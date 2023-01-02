ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

guthrienewspage.com

Obituary: Robert A. Case Sr.

Robert A. Case, Sr., (Bob) beloved father of five, grandfather of 10 and great-grandfather of eight, died peacefully in Oklahoma City on Wed., Dec. 28, surrounded by family. He was 93. Celebration of life is 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8 at Woodlands Christian Church, Ponca City, where he was elder...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
guthrienewspage.com

Annual Mulhall-Orlando Livestock Booster fundraiser to be held January 14

The annual Mulhall-Orlando Livestock Booster Club Pork Chop Dinner and Auction to support livestock exhibitors at the Logan County Premium Sale will be held on January 14 in the Mulhall Elementary Gymnasium. The event will begin with dinner beginning at 5 p.m. and will offer dine-in, carryout and curbside pickup...
MULHALL, OK
guthrienewspage.com

Guthrie Police promotes Schmit, Hamilton to lieutenant

The Guthrie Police Department promoted two officers late Tuesday afternoon to the rank of lieutenant. Lieutenants within the department serve as supervisors. Multiple candidates applied for the two open positions through a rigorous process. “The competition was fierce and there were many quality candidates,” Chief Don Sweger said. Detective...
GUTHRIE, OK
guthrienewspage.com

Guthrie High School graduation date set for May 19

Guthrie High School has scheduled graduating commencement exercises to honor the Class of 2023 for Friday, May 19, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. The ceremonies will be at either the Lazy E Arena or Jelsma Stadium depending on the availability of the arena. In the event the Lazy E Arena is...
GUTHRIE, OK
kgwanews.com

KGWA Local News Thursday 01.04.23

SL)--Members of the Oklahoma House and Senate formally picked their leaders Tuesday in a largely ceremonial first meeting of the 59th Oklahoma Legislature. Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, will continue serving as Senate president pro tempore, and Atoka Republican Charles McCall retained his post as speaker of the House. Treat was first elevated to the position in 2019, and McCall has been House speaker since 2016. Republicans and Democrats of both chambers already picked their caucus leadership in private months ago, but Tuesday's votes officially confirmed the leadership structure that will oversee legislation at the state Capitol for the next two years. The 59th Legislature convenes Feb. 6. Officials elected to the executive branch, including Gov. Kevin Stitt, will be inaugurated on Monday, Jan. 9, at the state Capitol.
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

Oklahoma Sees Population Increase Following 2020 Census

According to the Census Bureau, Oklahoma is one of the top ten states for net domestic migration. That means people from other states are moving here. This news piqued the interest of Oklahoma City Major David Holt. In a tweet Wednesday, he highlighted the importance of building a city people...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KLAW 101

Oklahoma Restaurant Gets Robot Waitress

Over the last few years we've seen several videos pop up around the internet of robotic waiters. And now the future has arrived in Oklahoma!. Since the pandemic, we've noticed several signs outside food establishments saying "We're Hiring." It's commonly known now that there is a huge shortage of staff in the food service industry all across America. In February 2022, ABC Action News highlighted how a restaurant in Florida is coping with this issue with the help of their robotic waitress "Pearl."
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Veterinarians warn 'canine flu' is rising in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — The flu is on the rise across the country and Oklahoma, but it's not just being found in humans. Veterinarians are alerting Oklahoma pet owners about a "canine flu" outbreak, and some businesses are making changes to stop the spread. Taking a pet to a dog...
OKLAHOMA STATE
guthrienewspage.com

Obituary: James Bradley “Brad” Morelli

James Bradley “Brad” Morelli, age 66, passed away unexpectedly on December 9, 2022 at his home in Oklahoma City. Brad graduated from Guthrie High School before earning a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Central Oklahoma and a juris doctor degree from Oklahoma City University in 1980. In early adulthood, Brad acted in many local theater productions and worked tirelessly on various political campaigns. Brad practiced law in Guthrie and later became Senior Legal Counsel of UCO where he served until his retirement. Additionally, Brad enjoyed teaching classes at UCO, particularly Criminal Law and Procedure. In his free time, Brad was an avid reader and lover of history, art, and politics. He also loved to travel with friends and family. Brad was a loyal and devoted uncle and friend. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, intellect, generosity, and willingness to help others.
GUTHRIE, OK
guthrienewspage.com

Logan County filings January 3, 2023

The following actions were filed in the District Court of Logan County for January 3, 2023. Civil Administrative (AO) AO-2023-1ADMINISTRATIVE ORDERS OF JUDGE PHILLIP CORLEY. AO-2023-2ADMINISTRATIVE ORDERS OF JUDGE LOUIS DUEL. AO-2023-3ADMINISTRATIVE ORDERS OF JUDGE SUSAN WORTHINGTON. Bondsman License (BL) BL-2023-1In Re: Charles Anthony McCormack. Criminal Felony (CF) CF-2023-1State of...
LOGAN COUNTY, OK

