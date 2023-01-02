ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Narcity

Morning Brief: Canada's Place Among The Most Powerful Nations, Bucket List Trips & More

Off The Top: In a new list of the 23 must-visit vacation destinations for 2023, CNN Travel placed none other than beautiful, balmy Ottawa alongside the likes of Cairo (Egypt), Naoshima (Japan) and Thessaloniki (Greece). While the Rideau Canal and Parliament Hill were among the "don't miss" attractions in our humble capital, CNN devoted an entire paragraph to the NHL's Senators, lending credence to the theory that Ottawa's inclusion in the article is just the latest elaborate Ryan Reynolds gag.
TENNESSEE STATE
Vice

Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic

Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
The Associated Press

Germany to supply around 40 armored carriers to Ukraine

BERLIN (AP) — Germany aims to supply around 40 Marder armored personnel carriers to Ukraine in this year’s first quarter, the government said Friday. Officials gave more details of the plan, which marks another notable shift forward in Germany’s weapons deliveries to Ukraine, after Germany announced its intention to send the Marder APCs following a phone call between Chancellor Olaf Scholz and U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy