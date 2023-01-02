ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
George West, TX

Related
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

UPDATE: Six people killed in crash Friday in George West

GEORGE WEST, Texas — A minivan trying to overtake a vehicle in a no-passing zone on a Texas highway crashed head-on into an SUV, which was then rear-ended by another vehicle, authorities said. Six people died and five others were injured. The crash happened around 6:20 p.m. Friday near George West, about 60 miles (100 kilometers) northwest of Corpus Christi,...
GEORGE WEST, TX
kgns.tv

DPS investigating accident that left six dead in Duval County

DUVAL COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating a multiple vehicle accident that left six people dead and several others injured two hours east of Laredo. KGNS has learned that one of the victims injured in the accident was a Webb County Constable from the Precinct Two Office, Roger Benavides.
DUVAL COUNTY, TX
KTSA

Body found on side of road in Atascosa County

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of a body that was found on side of a road. Deputies were called to the scene near Tessman and Live Oak Street, just outside of northern city limits of Pleasanton, Tuesday night. The...
ATASCOSA COUNTY, TX
Q92

Stolen Vehicle Drives Into North Texas Buc-ee’s

If you are from the Crossroads, you know we have our fair share of car into building crashes. This one did not happen in Victoria! Let's us start out by saying that no one was injured. As reported by CBS-DFW, one person is in custody after driving a stolen car into a Buc-ee's in Royse City Sunday afternoon, officials said. See the Facebook post below.
VICTORIA, TX
LoneStar 92

10 Most Dangerous Cities To Live In Texas In 2023 According To TikToker

When deciding where to live, many factors typically come into play. Do you consider your family, your job, traffic? If you are single, it may be crime rate, the distance to your job or even the population of the city you are considering moving to. Having lived in Texas my entire life, I may naively think that our state is safe but unfortunately that is not the case.
TEXAS STATE
NewsTalk 1290

Texas Girl Dies After Morons Shoot Guns to Ring in the New Year

For the love of God people, STOP CELEBRATING WITH GUNFIRE!. Another senseless death all because people think it's a good idea to 'celebrate' by shooting guns. If you decide to fire a gun into the air people, that bullet HAS TO go somewhere. I truly think people are dumb enough to believe these bullets are going to space. No moron, they're going to come back down and hopefully not kill someone.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Q92

These are the Most Contaminated Waters Along the Texas Coast

I know it is early January, however, Spring Break is right around the corner and people will be heading out to the beaches and the coast in the next couple of months. The question then becomes, what are you swimming or fishing in? Texas beaches did not do well in a recent report administered by environmenttexas.org.
TEXAS STATE
southtexascommunitynews.com

Nueces County 10 Most Wanted - Jan. 2023

NUECES COUNTY (News Release) - Below are the Nueces County Sheriff’s Office 10 Most Wanted Fugitives for January 2023. If you have information on the whereabouts of one of these wanted persons, please call 361.826.2900 or you can submit a tip anonymously by calling crime stoppers at 361-888-TIPS (8477) or toll free at 1-800-827-TIPS (8477).
southtexascommunitynews.com

New Game Room Regulations in Effect

Nueces County (News Release) – The new game room regulations went into effect for Nueces County on January 2, 2023. According to a press release sent by Nueces County, the following rules have been set for operation of a game rooms in Nueces County. May only be able to...

