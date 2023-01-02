Read full article on original website
20 Useless Products Dealerships May Try To Sucker You Into Purchasing
Whether you buy a car new or used, the dealer might try to load you down with add-ons and accessories of every sort -- and they're likely to tell you that it will only add a few dollars to the monthly...
fox56news.com
How long do electric cars last?
(iSeeCars) — Electric cars have surged in popularity due to high gas prices and the emergence of new all-electric vehicles across all major vehicle types. Because electric cars are a relatively new technology, prospective buyers may be curious about how long they can expect these cars to last. From...
As Carvana crashes hard, used car dealers — not buyers — stand to win big
Used-car retailer Carvana could be staring down bankruptcy — but experts say its customers shouldn't worry about warranties if it happens.
fox56news.com
NADA used car value vs. KBB used car value
( ) — If you’re buying or selling a used car, you’ll want an accurate valuation of the vehicle to know if it’s fairly priced. Luckily, there are plenty of pricing tools available to help you figure out how much a vehicle is worth. You’ve probably...
topgear.com
10 cars expected to rise in value in 2023
“There are various factors that make a car collectable, and the Quattro Sport has plenty of them,” says Hagerty. Said factors include: the fact the QS is a limited edition model, it’s from a ‘prestige manufacturer’, is a sports car and is “instantly recognisable and was aspirational when new”. Don’t expect a huge price rise, but do expect the value to ‘creep up’.
New American Pickup Trucks Coming in 2023: Worth the Wait
These new American pickup trucks coming in 2023 include the Ford Ranger, Chevrolet Colorado, and GMC Canyon, plus the Chevrolet Silverado EV and the GMC Sierra EV. The post New American Pickup Trucks Coming in 2023: Worth the Wait appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Honest Dodge Commercial Is A Little Too Truthful
Dodge has become one of the most iconic auto manufacturers in America for a lot of reasons. Whether it’s the fact that they built the hellcat, some of the coolest classic cars in history or the Dodge nameplate, Or because of the ratty reputation when it comes to customers, most people will tell you that the brand appeals to them in some way shape or form. Recently, A channel called Dytastic recently uploaded an update to one of their older videos called an honest dodge commercial. So, what’s new with this brand of hilarious marketing strategy?
msn.com
Toyota’s Affordable Sports Car Is Proving to Be More Popular
Many modern sports cars can be quite pricey, but it’s possible to get a new Toyota GR86 for less than $30,000. It’s a remodeled version of the Toyota 86 sports car, which failed to garner broad appeal thanks to its lackluster interior and powertrain. The GR86’s engine is punchier now, and this car has a sleek new exterior to match its lively character.
Becker Auto Group Is Selling a 1974 Ford Bronco With Long-Term Ownership
It’s no secret to anyone that American car people love their trucks. Some of the coolest feats accomplished by humans have been made possible through the use of a good utility vehicle. Climbing mountains, navigating canyons, and blasting through the mud are all things you might expect to behind the wheel of a lifted 4 x 4. One incredible example of this is the Ford Bronco, Ones like this in particular.
New List of Cars Eligible for the EV Tax Credit in 2023
If you're in the market for a new car this year and considering an electric vehicle, the government has just issued an updated list of the 22 options (including 2023 models) available for the electric...
MotorTrend Magazine
All-New 2023 Honda Accord: Prices Barely Budge, Hybrid Fuel Economy Goes Up
In redesigning the Accord—easily the best midsize sedan you can buy—for the 2023 model year, Honda chose a bold path: It's hoping hybrids account for half of all sales. To juice the numbers, the hybrid powertrain is now simply part of the regular lineup rather than a separate variant, meaning the 2023 Honda Accord's two least-expensive trims use a carryover turbo I-4 gas engine and CVT automatic while the rest (Sport, EX-L, Sport-L, and Touring) are hybrid-only, using an updated gas-electric combo good for 204 hp and 247 lb-ft of torque. The price for all this newness? Not much—at least, not much more than last year's equivalent Accords, while fuel economy rises across the board.
torquenews.com
Do Toyota Prius Batteries Ever Need To Be Replaced?
In recent years, Toyota Prius has become one of the most popular hybrid cars around. An important question for many prospective buyers is whether or not the Prius batteries need to be replaced eventually. In this article let's uncover the truth about replacing Toyota Prius batteries. Here are a few things you need to know.
torquenews.com
How Long Does a Toyota RAV4 battery last and What Keeps It Lasting Longer?
The Toyota RAV4 has quickly become one of the most popular vehicles on the road. It delivers a great combination of strength, style, and technological advancements that make it perfect for those looking for a reliable ride. But like any vehicle, it needs attention and care in order to stay in top condition. One of the most important elements to maintain is the battery – after all, it’s the lifeblood of your car.
insideevs.com
Here’s How Quickly An EV’s Battery Will Die If You Drive Fast
Owning an electric car is a bit different from the owning experience of an internal combustion engine vehicle, in the sense that you need to be more mindful of where and for how long you need to charge along the way to your destination. And it’s not a negative point – gas and diesel cars need to stop for refueling, too – it’s just a bit different.
Everything You Need to Know About Maintenance Costs of a Car
Vehicle maintenance is an important aspect of car ownership. Here is everything you need to know about maintenance costs when buying a car. The post Everything You Need to Know About Maintenance Costs of a Car appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Here Are All the Electric Vehicles Eligible for the New EV Tax Credit in 2023
2023 Cadillac LYRIQ driving at dusk. CadillacYou can now check if the EV you desire is eligible for a sizable federal tax credit.
