Narcity
Morning Brief: Canada's Place Among The Most Powerful Nations, Bucket List Trips & More
Off The Top: In a new list of the 23 must-visit vacation destinations for 2023, CNN Travel placed none other than beautiful, balmy Ottawa alongside the likes of Cairo (Egypt), Naoshima (Japan) and Thessaloniki (Greece). While the Rideau Canal and Parliament Hill were among the "don't miss" attractions in our humble capital, CNN devoted an entire paragraph to the NHL's Senators, lending credence to the theory that Ottawa's inclusion in the article is just the latest elaborate Ryan Reynolds gag.
So many people are dying from COVID in China that a crematorium is giving families 5 to 10 minute slots to mourn victims
Demand for funeral home services has spiked so high that people are queuing up outside crematoriums to sell their spots to grieving families.
Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic
Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
Canada's Top CEOs Are Making 243 Times What The Average Canadian Earns & It's Eye-Watering
Canada's highest-paid CEOs are raking in more money than ever. According to a new study by the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives, Canada's top 100 CEOs broke all earning records in 2021. Just when you thought inflation has put the squeeze on everyone, it seems that some Canadians are getting...
A Redditor Asked What The US Has That Canada Doesn't Have & Shots Have Been Fired
The relationship between Canada and America has its ups and downs, and over on Reddit, there are plenty of spicy opinions and takes on the differences between the neighbouring countries. In late December, Reddit user u/Mrpug031 asked "What does USA have but Canada don’t (sic)?" in the r/AskReddit community and...
Germany to supply around 40 armored carriers to Ukraine
BERLIN (AP) — Germany aims to supply around 40 Marder armored personnel carriers to Ukraine in this year’s first quarter, the government said Friday. Officials gave more details of the plan, which marks another notable shift forward in Germany’s weapons deliveries to Ukraine, after Germany announced its intention to send the Marder APCs following a phone call between Chancellor Olaf Scholz and U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday.
Canada Was Named As Having A Political Risk For The First Time Ever & It's Because Of The US
It's safe to say that Canadian politics have had an interesting time lately. And we might be in for more interesting times ahead as Canada has just appeared in a list of the top political risks to the world in 2023. According to new study by Eurasia Group, Canada's political...
