LOWELL, Mass. (AP)Everette Hammond scored 20 points and UMass-Lowell beat Maine 72-70 on Thursday night. Hammond added seven rebounds for the River Hawks (14-2, 2-0 America East Conference). Ayinde Hikim scored 15 points with six assists. Connor Withers scored 15 on 5-of-6 shooting from 3-point range. Gedi Juozapaitis led the...

LOWELL, MA ・ 7 HOURS AGO