Looking for a haunted good time?
Family Summer trip: Uncover the mysteries at Maine's international cryptozoology museum
4 Great Steakhouses in Maine
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Maine
4 Great Burger Places in Maine
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Multimedia “Getting Onboard” presentation at Waldo Theatre
Saturday, Feb. 4, from 4-6 p.m., “Getting Onboard,” a collaboration between Midcoast Conservancy and ecologist Janet McMahon, will be held at the Waldo Theatre in Waldoboro. "Getting Onboard" is a multimedia performance combining live music, imagery, science, and spoken word to explore the impacts of climate change in...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Wiscasset Help Yourself Food Pantry
The Help Yourself Shelf (HYS) is an ongoing ministry of St. Philip’s Church. Groceries, meat, vegetables, bakery goods, and paper products provided for families in need, 3:30 - 5:30 p.m. outside of parish hall. Volunteers will greet you, and ask you to sign in. No proof of residency is required. Should you have questions, wish to volunteer, or make donations, please call the office at 882-7184 or e-mail us at stphilips@wiscasset.net.
Who paid for Gov. Janet Mills' inauguration?
PORTLAND, Maine — More than a quarter million dollars including donations from law firms, lobbyists and businesses is funding Democratic Gov. Janet Mills' inaugural activities, capped with a party Thursday evening. Law firm Bernstein Shur and ND Paper Inc, which owns a paper mill in Old Town, donated $20,000...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Wiscasset Senior Center
The next public supper is Wednesday, Jan. 18. Menu will be corn chowder, biscuits, salad, baked chicken, rice pilaf, peas, and snow pudding. Cost is $10 for members, $12 for non-members. Please call 882-8230 for reservations and more information. Suppers are well attended, so reservations are encouraged to make sure there will be adequate meals available.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Adult acting workshops at The Waldo
Looking for some motivation? The Waldo Theatre is offering a series of Adult Acting Workshops this winter on the first Saturday of each month with instructor Teralyn Reiter. Whether you’re a beginner or looking to brush up on your performance skills, Teralyn can help you build proficiency and gain confidence.
townline.org
Free federal and state income tax preparation offered to qualifying individuals
The AARP Tax-Aide program provides free federal and state income tax preparation and electronic filing to low-and moderate-income individuals. Returns are prepared by IRS-certified volunteers. The program is funded by the AARP Foundation, a tax-exempt charitable organization, and the IRS. Counselors will help individuals navigate the 2022 federal and Maine...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Wiscasset offers texting service for town info
The town of Wiscasset has started a new text program for residents. Several cities and towns in Maine are using it. If you go to the town’s website at wiscasset.org you can see the Text Widget pop up in the left-hand corner. You simply text to sign up and...
themainewire.com
Recall of Left-Wing School Board Members Goes to Paris Voters Tuesday
Voters in Paris will decide Tuesday whether to recall two members of the Oxford Hills School Board in a vote with big implications for the future of local rule and gender identity policies in Maine schools. Boardmembers Sarah Otterson and Julia Lester, both of Paris, are facing recall after they...
$3 million grant to repair historic Maine Irish Heritage Center
PORTLAND, Maine — The old Saint Dominic's church in the heart of Portland has had several lives since it was built. With the massive sanctuary finished in 1892, Bob Kearney said it's held up "really well." But it is showing its age in places. The Catholic church closed in...
This Maine Hotel Was Named One of the Most Relaxing in U.S.
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. A few years back, I was lucky enough to stay at hotel in Maine with an amazing bed, board games in the lobby, and a ton of books available for guests to read.
wabi.tv
New coffee business brewing in Waterville
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Waterville is now home to the first coffee business that is roasted in town. Churchill Elangwe is the owner. He says all of the beans are handpicked to ensure quality. “To use coffee to make a difference.”. That’s exactly what Churchill Elangwe set out to do...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Saramae E. Edgerly
Saramae Evelyn Edgerly, 80, of Whitefield, passed away peacefully at Miles Memorial Hospital in Damariscotta on Dec. 30, 2022. Saramae was born in New Britain, Connecticut on July 29, 1942, to Richard A. and Ida Mae (Wright) Pipkin. She was a past member of the Grange in Southington, Connecticut, and...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Theodore H. Wacholtz
Theodore Hubert “Ted” Wacholtz died Dec. 25, 2022 at Maine General Hospital in Augusta, Maine. He was a disabled veteran who suffered many maladies, including a rare disease called” Stiff Person Syndrome.”. Ted was born Feb. 27, 1949 in Albert Lea, Minnesota to Hubert and Marie (Henning)...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Jan. 5 update: Midcoast adds 24 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
mainebiz.biz
Landry/French hires COO with strong commercial construction background
Landry/French Construction has hired a Biddeford native as its new chief operating officer. Denis Garriepy has 22 years of experience in commercial construction and has worked with Boston-area construction management firms. In the role of the chief operating officer, he will be responsible for the company’s operational leadership. “Bringing...
This Drive-Thru Worker at the Dunkin’ in Brunswick, Maine, Deserves an Award
Don't get me wrong. As much as I appreciate a good dramatic show (especially one that I'm not a part of), I've never really understood what makes someone verbally rip someone apart that's doing them a service. Case in point, the Dunkin' drive-thru on Pleasant Street in Brunswick, Maine, the...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Dec. 23 ‘King Tide’ in Wiscasset
Our thanks to Wiscasset’s Matt Haeberle for sharing these photos he took at the Wiscasset waterfront during the high spring tide and storm on Dec 23.
Waterville’s Drip City Arcade Bar & Buen Apetito to Both Relocate Their Maine Businesses
It looks like two Waterville businesses that have hopes of relocating are going to be able to make it happen in the most unique way possible. According to the Kennebec Journal, the owners of Buen Apetito Mexican Restaurant located at Railroad Square in Waterville have been hoping to relocate since the start of a very public parking dispute with the property owner.
Do You Agree That This Is Maine’s Most Underrated Town?
Popularity is a thing now. Believe it or not, ignore it or not, there is something trending each day. But what I love finding are those rarely unheard of places. The unique spots that travel bloggers aren't raving about. Maine is full of towns, nooks and crannies tucked away many...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Youth cross-country ski clinic
Midcoast Conservancy’s annual Youth XC-Ski Clinic for kids ages 5-12 for six weeks, from Jan. 7 to Feb. 11, 9:30-11 a.m. at Hidden Valley Nature Center (HVNC) in Jefferson. The clinic is the perfect setting for skiers of different levels to gain confidence and enjoy HVNC’s trails. Instructors use fun, non-competitive methods to get the skiers out on the trails having a great time each week.
