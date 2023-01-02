Off The Top: In a new list of the 23 must-visit vacation destinations for 2023, CNN Travel placed none other than beautiful, balmy Ottawa alongside the likes of Cairo (Egypt), Naoshima (Japan) and Thessaloniki (Greece). While the Rideau Canal and Parliament Hill were among the "don't miss" attractions in our humble capital, CNN devoted an entire paragraph to the NHL's Senators, lending credence to the theory that Ottawa's inclusion in the article is just the latest elaborate Ryan Reynolds gag.

