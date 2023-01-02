ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Contra Costa County, CA

East Bay storm damage update: Contra Costa mudslides, Pleasanton flooding

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22OsDi_0k1AG0b200

PIX Now 11:23

East Bay communities were seeing continued impacts Monday of the New Year's weekend downpour.

Mudslides, recent flooding and a sinkhole have shut down three roadways in unincorporated Contra Costa County, public works officials said Monday.

A sinkhole closed Deer Valley Road in both directions between Briones Valley and Marsh Creek roads, said Contra Costa County Public Works Department spokesperson Kelly Kalfsbeek.

KPIX 5 First Alert Weather: Current Conditions, Forecasts, Alerts For Your Area

Marsh Creek Road was also closed, between Deer Valley and Morgan Territory roads, due to ongoing rock and mudslides. Morgan Territory Road was closed between addresses 5477 to 5649  because of mudslides and only residents are allowed access, officials said.

Motorists should take alternate routes to avoid the closures, and should never try to cross flooded roads-driving, riding or walking, public works officials said.

Earlier Monday, authorities in Alameda County alerted of flooding closing a major roadway in Pleasanton. The Pleasanton Police Department said Foothill Road was closed between Bernal Avenue and W. Las Positas Boulevard as of 6:55 a.m. Monday.

Police were asking the public to avoid the area and plan alternative routes.

ALSO READ: Powerful storms, flooding not over yet for San Francisco Bay Area

Comments / 0

Related
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area residents forced to deal with flood-related car repairs

SAN MATEO -- The week of intense storms that drenched Northern California and flooded neighborhoods across the Bay Area has some residents facing some daunting repairs for their vehicles.Cars were often submerged in floodwaters, sometimes from overflowing creeks, like on Arroyo Court in San Mateo, where William Winfield lives."One of my neighbors was parked down there. She had an older car. By the time she got there, the flooding was so intense it messed up her electrical system. Her insurance company ended up totaling the car," he said.His car was parked on the street that flooded as well, but his...
SAN MATEO, CA
KRON4 News

VIDEO: Gas station collapses in South San Francisco

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Video shared with KRON4 shows the roof of a South San Francisco Valero gas station knocked to the ground by Wednesday’s storm. You can watch the video above. The gas station, located in the area of King Drive and Callan Boulevard, took major wind damage, toppling its roof and […]
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Major storm prompts school closures in San Mateo County on Thursday

SAN MATEO COUNTY – Several school districts on the Peninsula announced that campuses would be closed on Thursday, January 5, 2023, due to the major atmospheric river storm slamming the Bay Area.School districts announcing closures include the Cabrillo Unified School District serving coastside communities such as Half Moon Bay, El Granada and Moss Beach. "Because of flooding, road closures, and tree fall caused by heavy rains and wind, CUSD will cancel classes and close schools Thursday 1/5/2023," the district said in a statement.Meanwhile, Redwood City School District issued a statement that all 12 campuses would be closed Thursday, along with...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Fallen tree from storm causes headaches for new San Francisco homeowners

SAN FRANCISCO – New homeowners in San Francisco's Inner Sunset are trying to figure out what to do next, after a tree came crashing down during this week's storm. The pair are now stuck navigating a tangled web of city bureaucracy.Liz Morrison and Jonathan Hunt just moved into their home with their two toddlers, near the Hidden Garden steps just two weeks ago. The first-time homeowners say this was made possible due to a housing program with the city. "We didn't think we would be able to own a home for many years to come and we had to work really...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Storm prep: Where to get sandbags in the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – The National Weather Service issued a flood warning Wednesday for the entire San Francisco Bay Area as an atmospheric river is expected to bring massive flooding to the area this week.The rain is expected to be so heavy that the NWS says it's entirely possible that human lives will be lost during the storm.Residents looking to hunker down and wait for the storm to end will want to load up on sandbags if possible. Here is a list of where to get sandbags in every Bay Area county. Remember to bring a shovel just in...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
gilroylife.com

Breaking news Jan. 4, 2023: County closes roads due to the storm

Gilroy Hot Springs Road closed at Coyote Reservoir due to flooding. Recent storms have significantly impacted county-maintained roads, causing more closures due to mudslides, flooding, and downed trees. The County of Santa Clara’s Road Maintenance crews are working to reopen impacted roads. Emergency road closure information is available at www.sccgov.org/roadclosures.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Residents of flooded Oakland apartments hunker down at hotel

OAKLAND -- Residents of an East Oakland apartment complex haven't been able to return home since New Year's Day after storm waters flooded their garage and knocked out power to the building.Upended from their routine and staying at a hotel, children who lived in the apartment are having a tough time as they prepare to go back to school."I just want to be home where I feel comfortable," said 11-year-old Sureneity Mendez Abendano who added that it has been difficult to concentrate at school. "I want to be at home where I can do whatever I want, read, be on...
OAKLAND, CA
FOX40

Fatal collision closes lanes along I-80 in Solano County

(KTXL) — A fatal collision in Solano County has closed lanes along westbound Interstate 80 at Magazine Street, according to the California Highway Patrol Solano Office. -Above video: Third body discovered in storm series According to the CHP, the crash occurred around 10 a.m. and involved two vehicles, a Dodge Ram and a box truck, […]
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area storm: Here's what to do if your house floods

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — San Mateo County’s health officials are outlining steps to take if your home or property becomes flooded during this week’s atmospheric river-powered rainstorm. “County Health urges residents to take precautions to protect themselves and their families. Floodwater may contain raw sewage, animal waste, toxic substances, chemical compounds, fungus, bacteria, and […]
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Here are flooding ‘hot spots' in Santa Clara County

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Water officials in Santa Clara County will be closely monitoring “hot spots” prone to flooding during Wednesday’s powerful storm. An atmospheric river will bring widespread, heavy rainfall to the region with a high risk of flooding. The National Weather Service issued Flood Watches for the entire Bay Area. Santa Clara […]
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Peninsula coastal towns battered by winds, toppling trees and cutting power

HALF MOON BAY -- Pouring rain and gusty winds caused major problems Wednesday for the coastal towns of Half Moon Bay, El Granada, and Moss Beach in San Mateo County. Coastside Fire District firefighters said El Granada and Moss Beach dealt with many downed trees and power lines. Many parts of those two towns lost power overnight. There were so many fallen trees in El Granada, workers used bulldozers to quickly move them out of roadways if no power lines were involved. KPIX 5 First Alert Weather: Current Conditions, Forecasts, Alerts For Your Area"We've had numerous trees down, we had...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
106K+
Followers
28K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy