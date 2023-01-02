ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea Transfer Room

Report: Benoit Badiashile Is In London For Chelsea Medical

By Dylan McBennett
Chelsea Transfer Room
Chelsea Transfer Room
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sRwcU_0k1AGWVn00

Benoit Badiashile is in London to undergo his Chelsea medical ahead of his move for Monaco. The deal is now very close to being done, and should be announced after the medical and contract signing.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Chelsea yesterday fully agreed a deal to sign Monaco defender Benoit Badiashile on a 6.5-year deal, and he has today landed in London to undergo is medical. The deal is now very close to being done.

Badiashile became a priority target for Chelsea after Josko Gvardiol's price tag began to rise after the World Cup. Chelsea moved quick and wrapped up the deal. Badiashile is a bargain of a signing.

All that is left in the deal now is the medical and contract signing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nnx1b_0k1AGWVn00
Benoit Badiashile is in London ahead of his Chelsea medical.

IMAGO / ANP

According to Bobby Vincent, Benoit Badiashile is currently in London ready to undergo his Chelsea medical as he looks to finalise his move from Monaco.

The deal will cost Chelsea €38million in total, which can be considered a real bargain for a young centre-back in today's game. It is a lot cheaper than Josko Gvardiol's €100million price tag.

Badiashile is set to be the defensive partner of French compatriot Wesley Fofana, who like Badiashile signed a long term 7-year contract at the club.

The French defender was signed to deal with the inevitable retirement of Thiago Silva, who is now 38-years old and is unlikely to extend for more than a year if he even does agree to extend at all.

It is another example of Todd Boehly being ready to commit funds to Chelsea, and another really impressive signing that improves the squad in a key area.

Read More Chelsea Stories:

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Tottenham 0-2 Aston Villa: player ratings to the theme of 2023 Spurs New Years resolutions

2023 has been anything but happy for Tottenham Hotspur, though we’re only three days into it. But that’s what you get when you start out the new year with a distressing 2-0 home loss to Aston Villa and their Business-Casual Dracula manager Unai Emery. Now, a chance to turn over a new leaf has turned into an injury crisis, a grumpy manager, and chants of “Daniel Levy, get out of club” at full time.
BBC

Time for Guardiola to show his bench strength earlier?

"I'm absolutely fuming with Pep Guardiola". That's how Manchester City fan Ken started his Big Match Verdict on BBC Radio Manchester after Saturday's 1-1 draw with Everton. Why? Substitutions - or rather, the lack of. Guardiola rolled the dice bringing on Ilkay Gundogan, Julian Alvarez and Phil Foden in the...
BBC

Thursday's transfer gossip: Felix, Fernandez, Lampard, Bellingham, Mudryk, Ings

Manchester United are prepared to offer 4m euros (£3.5m) to take Atletico Madrid striker Joao Felix on loan for the rest of the season but the Spanish club want 12-13m euros (£10.6m-£11.4m) for the 23-year-old Portugal international. (Relevo - in Spanish) Benfica have rejected Chelsea's first offer...
The Associated Press

Ings goal for Villa salvages 1-1 draw with Wolverhampton

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Danny Ings came on as a substitute and scored late to help Aston Villa salvage a 1-1 draw against relegation-threatened Wolverhampton in the Premier League on Wednesday. The veteran forward split two defenders and ran onto a ball over the top from Tyrone Mings before...
BBC

Sacking Lampard 'the easy way out' for 'meddling' board

Former captain Alan Stubbs hopes the Everton board give Frank Lampard "a little bit more time" to steer the Toffees clear of relegation trouble - because sacking him would be the "easy way out". Stubbs told BBC Radio 5 Live he doesn't think the club's plight is any great surprise...
Chelsea Transfer Room

Chelsea Transfer Room

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
10K+
Post
843K+
Views
ABOUT

Chelsea Transfer Room is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy