fellow Blazers...
theScore
Guenther nets OT winner as Canada beats Czechia to go back-to-back at WJHC
Dylan Guenther scored the golden goal as Canada won the World Junior Hockey Championship for the second year in a row, defeating Czechia 3-2 in overtime in Thursday's gold-medal game. Canada got its revenge on the Czechs after losing to them 5-2 to open the tournament on Boxing Day. This...
theScore
Antetokounmpo has season-high 21 rebounds, Bucks top Raptors
TORONTO (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 30 points, 10 assists and a season-high 21 rebounds for his second triple-double of the season, Grayson Allen hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 11.6 seconds to go in overtime and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Toronto Raptors 104-101 on Wednesday night. Antetokounmpo, who...
theScore
Nuggets hand Clippers 4th straight loss with dominant 31-point win
DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray sparked Denver early by scoring 13 of his 18 points in the first quarter, and the Nuggets led by as many as 43 in cruising to a 122-91 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night. The Nuggets picked the perfect time to...
