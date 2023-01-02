ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, OR

Taylor Donaldson of South Albany voted the WaFd Bank Oregon High School Girls Basketball Athlete of the Week

By Dan Brood
 3 days ago

Congratulations to South Albany’s Taylor Donaldson for being voted SBLive’s WaFd Bank Oregon Girls Basketball Player of the Week for the week of Dec. 19-25.

Donaldson, a freshman on the South Albany team, scored a team-high 29 points while also having 10 rebounds for the RedHawks in a 71-66 home win over Wilsonville in a nonleague contest. She also helped the squad win the Red Bracket title at the Nike Interstate Shootout.

Donaldson received 73.80% of the vote, beating out Emmalee Smathers, a senior on the Harrisburg team, who finished second with 19.52%. Micah Wicks, a senior on the Sutherlin team, was third with 0.92% and Sofia Bell, a senior on the Jesuit team, Kendra Wicks, a junior on the Jesuit team, and Brooklyn Williams, a senior on the North Douglas team, tied for fourth with 0.23%.

We are accepting WaFd Bank Girls Basketball Player of the Week nominations. If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email danbrood91@gmail.com.

