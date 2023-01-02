ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammond scores 20 to help UMass-Lowell hold off Maine 72-70

LOWELL, Mass. (AP)Everette Hammond scored 20 points and UMass-Lowell beat Maine 72-70 on Thursday night. Hammond added seven rebounds for the River Hawks (14-2, 2-0 America East Conference). Ayinde Hikim scored 15 points with six assists. Connor Withers scored 15 on 5-of-6 shooting from 3-point range. Gedi Juozapaitis led the...
