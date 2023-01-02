ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

247Sports

Michigan football analyst departs for position coach role

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — John Morookian, who worked this season as an offensive analyst for the Michigan football program, has been hired as offensive tackles and tight ends coach at Charlotte, the program announced Thursday. Morookian will work under Biff Poggi, the former associate head coach and analyst for...
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Michigan Transfer WR Andrel Anthony Reports UCLA Offer

Michigan transfer wide receiver Andrel Anthony reported an offer from UCLA on Thursday. From what we've gathered, this offer is probably not committable yet. Anthony played two years at Michigan, and was more productive in year one, when he had 12 catches for 248 yards, than he was in year two, when he fell to just 7 catches for 80 yards. The former three-star entered the transfer portal yesterday and has not yet been rated by 247sports in the transfer rankings. He was a relatively highly thought-of three-star, ranking as an 88 in the 247 rankings, and a .8793 in the Composite as the No. 526 player overall nationally.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Tom Izzo calls for intense, but respectful, atmosphere for MSU-Michigan at Breslin

Tom Izzo, in his 28th season in charge of Michigan State basketball, has witnessed the in-state rivalry with Michigan from just about every angle. From being dominated by the Wolverines early in his tenure, with five straight losses, to taking control with eight straight wins as the Spartans ascended to the sport’s top tier in the late 1990s, to the more balanced landscape of the past dozen years once John Beilein restored Michigan’s competitiveness – and that’s before accounting for Izzo’s decade-plus as a Spartan assistant coach.
EAST LANSING, MI
247Sports

U-M President Santa Ono speaks to The Michigan Insider on Jim Harbaugh rumors

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The arrival of the Michigan football offseason has brought with it renewed speculation that Jim Harbaugh might depart the program for the NFL. Those are rumors that new U-M President Santa Ono is well aware of. Speaking to The Michigan Insider ahead of Wednesday night’s men’s basketball game, Ono said he will ultimately be involved in any negotiations to keep Harbaugh in Ann Arbor — though Athletic Director Warde Manuel is the individual most responsible in those conversations.
ANN ARBOR, MI
pistolsfiringblog.com

Former Three-Time NCAA Champion Alex Dieringer Hired to Michigan’s Staff

Former Oklahoma State wrestler and three-time NCAA Champion Alex Dieringer has been hired as the recruiting and video coordinator at Michigan, the school announced Wednesday. “I am beyond excited to join the staff here at the University of Michigan,” said Dieringer in Michigan’s release. “This is a very special place, and I look forward to trying to make an impact on the people around me. I have a lot of respect for Sean, Josh, KJ and Dave, and I can’t wait to work with and learn from all of them. Let’s go Wolverines!”
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Did the 26 Foot Long World Record for Longest Human Poop Happen in Michigan?

There is a load of stories about a woman who broke the world record for the longest single poo. Do the stories pass the smell test?. Researching stories like 'the longest poop in the world' isn't the worst part of my job, but it's a solid #2. Recently, someone sent me a TikTok telling the story of a woman in Michigan breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest poop. She allegedly did so, publicly...in a Bloomfield Hills, Michigan bowling alley. My curiosity got the best of me. I guess you can say, I couldn't hold it anymore. So, the research began. I stepped in this article called 'Fun Poop Facts' from the Hello Tushy website that said this about the alleged rectum record,
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

Were You Alive When Michigan Experienced its Warmest January?

January is typically the cloudiest and coldest month in the state of Michigan. However, things are looking (and feeling) a little different for the start of 2023. Depending on where in Michigan you live, you could experience record-breaking temps this week. Most of Michigan will see temps in the 40s today with things warming up even more on Wednesday. Yeah, we're talking temps in the mid-50s for some Michiganders. That's very warm for this time of year.
MICHIGAN STATE
tourcounsel.com

Michigan Stadium | Largest Stadium in the United States

Michigan Stadium, opened in 1927, is currently the largest stadium in the United States and the third largest in the world. Originally with a capacity for 72,000 spectators, it now has an official capacity of 107,601 spectators. Michigan Stadium, which has 109,901 seats and has been the home of the...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Small area with a lot of Michiganders makes a run at 60 degrees today

Much of the southern half of Lower Michigan will have mild temperatures for early January. One corner will come close to cracking the magical winter 60-degree mark. The southeast corner of Lower Michigan will sit in the warmest sector just ahead of a low pressure system. While most of southern Lower will have temperatures warming into the 40s, the Ann Arbor area, Detroit area and Monroe will have temperatures climbing an incredible 27 degrees warmer than a usual January 4.
MONROE, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Damages for failed casino near Detroit Metro Airport top $60M

A judge has ruled that a tribal gaming authority must pay more than $88 million in damages to investors over failed plans to build an off-reservation casino near Detroit Metro Airport and another in downtown Lansing. The Ingham County Circuit Court judge this week found the Kewadin Casinos Gaming Authority liable for not only repaying, with interest, $9 million in loans from two groups of investors, but also the investors' loss of potential future profits from the...
LANSING, MI
