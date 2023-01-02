Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara Independent
Exploring Ecological Entanglements at Santa Barbara Botanic Garden
The visual impact of textile art creatively combines with an environmental message about non-native plants introduced to Santa Cruz Island over the years in a new exhibit on view at the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden. Interlopings: Colors in the Warp and Weft of Ecological Entanglements by artists Helén Svensson and Lisa Jevbratt is a process-based, site-specific collaborative art project combining the traditional techniques of wool dyeing, spinning, and weaving with data visualization.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Unified School Board Interviewing 13 Candidates for Board Seat
The vacancy left on the Santa Barbara Unified School District’s (SBUSD) Board of Trustees will soon see a new, provisional appointee. Thirteen applicants will be interviewed in the next two weeks to fill newly elected supervisor Laura Capps’s old seat on the board, many of whom have notable reputations in the county.
Interim tag removed as Kelly Barsky named UCSB Athletic Director
Kelly Barsky is the next athletic director at UCSB The post Interim tag removed as Kelly Barsky named UCSB Athletic Director appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
‘Abstract X’ at Santa Barbara Tennis Club
The Abstract 10 — an ever-evolving group of artists who specialize in using the visual vocabulary of form, color, shape, and line to go beyond representational art — have a new show on view at Santa Barbara Tennis Club from January 7 through March 1, with an artists’ reception on Friday, January 13, from 4:30-6 p.m.
lacademie.com
17 Best Restaurants In Santa Barbara, California 2023
I am sure finding the best restaurants in Santa Barbara, CA, will become simple with the support of this article. Santa Barbara is a coastal city in California. This place impresses visitors with clean and blue Atlantic beaches and gorgeous Santa Ynez mountains. Besides, it is a good place for...
Santa Barbara Independent
2023 Cultural Arts Grant Winners Announced
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. (SANTA BARBARA, CALIF.) – The Santa Barbara County Office of Arts & Culture is pleased to announce the 2023 Cultural Arts Grant award recipients. Through funding from the City of Santa Barbara, the County of Santa Barbara, and the Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation, 39 nonprofit organizations will uplift and vitalize communities through arts and cultural expression. Awarded projects begin this January. For more information, go to sbac.ca.gov/grants.
Coastal View
Rincon Voices: Matt Moore
Matt Moore is a Rincon Point icon of the first order. Best known for his Rincon Designs surf shop on Linden Avenue in Carpinteria, Matt first surfed Rincon at the tender age of eight and has never looked back or felt the need for foreign vistas. And why not? Between the Channel Islands, local beaches and the mighty Los Padres, Matt has found all he needs for a well-lived life centered on the 93013-zip code. Over a late morning recently, Matt recounted his own surf story and memories of Rincon Point. Our conversation was laced with plenty of digressions on topics such as why the large swells of days gone by are rarer now (and whether they will return), localism, sharks and much more.
Santa Barbara Independent
Raymond Leonard Pierce
Raymond Leonard Pierce, age 66, of Santa Barbara, CA. Passed away on December 24, 2022, after a seven-year battle with sarcoma cancer. Ray was born on October 2, 1956, in Los Angeles, CA. Ray had two passions in his life. His family and playing music, he was the bass player...
Santa Barbara Independent
Samuel Noble Harris Jr.
Samuel Noble Harris Jr., 76, of Santa Barbara, CA died December 2, 2022. “Big Sam” passed away from a battle with dementia and is survived by his wife Char Lockerbie Harris and two daughters Sunny Harris Bandy and Lindsay Harris Cooney. He is also survived by his five grandchildren – Kaylin Cooney (17), Kealakai Bandy (16), Rosie Cooney (15), Alohileimomi Bandy (13), Griffin Cooney (11), son in-laws Tim Cooney and Trey Bandy, sister Mahealani Harris, nephew Bret Shellabarger, niece Kalei Shellabarger Owens as well as much family in Hawaii and the Southern California area.
trazeetravel.com
“Bachelor” Star Andrew Firestone Opens Courtyard Santa Barbara Downtown
Courtyard Santa Barbara Downtown and its Saint Remy restaurant debuted on the Santa Barbara scene on Dec. 26. Former The Bachelor star Andrew Firestone, along with co-founder Jess Park, of StonePark Capital, are behind the development and transformation. “As Santa Barbara natives, Jess and I are thrilled to re-introduce this...
Los Flores Ranch Park in Santa Maria closed to the public
Los Flores Ranch Park is closed to the public until further notice due to hazardous trail conditions following the heavy Wednesday night rainfall. The post Los Flores Ranch Park in Santa Maria closed to the public appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Patricia Helene Shortall Rodriguez
Patricia Helene Shortall Rodriguez was born on September 2, 1935, in San Francisco, to Dorothy Helene Beaufort and Thomas Joseph Shortall. She died on December 25, 2022, at the Mariposa at Ellwood Shores community in Goleta, CA. Patricia grew up in the Bay Area of northern California, in San Francisco...
Santa Barbara Independent
Storm Sweeps Rapidly Across Santa Barbara County
Criss-crossing earthworm tracks at a downtown park demonstrated the desperate struggle by the soil-dwellers to keep from drowning in last night’s deluge, a very small picture of a very large storm system that moved across Santa Barbara County more quickly than anticipated. Instead of the four to eight inches predicted, the rain clouds swept through, maxing out at about three to five inches in the mountains, propelled by winds gusting to nearly 50mph in some of the passes of the Santa Ynez Mountains.
Santa Barbara Independent
Catalina Belen Unzueta
On Christmas afternoon, in the comfort of home, encircled by family, Catalina Belen Unzueta passed from our world to Heaven. Catalina, Belen to family, Cathy to a special few, was born on November 15, 1938, in El Paso, Texas. When Catalina was five, her mother, Consuelo, moved the family to Los Angeles, and then to Santa Barbara. Catalina graduated from Santa Barbara High School, and went on to attend Santa Barbara City College. Catalina’s brother, John, introduced her to his good friend, Martin Unzueta, who became the love of her life. Catalina and Martin shared many of the same interests, if sometimes in different ways; when it came to music, our Mom loved to dance, Dad doesn’t, he loves to sing and she was so happy to see him get up and join a Mariachi. Ambitious, and willing to step beyond some of the social confines of those years, Catalina went into banking, working originally for Bank of America and then switching to Crocker Bank. United by their Catholic faith and an abiding love for God, their commitment to family, a deeply rooted work ethic, and a love of travel, Catalina and Martin began planning their future and were married, the first time, in a civil ceremony on October 1, 1960, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
New Times
New cottage style bakery Jackie's Treats to Sea stems from a local confectioner's lifelong hobby
Muffins. Cookies. Cupcakes. No matter which of her baked goods is up for review, Jacqueline Rubio never gets tired of hearing "nostalgia-inducing" and similar adjectives as feedback from her customers. "I love when someone tells me it reminds them of a specific time or memory after they taste a certain...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara County Association of Governments Elects New Leaders for 2023
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara, Calif. – Lompoc Mayor Jenelle Osborne was unanimously chosen to serve as 2023 Chair of the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG) Board of Directors and Fifth District County Supervisor Steve Lavagnino as Vice-Chair. County Supervisor Laura Capps, Solvang Mayor Mark Infanti, and Buellton Mayor Dave King join the board as new members. The Board also approved their regular meeting schedule through December 2023.
Santa Barbara Independent
Ancient Farming Lessons for the Future
Though UCSB doles out plenty of awards to faculty and students every year, they almost never go to citizen scientists, those folks who help academics collect data and provide critical insights while going about their daily lives. But next week, UCSB’s longtime leader Henry Yang will bestow the university’s top medal upon Narciso Torres, a Maya forest gardener and longtime collaborator with archaeologist Anabel Ford who will receive the Chancellor’s Award on January 12.
New Times
San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties saw more pet surrenders at a time when animal adoptions decreased nationally
It started with a Facebook rumor. People on the Lost Pets of San Luis Obispo County group wondered and debated in December if pet owners surrendered their older dogs to shelters to make room for new puppies arriving as Christmas gifts. "Please tell me people really don't do this!?" commented...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Welcomes Its First Baby of New Year
As people around Santa Barbara partied into the New Year, parents and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital welcomed the first babies of 2023 into the world. The New Year’s new parents include Goleta residents Por Soua and Grayson Peters, who celebrated the birth of their first child on Sunday.
kclu.org
It's been raining a lot, but it's only a fraction of what's needed to break drought in Tri-Counties
It feels like it's been raining on and off for weeks in the Tri-Counties. And, one of the biggest storms in months is hitting us this week. Some experts say that unfortunately, it's little more than a drop in the bucket in easing the region's water crisis. "We've been in...
