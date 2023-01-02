The Help Yourself Shelf (HYS) is an ongoing ministry of St. Philip’s Church. Groceries, meat, vegetables, bakery goods, and paper products provided for families in need, 3:30 - 5:30 p.m. outside of parish hall. Volunteers will greet you, and ask you to sign in. No proof of residency is required. Should you have questions, wish to volunteer, or make donations, please call the office at 882-7184 or e-mail us at stphilips@wiscasset.net.

WISCASSET, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO