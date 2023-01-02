Read full article on original website
Update On Alexa Bliss' Heel Status Following Her Actions On 'WWE Raw'
Alexa Bliss' slow descent into madness is locked in for good, according to a new report. According to a new report on PWInsider Elite by Mike Johnson, the five-time WWE world champion is expected to play a heel going forward after weeks of teasing her conflicted personality. WWE has heavily...
Former Sasha Banks Debuts In NJPW And Attacks IWGP Women's Champion
Mercedes Moné has landed. The wrestler formerly known as Sasha Banks has officially made her NJPW debut after months of speculation. Following former WWE star KAIRI's successful defense of the IWGP Women's Championship against Tam Nakano at Wrestle Kingdom 17, Moné made her way to the ring and attacked the champion. After dropping KAIRI to the mat, Moné introduced herself as "The CEO" and said that she would see the champion at NJPW Battle in the Valley in San Jose, CA on February 18.
WWE Hall Of Famer Scott Steiner Once Brutally Slapped Rip Rogers In Front Of Everyone
It's no surprise that from time to time, the animosity and adrenaline that powers professional wrestling on-screen can also spill over into backstage altercations. Take Scott Steiner and Rip Rogers, for example. According to a Sportskeeda Wrestling interview with Dutch Mantell, aka longtime WWE manager Zeb Colter, the two men once got into a brief physical exchange backstage over a spot in an upcoming match they were set to have together.
Update On Kenny Omega's Condition Following Championship Victory At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom
Kenny Omega took on Will Ospreay at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17 and at some point in the match, Omega's eye started swelling up, leaving some fans worried Omega may be injured moving forward. Dave Meltzer of the "Wrestling Observer Newsletter" gave an update on Omega and the new IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada.
Backstage Details On Charlotte Flair And Ronda Rousey Following WWE SmackDown Title Change
Much has been made over Charlotte Flair's surprise return during the December 30 episode of "WWE SmackDown." Flair made her way to the ring following Ronda Rousey's successful "SmackDown" Women's Championship defense against Raquel Rodriguez. Flair challenged Rousey to a title match on the spot, and was granted her wish. Rousey went for the armbar, but Flair countered with a pin to earn the three count and the championship.
Behind-The-Scenes News On What AEW Talents Are Being Told About Sasha Banks
The presumed unveiling of the post-WWE iteration of Mercedes Varnado, the now-former Sasha Banks, is just hours away at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17. Naturally, as it comes down to the wire, some additional details about her situation got reported on Tuesday night, with Sean Ross Sapp hashing out the details at Fightful Select.
Backstage Update On Saraya's Mystery Partner For Upcoming AEW Dynamite
While "AEW Dynamite" is set to debut a new look during their first new episode of the year, many eyes are focused on next week's episode, and specifically the identity of Saraya's mystery partner, who is scheduled to face Dr. Britt Baker DMD and AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter in Los Angeles. According to a new report, fans might only get a hint of Saraya's mystery partner, if even that.
Taya Valkyrie Shares Her Future Plans In Wrestling
Taya Valkyrie is a world-traveled veteran who has competed in a number of top promotions from WWE to IMPACT to AAA. 2022 marked one of the busiest years of her career as she returned to the indie scene with intent, collecting multiple championships including the AAA Reina de Reinas title, the inaugural MLW Women's World Featherweight title, and the Knockouts World Tag Team title twice. While it appears she has no plans of slowing down anytime soon, Valkyrie does have ideas for what she wants to do when her in-ring days come to an end.
WWE Hall Of Famer Says Vince McMahon Was Forced To Acknowledge Cody Rhodes
At WrestleMania 38, "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes returned to WWE following nearly six years of being away from the company. During those six years, Rhodes helped build a new promotion in AEW, won titles in AEW, ROH, and New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and reinvented himself. Rhodes quickly became one of the most popular stars in WWE after his return, and prior to the injury he suffered in June 2022 had remained undefeated since returning.
