Inkster Man Accused of Coercing a 5th-Grader into Sending Nudes on SnapchatOlive BarkerInkster, MI
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State downs rival No. 14 Michigan, ends 2022 unbeatenThe LanternColumbus, OH
Q&A With Young Michigan Writer Chris HarmonAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Southfield, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DearbornTed RiversDearborn, MI
TCU Advances to College Football Championship With Win Over MichiganLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Maize n Brew
Recruiting Roundup: Michigan heavily recruiting two prospects with ties to the program
The 2022-23 Michigan Wolverines’ season came to a heartbreaking end in the College Football Playoff. To make matters worse, rumors are swirling once again about Jim Harbaugh’s interest in NFL opportunities. While we won’t dive into that, we will look at a few storylines during a rather mundane...
Michigan football analyst departs for position coach role
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — John Morookian, who worked this season as an offensive analyst for the Michigan football program, has been hired as offensive tackles and tight ends coach at Charlotte, the program announced Thursday. Morookian will work under Biff Poggi, the former associate head coach and analyst for...
Michigan Transfer WR Andrel Anthony Reports UCLA Offer
Michigan transfer wide receiver Andrel Anthony reported an offer from UCLA on Thursday. From what we've gathered, this offer is probably not committable yet. Anthony played two years at Michigan, and was more productive in year one, when he had 12 catches for 248 yards, than he was in year two, when he fell to just 7 catches for 80 yards. The former three-star entered the transfer portal yesterday and has not yet been rated by 247sports in the transfer rankings. He was a relatively highly thought-of three-star, ranking as an 88 in the 247 rankings, and a .8793 in the Composite as the No. 526 player overall nationally.
Michigan football under NCAA investigation, to receive Notice of Allegations by Friday: report
Michigan football has been under NCAA investigation and expects to receive a Notice of Allegations by the end of the week, according to a report Thursday by The Athletic's Nicole Auerbach. The infractions outlined in the notice are relatively minor, according to Auerbach. However, the investigation also hinges on Michigan's response, Auerbach added.
Tom Izzo calls for intense, but respectful, atmosphere for MSU-Michigan at Breslin
Tom Izzo, in his 28th season in charge of Michigan State basketball, has witnessed the in-state rivalry with Michigan from just about every angle. From being dominated by the Wolverines early in his tenure, with five straight losses, to taking control with eight straight wins as the Spartans ascended to the sport’s top tier in the late 1990s, to the more balanced landscape of the past dozen years once John Beilein restored Michigan’s competitiveness – and that’s before accounting for Izzo’s decade-plus as a Spartan assistant coach.
VIDEO: Tom Izzo Makes Light Of Assault That Occurred At Michigan Stadium
As videos began to circulate following the Michigan vs Michigan State game back in October, it became pretty clear that what occurred in that tunnel was one of the ugliest incidents to ever happen in college football. Two Michigan Football players were brutally assaulted by a group of Michigan State Spartans, with one actually using his helmet as a weapon.
Jim Harbaugh's statement on future as Michigan football coach amid NFL interest raises questions from media
With reports swirling about Jim Harbaugh's future, the Michigan football coach released a statement Thursday addressing the subject. While he does say that he plans on being Michigan's coach moving forward, the graphic posted on Twitter did create some extra questions. Harbaugh does acknowledge the rumors directly, and states that...
U-M President Santa Ono speaks to The Michigan Insider on Jim Harbaugh rumors
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The arrival of the Michigan football offseason has brought with it renewed speculation that Jim Harbaugh might depart the program for the NFL. Those are rumors that new U-M President Santa Ono is well aware of. Speaking to The Michigan Insider ahead of Wednesday night’s men’s basketball game, Ono said he will ultimately be involved in any negotiations to keep Harbaugh in Ann Arbor — though Athletic Director Warde Manuel is the individual most responsible in those conversations.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Former Three-Time NCAA Champion Alex Dieringer Hired to Michigan’s Staff
Former Oklahoma State wrestler and three-time NCAA Champion Alex Dieringer has been hired as the recruiting and video coordinator at Michigan, the school announced Wednesday. “I am beyond excited to join the staff here at the University of Michigan,” said Dieringer in Michigan’s release. “This is a very special place, and I look forward to trying to make an impact on the people around me. I have a lot of respect for Sean, Josh, KJ and Dave, and I can’t wait to work with and learn from all of them. Let’s go Wolverines!”
Michigan’s Dickinson dissociates from Hitler-Izzo comment
Michigan center Hunter Dickinson said he was part of a decision to remove a published Barstool Sports podcast in which one of his co-hosts compared Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo to Adolf Hitler.
Did the 26 Foot Long World Record for Longest Human Poop Happen in Michigan?
There is a load of stories about a woman who broke the world record for the longest single poo. Do the stories pass the smell test?. Researching stories like 'the longest poop in the world' isn't the worst part of my job, but it's a solid #2. Recently, someone sent me a TikTok telling the story of a woman in Michigan breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest poop. She allegedly did so, publicly...in a Bloomfield Hills, Michigan bowling alley. My curiosity got the best of me. I guess you can say, I couldn't hold it anymore. So, the research began. I stepped in this article called 'Fun Poop Facts' from the Hello Tushy website that said this about the alleged rectum record,
Were You Alive When Michigan Experienced its Warmest January?
January is typically the cloudiest and coldest month in the state of Michigan. However, things are looking (and feeling) a little different for the start of 2023. Depending on where in Michigan you live, you could experience record-breaking temps this week. Most of Michigan will see temps in the 40s today with things warming up even more on Wednesday. Yeah, we're talking temps in the mid-50s for some Michiganders. That's very warm for this time of year.
tourcounsel.com
Michigan Stadium | Largest Stadium in the United States
Michigan Stadium, opened in 1927, is currently the largest stadium in the United States and the third largest in the world. Originally with a capacity for 72,000 spectators, it now has an official capacity of 107,601 spectators. Michigan Stadium, which has 109,901 seats and has been the home of the...
Centre Daily
Lottery winner ‘didn’t want to cause a scene’ in Michigan — so he screamed in his car
A 54-year-old man said he decided to buy a few Fantasy 5 lottery tickets in Michigan when he noticed the jackpot prize creep past $500,000. A few days after the drawing, he went to the store and began scanning his lottery tickets, according to a Jan. 5 news release from Michigan Lottery officials.
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Detroit’s nearly 70-year streak of Black representation in Congress is about to end
Shri Thanedar is set to begin his new job this week once he’s sworn in as the Congressman for Michigan’s 13th Congressional District. Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. NPR | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts. The Detroit Democrat officially won the position in...
Small area with a lot of Michiganders makes a run at 60 degrees today
Much of the southern half of Lower Michigan will have mild temperatures for early January. One corner will come close to cracking the magical winter 60-degree mark. The southeast corner of Lower Michigan will sit in the warmest sector just ahead of a low pressure system. While most of southern Lower will have temperatures warming into the 40s, the Ann Arbor area, Detroit area and Monroe will have temperatures climbing an incredible 27 degrees warmer than a usual January 4.
Gas prices see a significant jump in metro Detroit to start 2023
Gas prices are up across metro Detroit and Michigan to start 2023, according to AAA Michigan. The organization said prices saw a large jump from last week.
Damages for failed casino near Detroit Metro Airport top $60M
A judge has ruled that a tribal gaming authority must pay more than $88 million in damages to investors over failed plans to build an off-reservation casino near Detroit Metro Airport and another in downtown Lansing. The Ingham County Circuit Court judge this week found the Kewadin Casinos Gaming Authority liable for not only repaying, with interest, $9 million in loans from two groups of investors, but also the investors' loss of potential future profits from the...
3 redevelopment projects get brownfield funding to clean up contaminated sites in metro Detroit
The funding will make way for new projects, including at the former Eloise Psychiatric Hospital in Westland
Jim Brady’s Ann Arbor to permanently close, owner says
ANN ARBOR, MI -- An Ann Arbor restaurant known for its selection of seafood and downtown-Detroit feel is permanently closed, the owner announced on social media. Jim Brady’s is shutting down shop at its Ann Arbor location, 209 S. Main St., owner Tom Brady announced on Instagram Wednesday, Jan. 4.
