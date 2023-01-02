Max Pacioretty made his Carolina Hurricanes debut Thursday against the Nashville Predators. Pacioretty put up six shots on goal in 16:06 of ice time in his side's 5-3 defeat. The 34-year-old forward sustained a torn Achilles in August, an injury that has kept him out of all 38 games this season. He was limited to 39 games in 2021-22 due to a broken foot and broken wrist but managed to tally 19 goals and 37 points when he was in the Vegas Golden Knights' lineup.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 16 HOURS AGO