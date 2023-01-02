Read full article on original website
Obituary: Robert A. Case Sr.
Robert A. Case, Sr., (Bob) beloved father of five, grandfather of 10 and great-grandfather of eight, died peacefully in Oklahoma City on Wed., Dec. 28, surrounded by family. He was 93. Celebration of life is 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8 at Woodlands Christian Church, Ponca City, where he was elder...
Annual Mulhall-Orlando Livestock Booster fundraiser to be held January 14
The annual Mulhall-Orlando Livestock Booster Club Pork Chop Dinner and Auction to support livestock exhibitors at the Logan County Premium Sale will be held on January 14 in the Mulhall Elementary Gymnasium. The event will begin with dinner beginning at 5 p.m. and will offer dine-in, carryout and curbside pickup...
Guthrie Police promotes Schmit, Hamilton to lieutenant
The Guthrie Police Department promoted two officers late Tuesday afternoon to the rank of lieutenant. Lieutenants within the department serve as supervisors. Multiple candidates applied for the two open positions through a rigorous process. “The competition was fierce and there were many quality candidates,” Chief Don Sweger said. Detective...
Guthrie High School graduation date set for May 19
Guthrie High School has scheduled graduating commencement exercises to honor the Class of 2023 for Friday, May 19, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. The ceremonies will be at either the Lazy E Arena or Jelsma Stadium depending on the availability of the arena. In the event the Lazy E Arena is...
Oklahoma National Guard mourns death of guardsman killed in crash 6 days after proposing to fiancé
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma National Guard is mourning the loss of a guardsman who died in a motorcycle crash on New Year's Eve. Authorities announced in a news release that Spc. Mark Calcut Jr. died on Dec. 31. He was a member of Detachment 1, Company C, 3rd Security and Support Battalion, 140th Aviation Regiment.
KGWA Local News Thursday 01.04.23
SL)--Members of the Oklahoma House and Senate formally picked their leaders Tuesday in a largely ceremonial first meeting of the 59th Oklahoma Legislature. Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, will continue serving as Senate president pro tempore, and Atoka Republican Charles McCall retained his post as speaker of the House. Treat was first elevated to the position in 2019, and McCall has been House speaker since 2016. Republicans and Democrats of both chambers already picked their caucus leadership in private months ago, but Tuesday's votes officially confirmed the leadership structure that will oversee legislation at the state Capitol for the next two years. The 59th Legislature convenes Feb. 6. Officials elected to the executive branch, including Gov. Kevin Stitt, will be inaugurated on Monday, Jan. 9, at the state Capitol.
Oklahoma Sees Population Increase Following 2020 Census
According to the Census Bureau, Oklahoma is one of the top ten states for net domestic migration. That means people from other states are moving here. This news piqued the interest of Oklahoma City Major David Holt. In a tweet Wednesday, he highlighted the importance of building a city people...
Tulsa Letterman Jacket Seen In Movie Donated To The Outsiders House Museum
A piece of Tulsa movie history was recently donated to The Outsiders House Museum. From on the big screen to on display, a letterman jacket has a new home, after the original owner donated it to The Outsiders House Museum. "My brother's friend, Hugh Walkingshaw, was cast in the movie,...
Census Bureau Report Shows Oklahoma A Popular Moving Destination
Oklahoma keeps on growing as the U.S. Census Bureau reports that the Sooner State is a top ten state people are moving to. That data is statewide, but Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt highlights the importance of building a city people want to live in. "[It's] all about keeping up...
Oklahoma Restaurant Gets Robot Waitress
Over the last few years we've seen several videos pop up around the internet of robotic waiters. And now the future has arrived in Oklahoma!. Since the pandemic, we've noticed several signs outside food establishments saying "We're Hiring." It's commonly known now that there is a huge shortage of staff in the food service industry all across America. In February 2022, ABC Action News highlighted how a restaurant in Florida is coping with this issue with the help of their robotic waitress "Pearl."
Neighbors say those experiencing homelessness causing problems in Oklahoma park
OKLAHOMA CITY — Neighbors said those experiencing homelessness are causing problems in an Oklahoma park. Now, police are involved, but local advocates said it’s not as easy as just running off the people camping there. The Homeless Alliance said they were just notified of the homeless camps in the park by the city on Tuesday.
Veterinarians warn 'canine flu' is rising in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — The flu is on the rise across the country and Oklahoma, but it's not just being found in humans. Veterinarians are alerting Oklahoma pet owners about a "canine flu" outbreak, and some businesses are making changes to stop the spread. Taking a pet to a dog...
Obituary: James Bradley “Brad” Morelli
James Bradley “Brad” Morelli, age 66, passed away unexpectedly on December 9, 2022 at his home in Oklahoma City. Brad graduated from Guthrie High School before earning a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Central Oklahoma and a juris doctor degree from Oklahoma City University in 1980. In early adulthood, Brad acted in many local theater productions and worked tirelessly on various political campaigns. Brad practiced law in Guthrie and later became Senior Legal Counsel of UCO where he served until his retirement. Additionally, Brad enjoyed teaching classes at UCO, particularly Criminal Law and Procedure. In his free time, Brad was an avid reader and lover of history, art, and politics. He also loved to travel with friends and family. Brad was a loyal and devoted uncle and friend. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, intellect, generosity, and willingness to help others.
Photos: 108 dogs waiting to be adopted in OKC
If you are looking for a new dog, officials at Oklahoma City Animal Welfare say they have dozens of dogs in need of a loving home.
Moore family’s storm shelter unusable due to constant flooding, installation company disappears without trace
A Moore family says having a storm shelter was a must, so when they came across a house for sale that already had one built underneath the garage it sealed the deal, but now it's become more of a headache than a way of safety.
Logan County filings January 3, 2023
The following actions were filed in the District Court of Logan County for January 3, 2023. Civil Administrative (AO) AO-2023-1ADMINISTRATIVE ORDERS OF JUDGE PHILLIP CORLEY. AO-2023-2ADMINISTRATIVE ORDERS OF JUDGE LOUIS DUEL. AO-2023-3ADMINISTRATIVE ORDERS OF JUDGE SUSAN WORTHINGTON. Bondsman License (BL) BL-2023-1In Re: Charles Anthony McCormack. Criminal Felony (CF) CF-2023-1State of...
“Corrective action”: OTA Board reauthorizes millions in turnpike contracts
The new year brought new resolutions from the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority as they voted to reauthorize around $42 million dollars in contracts related to the highly contested Access Oklahoma Project.
Tenants fed up with broken elevators at metro apartment
After three days of both elevators in the Tiffany Retro Apartments being broken, its tenants say they’re frustrated.
ACCESS Oklahoma turnpike plans back in motion after pausing due to open meetings violation
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority’s controversial $5 billion project to build several new turnpikes and remove hundreds of homes throughout the state is back on after the Authority’s board took a unanimous vote Tuesday. The vote came a little over a month after a...
Thousands sign petition for pet pig in Moore that could be taken from home
MOORE, Okla. — Thousands of people have signed a petition for a pet pig in Moore that could be taken from his home. The pig’s name is Larry, and he tried to make his getaway from Moore police last week. He is 8 years old and lives at home with his mom, Steffany Jones.
