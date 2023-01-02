Read full article on original website
Related
WJLA
Man attempts to break into Silver Spring preschool, police searching for suspect
SILVER SPRING, Md. (7News) — The Montgomery County Police Department is investigating an attempted burglary at a preschool on Christmas Day, officials said. At approximately 8:15 p.m., a man arrived at the Shomrai Emunah Preschool in the 800 block of University Boulevard West in Silver Spring and allegedly tried to break into the building, MCPD said.
WJLA
Daycare worker arrested for taping 18-month-old to chair, Fairfax County police say
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A 42-year-old woman was arrested in Fairfax County for allegedly assaulting a child in Herndon, according to the Fairfax County Police Department. On Thursday, Dec. 8, an employee of the Little Oaks Montessori Academy reportedly saw Wesal Houd Abu Issa, 42, of Herndon, restrain...
Family Ravaged By Deadly Virginia Shooting Was Mourning Mom's September Death
A well-liked Prince William County family has suffered its second heartbreaking loss in less than four months after a verbal argument in Dumfries turned into a fatal quintuple shooting.The community is rallying support around the Carroll-Gatling family, whose lives have changed drastically in the p…
fox5dc.com
FOX5 employee carjacked at gunpoint
Montgomery County Police are searching for a suspect involved in an armed carjacking in Bethesda on Wednesday night. MCPD responded to the area of Wisconsin Avenue and Elm Street for the report of an armed carjacking around 12:11 a.m. The victim is a FOX 5 employee.
WJLA
Police investigating armed carjacking in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — An armed carjacking was reported near Silver Spring Wednesday night. Montgomery County police said it happened at around 9 p.m. in the 12500 block of Cherry Hill Road. Nobody was injured, police said, and no suspect is yet in custody. This is an ongoing...
WJLA
GoFundMe started for family of slain 3-year-old, survivors of shooting in Dumfries
PRINCE WILLIAM Co., Va. (7News) — A 3-year-old girl who died Wednesday in a quintuple shooting that left four members of her family fighting for their lives had moved to Dumfries to live with a relative following the death of her mother, according to a person who identified herself as a spokeswoman for the family.
Child Abducted By Woman In Maryland Tracked Down By Stafford County Sheriff
A cross-state investigation into a missing child in Maryland led to charges for a 36-year-old who was apprehended by sheriff's deputies in Virginia. Jessica Onwudiachi was taken into custody by deputies from the Stafford County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, Jan. 3 after being alerted by police in Anne Arundel County that she was wanted for abducting a 5-year-old and is believed to be in the area near Bells Hill Road.
Family Says Man Found Shot To Death In Hyattsville Suffered 'Heart Attack' In GoFundMe
Police have identified the victim found dead in a parking lot of an apartment complex in Hyattsville after reportedly being shot, but his family is claiming the victim had suffered a heart attack.Melvin Mayorga Hernandez, 39, was found fatally shot near the complex located in the 2600 block of Kirk…
Humane Society of Harford County offers 50% off dog adoptions
BALTIMORE -- The Humane Society of Harford County is offering 50% off all dog adoptions for the month of January. The shelter, located in Fallston, has dozens of dogs waiting for a new home. Dog adoption fees correlate with the ages of the dogs. Adoption includes spaying or neutering, vaccinations, de-wormer, heartworm testing, flea & tick preventative, a microchip and general exam.See the dogs available for adoption, and then you can fill out an adoption application.
WJLA
USPS letter carrier robbed of postal keys in Fairfax County, police say
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — An investigation is underway after a USPS letter carrier was robbed in Fairfax County on Wednesday, according to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. The theft happened in the 8300 block of Greensboro Drive in McLean around 11:30 a.m. Fairfax County Police said two men...
bethesdamagazine.com
Four teen assailants, three victims: Carjacking in downtown Bethesda leaves lasting impact
A Montgomery County Circuit Court judge sentenced Herbert “Bertie” Randall to nine years in prison for an armed carjacking incident involving Randall and three other teenagers. At the hearing, Randall’s mother accused a broken medical system of failing to help treat her son’s diagnosed mental illness, while the judge and victims stressed the need for deterrence amid a recent county-wide spate of violence.
WJLA
Person injured after stabbing at Eden Center in Falls Church; police looking for 2 men
FALLS CHURCH, VA. (7News) — Police in Falls Church are asking the public for help identifying two men they say were involved in the stabbing of a person Thursday at the Eden Center, a notable Vietnamese-American commercial center. The stabbing took place around 11:50 a.m. and the victim was...
WJLA
Adorable puppies visit Prince William County police -- here's how you can foster
PRINCE WILLIAM CO. (7News) — Paw patrol took on a whole new meaning in Prince William County Thursday when a number of puppies visited the Central District Station. "Precious puppies visited our Central District Station today. We’d like to give a shout out to family fostering the mom and pups," Prince William County Police said.
WJLA
1 person arrested after officers pursue carjacker from Prince George's to DC: police
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — One person is in custody after police said they carjacked a vehicle in Temple Hills, then led police on a pursuit into D.C. The incident began around 1 p.m. in the 3100 block of Branch Avenue and ended in the 2800 block Alabama Avenue in the District.
WJLA
'I'm going to shoot you': 12-year-old DC boy arrested for robbing student at gunpoint
WASHINGTON (7News) — A 12-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly robbed a student walking back home from school at gunpoint in northwest D.C. earlier this week, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Officers responded to the 600 block of N Street for an armed robbery on Monday...
Heroism remains costly deed for 70-year-old vet, weeks after Pigtown explosion
The decision to help rescue a mom and her daughter after an explosion in Pigtown in November nearly ended a 70-year-old marine veteran's life.
WJLA
Instructor at Falls Church elementary school charged for assaulting special needs student
FALLS CHURCH, VA. (7News) — An instructional assistant at Glen Forest Elementary School in Fairfax County was changed for assaulting a special needs student, Fairfax County Police (FCPD) said. On Dec. 8, an employee of the school observed Meredith Capets, 36, of Alexandria assault the student, FCPD said. Officers...
YAHOO!
Dalmatian puppy expected to have surgery; former Hagerstown man charged
A 13-week-old Dalmatian had progressed enough Thursday morning that officials were anticipating her undergoing surgery Friday after authorities say the puppy received "devastating injuries" at the hands of a Hagerstown man earlier this week, according to court records and the Humane Society of Washington County. "We want to thank the...
WJLA
2 taken to hospital after shooting in Bailey's Crossroads in Fairfax Co., police say
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Two people were rushed to the hospital early Thursday morning after a shooting in Fairfax County, police said. The Fairfax County Police Department tweeted just before 4:30 a.m. that officers responded to the 600 block of Glen Carlyn Drive in Bailey’s Crossroads for a shooting.
WJLA
Prince William County police arrest man after indecent exposure at Potomac Mills Mall
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (7News) — A Manassas man was arrested on Jan. 1, after he allegedly exposed himself to a Hugo Boss store employee and stole merchandise, Prince William County police said. Police said 22-year-old Moses Davon Childs entered the store located in the 2700 block of Potomac Mills Circle...
Comments / 0