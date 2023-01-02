ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Comments / 0

Related
fox5dc.com

FOX5 employee carjacked at gunpoint

Montgomery County Police are searching for a suspect involved in an armed carjacking in Bethesda on Wednesday night. MCPD responded to the area of Wisconsin Avenue and Elm Street for the report of an armed carjacking around 12:11 a.m. The victim is a FOX 5 employee.
BETHESDA, MD
WJLA

Police investigating armed carjacking in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — An armed carjacking was reported near Silver Spring Wednesday night. Montgomery County police said it happened at around 9 p.m. in the 12500 block of Cherry Hill Road. Nobody was injured, police said, and no suspect is yet in custody. This is an ongoing...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Child Abducted By Woman In Maryland Tracked Down By Stafford County Sheriff

A cross-state investigation into a missing child in Maryland led to charges for a 36-year-old who was apprehended by sheriff's deputies in Virginia. Jessica Onwudiachi was taken into custody by deputies from the Stafford County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, Jan. 3 after being alerted by police in Anne Arundel County that she was wanted for abducting a 5-year-old and is believed to be in the area near Bells Hill Road.
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
CBS Baltimore

Humane Society of Harford County offers 50% off dog adoptions

BALTIMORE -- The Humane Society of Harford County is offering 50% off all dog adoptions for the month of January. The shelter, located in Fallston, has dozens of dogs waiting for a new home. Dog adoption fees correlate with the ages of the dogs. Adoption includes spaying or neutering, vaccinations, de-wormer, heartworm testing, flea & tick preventative, a microchip and general exam.See the dogs available for adoption, and then you can fill out an adoption application. 
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Four teen assailants, three victims: Carjacking in downtown Bethesda leaves lasting impact

A Montgomery County Circuit Court judge sentenced Herbert “Bertie” Randall to nine years in prison for an armed carjacking incident involving Randall and three other teenagers. At the hearing, Randall’s mother accused a broken medical system of failing to help treat her son’s diagnosed mental illness, while the judge and victims stressed the need for deterrence amid a recent county-wide spate of violence.
BETHESDA, MD
WJLA

Adorable puppies visit Prince William County police -- here's how you can foster

PRINCE WILLIAM CO. (7News) — Paw patrol took on a whole new meaning in Prince William County Thursday when a number of puppies visited the Central District Station. "Precious puppies visited our Central District Station today. We’d like to give a shout out to family fostering the mom and pups," Prince William County Police said.
YAHOO!

Dalmatian puppy expected to have surgery; former Hagerstown man charged

A 13-week-old Dalmatian had progressed enough Thursday morning that officials were anticipating her undergoing surgery Friday after authorities say the puppy received "devastating injuries" at the hands of a Hagerstown man earlier this week, according to court records and the Humane Society of Washington County. "We want to thank the...
HAGERSTOWN, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy