Taylor Donaldson of South Albany voted the WaFd Bank Oregon High School Girls Basketball Athlete of the Week

Congratulations to South Albany’s Taylor Donaldson for being voted SBLive’s WaFd Bank Oregon Girls Basketball Player of the Week for the week of Dec. 19-25.

Donaldson, a freshman on the South Albany team, scored a team-high 29 points while also having 10 rebounds for the RedHawks in a 71-66 home win over Wilsonville in a nonleague contest. She also helped the squad win the Red Bracket title at the Nike Interstate Shootout.

Donaldson received 73.80% of the vote, beating out Emmalee Smathers, a senior on the Harrisburg team, who finished second with 19.52%. Micah Wicks, a senior on the Sutherlin team, was third with 0.92% and Sofia Bell, a senior on the Jesuit team, Kendra Wicks, a junior on the Jesuit team, and Brooklyn Williams, a senior on the North Douglas team, tied for fourth with 0.23%.

We are accepting WaFd Bank Girls Basketball Player of the Week nominations. If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email danbrood91@gmail.com.