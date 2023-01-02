ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
thechampionnewspaper.com

New Decatur clinic rehabilitates dogs and cats

Rehabilitation health care—the branch of medicine that seeks to enhance and restore functional ability and quality of life to those with physical impairments and disabilities—is not just for humans. Resurgence Veterinary Mobility, which in December opened an office on East Ponce de Leon Avenue in downtown Decatur, offers the same type of care to dogs and cats.
DECATUR, GA
agdaily.com

Georgia farming accident hospitalizes 2 children

Just days after Christmas, a Georgia family experienced every parent’s worst nightmare: their three children were involved in a farming accident. On December 28, Briar and Bryce Rudeseal were life-flighted to Tift Regional Medical Center, then Wolfson Children’s Hospital in Jacksonville, Florida. According to local news reports, three...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
11Alive

Shooting at Atlanta liquor store leaves 1 critically hurt, police say

ATLANTA — A 38-year-old man is critically hurt after they were shot at a northeast Atlanta liquor store Thursday afternoon, police said. Police said they were called to the shooting that happened near Green's Liquor Store at 2614 block of Buford Highway just after 5 p.m.. The man was taken to the hospital where he is in critical condition, police said.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Chick-fil-A customers upset about ‘suspicious’ and ‘fraudulent’ activity on the restaurant’s app

ATLANTA — Many customers of Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A are demanding answers. Channel 2′s Justin Wilfon spoke with customers who say their Chick-fil-A accounts were seemingly broken into this week, allowing apparent hackers to take hundreds of dollars from their bank accounts. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
11Alive

BOLO issued for missing woman: Clayton County police

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police have issued a BOLO for a missing woman. Eustacia Browne, 27, was last seen Dec. 26 in the 900th block of Loch Forest Way in Riverdale, according to a Facebook post from the Clayton County Police Department. Browne, who was last seen...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta, GA
62K+
Followers
13K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta local news

 https://www.11alive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy