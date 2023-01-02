Read full article on original website
Durham market forces put profit over peopleThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Jump into Bungee Fitness at 2 locations in the TriadThe Planking TravelerBurlington, NC
Highly-anticipated restaurant chain opens new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersChapel Hill, NC
Wake County Libraries Extend Opening HoursJames TulianoWake County, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From RaleighTed RiversRaleigh, NC
Fueling the rivalry: UNC’s Armando Bacot, Duke’s Jeremy Roach team up to endorse Raleigh-based sports supplement company
Two of the Triangle’s top men’s basketball players have teamed up to endorse a Raleigh-based nutrition supplement company.
UNC Official Visit Preview: Ian Jackson
For some time, a well-followed mantra from those who cover college basketball – and those inside the Smith Center – is that if a player officially visits North Carolina, the Tar Heels have a chance. That refrain will be put to its biggest test in some time when...
Recruiting Notebook: Four-Star Pitt Target Dropping Top Five
See which recruits the Pitt Panthers are pursuing in the daily recruiting notebook.
NC State announcer Gary Hahn to be reinstated following suspension for offensive comment
Hahn, who was suspended for controversial comments made in December, will return when the Wolfpack face Miami at PNC Arena.
West Virginia to Battle Several Power Five Schools for Top DE Transfer
West Virginia to Battle Several Power Five Schools for Top DE Transfer
BREAKING: West Virginia Loses Pass Rusher to the Portal
After three seasons in the program, West Virginia defensive lineman Lanell Carr has entered the transfer portal, according to Joe Reed of 247Sports. Carr appeared in all 12 games this past season and recorded 21 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, two quarterback hits, and one sack. Head coach Neal Brown has tabbed Carr as the team's most natural pass rusher since joining the program a few years back. He was expected to move into a starting role next fall.
How Did Rich Rod Do in His First Year Back as a Head Coach?
There's a portion of the West Virginia fan base that wants Rich Rodriguez to return to Morgantown to lead the Mountaineers. I'm not really sure, to be honest. Since leaving WVU in 2007, Rodriguez hasn't seen much success. He was fired after just three years on the job at Michigan with a 15-22 record and was let go after six seasons at Arizona with a 43-35 record to go along with a lawsuit alleging sexual harassment and a hostile workplace environment.
elisportsnetwork.com
Did Duke make a massive mistake on Tobacco Road? | Titus & Tate
FOX Sports’ Mark Titus and Tate Frazier discuss who the Duke Blue Devils should have hired to replace Coach K and why it would have scared a certain UNC fan. Was Jon Scheyer the right man for the job?. This post was originally published on this site.
NCSU basketball Coach Kevin Keatts reacts to Damar Hamlin health scare
Keatts described dropping to his knees to pray for Hamlin and how it reminded him of a health scare during an NCSU game in 2017.
kiss951.com
North Carolina City Named No. 1 in America for Black Families in 2023
Plenty of people are contemplating a big life change this new year. Getting married, having kids, and starting your own family can cause you to want to relocate to a new city. As an African American woman, I know that finding the perfect city for my family to feel welcomed and at home is very important. In any city I have ever lived, I always try to make sure I am in an area that has a good bit of people and things that I can relate to.
1 juvenile and 4 adults wounded in Durham shooting, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — A juvenile was among five people who were wounded in a drive-by shooting Sunday afternoon in Durham, North Carolina, the city’s police department said in a news release. The child and one of the adults suffered life-threatening injuries, while the other three adults sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said. All five victims […]
Bulk of severe storms push east out of central North Carolina
The bulk of severe weather expected Wednesday has moved out of central North Carolina.
The 9 biggest developments in Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill in 2023
More cranes are coming to the Triangle's skylines in 2023, from our downtowns to our suburbs. Why it matters: The secret is out about our region — at least among developers taking advantage of the area's growing population and increasing economic might. We've rounded up some the biggest projects taking shape this year — from Raleigh's Warehouse District to Chatham County.Of note: This isn't an exhaustive list and construction timelines often change. American Tobacco Campus Phase II Description: Capitol Broadcasting is beginning its ambitious expansion of the American Tobacco Campus, demolishing the old University Ford property in downtown Durham to...
cbs17
Cary mom admitted to leaving girls in hot car while gambling; autopsy reveals death by hyperthermia with decaying present
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — The autopsy of two young girls, who investigators said were killed by their mother in August, was released to CBS 17 on Wednesday. Launice Shanique Battle, 29, is facing two counts of murder in the deaths of three-year-old Amora Milbourne, and two-year-old Trinity Milbourne. The autopsy revealed both died of hyperthermia after being “left in a vehicle during hot weather for approximately six hours.”
cbs17
Racial slur, threat scribbled on table at Raleigh school under investigation
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — “The investigation is underway and we do have leads,” the principal of a magnet high school in west Raleigh told parents in an announcement on Tuesday afternoon. The announcement came from Principal Steve Mares after a written threat, including a racial slur was...
Large crowds typical outside North Carolina Subway before 5 injured in drive-by shooting
On Monday, 11 bullet holes remain in the glass doors, windows and in a wall of the building.
cbs17
Raleigh officials take new steps to slow down speeders
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In 2023, 19 streets in Raleigh will receive traffic projects meant to make them safer. The Raleigh City Council approved these projects in November 2022. One design the city has used to try and slow drivers down is chicanes. Chicanes are alternating blocks in the...
cbs17
2 children injured in accidental shooting in Durham, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Two children in Durham were injured in a shooting that appears to be an accident, police said. The Durham Police Department said the shooting took place just before 1 a.m. Tuesday, when officers responded to a report of a gunshot wound in the 1500 block of Broad Street. They then learned the shooting took place in the 3700 block of Britt Street.
cbs17
Raleigh felon gets 14 years in prison for shooting at girlfriend during an argument
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man will serve 14 years in prison for having a firearm as a convicted felon, according to Michael Easley, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina. According to court documents, Steven Antonio Peterson, 32, had a firearm on Aug. 29,...
cbs17
Victim ID’d in deadly Durham Christmas Day shooting
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The victim in a deadly Durham Christmas Day shooting has been identified, according to police. Durham police said Denis Alen Sosa-Gamaz, 45, died after being taken to the hospital. This shooting happened in the 2700 block of Ashe Street just before 10 a.m. on Christmas...
247Sports
