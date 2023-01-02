MALIBU, Calif. — Brandin Podziemski had 27 points to propel Santa Clara to an 89-79 victory over Pepperdine. Podziemski had 10 rebounds and six assists for the Broncos (14-4, 2-1 West Coast Conference). Parker Braun totaled 16 points and five rebounds. Carlos Stewart scored 14 with three steals. Maxwell Lewis finished with 20 points and four assists for the Waves (7-9, 0-2).

