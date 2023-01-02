Taya Valkyrie is a world-traveled veteran who has competed in a number of top promotions from WWE to IMPACT to AAA. 2022 marked one of the busiest years of her career as she returned to the indie scene with intent, collecting multiple championships including the AAA Reina de Reinas title, the inaugural MLW Women's World Featherweight title, and the Knockouts World Tag Team title twice. While it appears she has no plans of slowing down anytime soon, Valkyrie does have ideas for what she wants to do when her in-ring days come to an end.