Backstage News On Pitch For Major Change To Bobby Lashley's Character
Might MVP be putting The Hurt Business back together? The popular stable — comprised of Bobby Lashley, Cedric Alexander, and Shelton Benjamin, under the tutelage of MVP — disbanded back in January of 2022; Alexander and Benjamin would continue on as a team under the name for a few more months. However, there are indications that a reunion is in the works.
Sasha Banks Sends Thanks To WWE And Top Company Officials
Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks took to Twitter Tuesday evening and sent out a series of tweets thanking WWE, the company's former Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon, Paul "Triple H" Levesque, William Regal, and her fans. Thank you [WWE Universe]," Banks continued. "Thank you #Krew I love...
Naomi Confirms Location Ahead Of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
Let the speculation for Wrestle Kingdom 17 continue, as Sasha Banks has a close friend who is also in Tokyo. Banks at the very least will not be flying solo in Japan, as Naomi took to Instagram to share her location. Sure enough, "The Boss'" former tag team partner is in Japan, likely to support her friend in whatever she ends up doing at NJPW's biggest show of the year.
Dominik Mysterio Gets Engaged
Dominik Mysterio has had an eventful few weeks. After getting "arrested" on the Christmas Eve edition of "WWE SmackDown" and spending a few nights doing "hard time in prison", the young WWE star has now gotten engaged to his girlfriend. Mysterio shared the news on Instagram, posting a picture of the two holding hands with an engagement ring visible on his significant other. The caption dates their engagement to January 2, and the couple appears to be together on a beach.
Dustin Rhodes Announces The Passing Of His Mother
AEW star Dustin Rhodes announced the passing of his mother, Sandra Runnels, in a post on social media yesterday. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion added an image holding his mother's hand alongside the heartbreaking news. The announcement came after the 53-year-old tragically disclosed on December 27, 2022, that his mom didn't have long to live following an undisclosed health battle.
Wrestle Kingdom 17 Set A New Record For First-Time Viewers
NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17 was a spectacular event that delivered great action from beginning to end. The show also saw the return of fan cheering for the first time in the Tokyo Dome since the pandemic began. NJPW revealed that the event garnered a live audience of 26,085 fans. But...
Matt Jackson Reveals Why He Won't Be At This Week's AEW Dynamite
Matt Jackson of the Young Bucks will not be appearing on "AEW Dynamite" this Wednesday when AEW makes its first appearance in Seattle. On the latest episode of "Being The Elite," Jackson revealed the reason for his absence. "I'm taking next week off," he said. "I'm not going to be...
Arn Anderson Reveals Part Of His Body That's Been Paralyzed For Almost 30 Years
While professional wrestling can often bring fans a great deal of joy, it's important to remember that these performers put their bodies on the line for our entertainment — sometimes taking on lifelong injuries because of it. On the latest installment of "Ask Arn Anything," the veteran wrestler revealed that he has long been dealing with paralysis in his left hand, and has had to learn to get by without its use.
B-Fab Training With Veteran WWE Star
Natalya might be taking time off from WWE right now due to a nasal injury, but that doesn't mean she isn't continuing to work inside the ring, sharing an image of herself training with Hit Row member B-Fab inside the squared circle. Natalya shared the image because B-Fab had brought...
Tony Schiavone Comments On Why Bret Hart's WCW Run Failed
Bret Hart spent four years working for WCW from 1997 to 2000, but that period of his career is usually not looked back upon as fondly as the rest. When fans think about "The Hitman," they typically go to his years in WWE first due to how much of an impact he made there, despite the fact he is a two-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion, a four-time WCW United States Champion, and a former WCW World Tag Team Champion.
Kota Ibushi Sends Message To Kenny Omega Ahead Of Wrestle Kingdom Match
Ahead of Kenny Omega's match at New Japan Pro Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17, Kota Ibushi has sent Omega a message of good luck. In a tweet made on January 4, Ibushi had a simple message for his friend and former partner. "Kenny, good luck. Just don't get hurt, that's all....
