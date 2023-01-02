Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Six people killed in crash Friday in George West
GEORGE WEST, Texas — A minivan trying to overtake a vehicle in a no-passing zone on a Texas highway crashed head-on into an SUV, which was then rear-ended by another vehicle, authorities said. Six people died and five others were injured. The crash happened around 6:20 p.m. Friday near George West, about 60 miles (100 kilometers) northwest of Corpus Christi,...
Houston driver among 6 killed after slamming head-on into SUV northwest of Corpus Christi, DPS says
Authorities say a Houston woman tried to overtake an SUV in a no-passing zone when she crashed head-on with a juvenile in the passenger seat.
Six dead after head-on crash in Live Oak County, DPS says
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Six people were pronounced dead at the scene of a Live Oak County crash on Dec. 30 and five others were taken to hospitals, according to officials from the Texas Department of Public Safety. The crash happened on US-59 in Live Oak County after the...
DPS investigating accident that left six dead in Duval County
DUVAL COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating a multiple vehicle accident that left six people dead and several others injured two hours east of Laredo. KGNS has learned that one of the victims injured in the accident was a Webb County Constable from the Precinct Two Office, Roger Benavides.
Body found on side of road in Atascosa County
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of a body that was found on side of a road. Deputies were called to the scene near Tessman and Live Oak Street, just outside of northern city limits of Pleasanton, Tuesday night. The...
CCPD vehicle involved in accident on Kostoryz Road and Sacky Drive
Kostoryz Road has been reopened, following the accident. All those involved suffered minor injuries.
Stolen Vehicle Drives Into North Texas Buc-ee’s
If you are from the Crossroads, you know we have our fair share of car into building crashes. This one did not happen in Victoria! Let's us start out by saying that no one was injured. As reported by CBS-DFW, one person is in custody after driving a stolen car into a Buc-ee's in Royse City Sunday afternoon, officials said. See the Facebook post below.
10 Most Dangerous Cities To Live In Texas In 2023 According To TikToker
When deciding where to live, many factors typically come into play. Do you consider your family, your job, traffic? If you are single, it may be crime rate, the distance to your job or even the population of the city you are considering moving to. Having lived in Texas my entire life, I may naively think that our state is safe but unfortunately that is not the case.
Two men rearrested for the murder of Jasmine Ozuna almost three years later
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Progress has been made in the long battle for justice for the family of Jasmine Ozuna, a 21-year-old woman who was shot to death in 2019. Ozuna was brutally gunned down outside Moody High School while sitting in a car. She was in the passenger seat while driving near the school when she was shot -- later dying at the hospital.
Texas Girl Dies After Morons Shoot Guns to Ring in the New Year
For the love of God people, STOP CELEBRATING WITH GUNFIRE!. Another senseless death all because people think it's a good idea to 'celebrate' by shooting guns. If you decide to fire a gun into the air people, that bullet HAS TO go somewhere. I truly think people are dumb enough to believe these bullets are going to space. No moron, they're going to come back down and hopefully not kill someone.
Body found on side of road outside Pleasanton city limits, sheriff says
ATASCOSA COUNTY – The Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man’s body was discovered on the side of the road. Deputies say the body was found just outside the northern city limits of Pleasanton. The man was found wearing a red shirt and is described...
'It's coming back': Corpus Christi doctor urges caution as COVID-19 cases spike
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Numbers of COVID-19 cases in Nueces County in the week leading to Christmas were in the moderate range. Chair of the Infectious Diseases Department at Driscoll Children's Hospital Dr. Jaime Fergie said that Corpus Christi is already seeing an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.
These are the Most Contaminated Waters Along the Texas Coast
I know it is early January, however, Spring Break is right around the corner and people will be heading out to the beaches and the coast in the next couple of months. The question then becomes, what are you swimming or fishing in? Texas beaches did not do well in a recent report administered by environmenttexas.org.
'I heard my baby say ouch': 11-year-old South Texas girl dies in early morning New Year's Day shooting
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An 11-year-old girl died shortly after midnight on New Year's Day after she was hit by gunfire, officials say. Officers were called to the 6600 Block of Everhart Road at 12:01 a.m. Sunday in regards to a shooting. When officers arrived to the Allure Apartments,...
Woman found dead in mobile home following fire
CALHOUN COUNTY, Texas – Investigators in Calhoun County are waiting on autopsy results to determine the cause of death on a woman found dead inside a mobile home. Fire destroyed the mobile home. The woman was in her early to mid-30s. A man inside the mobile home got out and went for help. He is in the hospital with severe...
Nueces County 10 Most Wanted - Jan. 2023
NUECES COUNTY (News Release) - Below are the Nueces County Sheriff’s Office 10 Most Wanted Fugitives for January 2023. If you have information on the whereabouts of one of these wanted persons, please call 361.826.2900 or you can submit a tip anonymously by calling crime stoppers at 361-888-TIPS (8477) or toll free at 1-800-827-TIPS (8477).
Girl dies after being thrown from airboat near Rockport, officials say
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A juvenile girl died on Dec. 27 on San Jose Island in an airboat accident, San Patricio County Game Warden Public Information Officer Lerrin Johnson confirmed to 3NEWS. Johnson said Texas Game Wardens responded to St. Charles Bay boat ramp in the afternoon hours of...
Brother of young New Year's shooting victim: 'She was only 11, I am 15. I wish I was outside'
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — When the clock strikes midnight to usher in New Year's Day, it is supposed to be a time of new beginnings. However, for the Silva family, it was the last moment they shared with Amethyst Sistine Silva, also known as "Ame." Early Monday morning, the...
New Game Room Regulations in Effect
Nueces County (News Release) – The new game room regulations went into effect for Nueces County on January 2, 2023. According to a press release sent by Nueces County, the following rules have been set for operation of a game rooms in Nueces County. May only be able to...
Chief Robert Rocha says goodbye to local emergency planning committee
Chief Rocha held the group's meetings for the last 11 years. And on Tuesday, held his final one. Chief Rocha is retiring from the city on Jan. 20.
