Read full article on original website
Related
‘Rapidly’ spreading dog flu hits Atlanta area animal shelters
A rapidly spreading dog flu is causing Fulton and DeKalb county animal services to open a temporary shelter to house and...
fox5atlanta.com
Pet of the Day from the Atlanta Humane Society
Lelu is a beautiful domestic longhair who is described as well behaved and quiet. She likes cuddling on laps and getting her head scratched.
3 Cobb facilities, including senior centers damaged after pipes burst during Christmas weekend
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Record temperatures during the Christmas weekend caused pipes to burst inside of homes, schools and businesses across Georgia. The property maintenance manager for Cobb County says three out of 115 county facilities experienced some damage after pipes burst. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
thechampionnewspaper.com
New Decatur clinic rehabilitates dogs and cats
Rehabilitation health care—the branch of medicine that seeks to enhance and restore functional ability and quality of life to those with physical impairments and disabilities—is not just for humans. Resurgence Veterinary Mobility, which in December opened an office on East Ponce de Leon Avenue in downtown Decatur, offers the same type of care to dogs and cats.
Dogs at DeKalb County Animal Services facility test positive for canine flu, fosters needed
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A highly contagious strain of canine flu has been spreading across the U.S. and is now circulating through the Atlanta area. Dog owners should monitor their animals for symptoms, which may include coughing, sneezing, nasal discharge, labored breathing, and lethargy. Just like the human flu,...
Renters continue to struggle with repairs after broken pipe damage | What to know
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — For over a week, 11Alive has been reporting on renters across metro Atlanta, who have been struggling with repairs after bursting pipes destroyed their property. One tenant Tyana Rutledge, at the Oaks at New Hope Apartment Complex in Lawrenceville, said days before Christmas freezing temperatures caused...
agdaily.com
Georgia farming accident hospitalizes 2 children
Just days after Christmas, a Georgia family experienced every parent’s worst nightmare: their three children were involved in a farming accident. On December 28, Briar and Bryce Rudeseal were life-flighted to Tift Regional Medical Center, then Wolfson Children’s Hospital in Jacksonville, Florida. According to local news reports, three...
Police looking to identify man who left kittens outside Georgia Dunkin’ Donuts
HIRAM, Ga. — Hiram police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they say left kittens outside a donut shop. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On New Year’s Eve, police say a man left a pet carrier with four kittens...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Dog flu outbreak at animal shelter Lifeline; what you can do to protect your pet
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A dog flu outbreak, sweeping across the nation, is also impacting metro Atlanta. Local animal shelter, Lifeline says several dogs have tested positive in recent weeks. Like many pet owners, Kimberly Vu started hearing about dog flu a few weeks ago. She says her...
Shooting at Atlanta liquor store leaves 1 critically hurt, police say
ATLANTA — A 38-year-old man is critically hurt after they were shot at a northeast Atlanta liquor store Thursday afternoon, police said. Police said they were called to the shooting that happened near Green's Liquor Store at 2614 block of Buford Highway just after 5 p.m.. The man was taken to the hospital where he is in critical condition, police said.
Chick-fil-A customers upset about ‘suspicious’ and ‘fraudulent’ activity on the restaurant’s app
ATLANTA — Many customers of Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A are demanding answers. Channel 2′s Justin Wilfon spoke with customers who say their Chick-fil-A accounts were seemingly broken into this week, allowing apparent hackers to take hundreds of dollars from their bank accounts. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
Person of interest in Mount Dora couple’s deaths faces Georgia judge on stolen vehicle charge
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — Police in Mount Dora are releasing more details after a woman was arrested following the deaths of an elderly couple. Police in Mount Dora identified Vickie Williams as their person of interest after the double homicide. Williams was in a Georgia jail Thursday and charged...
Clayton County police release sketch, need help identifying remains
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous web story. Clayton County police need help to identify a man who was found dead back in November. The man was found at the 600 block of Hunter Ridge Drive near Hawthorne Elementary School, according to a news release from the Clayton County Police Department.
Mattie’s Call: Roswell police looking for 75-year-old man diagnosed with dementia
FULTON COUNTY, Ga — Roswell Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 75-year-old man diagnosed with dementia. Police say Ciro Morales was last seen on a doorbell camera walking away from his home near Etris Road. and Cox Road in Fulton County just before 1 p.m. on Wednesday.
BOLO issued for missing woman: Clayton County police
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police have issued a BOLO for a missing woman. Eustacia Browne, 27, was last seen Dec. 26 in the 900th block of Loch Forest Way in Riverdale, according to a Facebook post from the Clayton County Police Department. Browne, who was last seen...
Action News Jax
Georgia rescue center offers symbolic adoption program to rehabilitate cold-stunned turtles
JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. — There’s still a long winter ahead, but not everyone enjoys a little nip in the air or the water. The Georgia Sea Turtle Center helps heal turtles that took a cold plunge and now need a little TLC. STORY: St. Augustine police looking for...
'I sat up and said 'No,' and he just started firing' | Metro Atlanta woman recounts night her ex ambushed her
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A chilling story of survival. A metro Atlanta woman recounted the night she and her boyfriend were ambushed while sleeping inside her Johns Creek home on Plantation Bridge Drive. "He just opened the door and started firing on us," Heather Quiggle explained. On Dec.19, 2022,...
Atlanta residents with unpaid, overdue water bills to have water shut off by city
ATLANTA — The city of Atlanta will soon start to shut off customers' water in the coming weeks if your account is well overdue. It’s happening as the city faces more than $1 million worth of unpaid bills. However, the shutoffs won’t happen all at once. “A...
Metro Atlanta homeowners react to flooding, downed trees after storms
ATLANTA — The storms may have cleared out now, but early Wednesday morning we saw plenty of people across metro Atlanta dealing with flooding and downed trees. Like the Powers family, who lives on Woodward Way, in Buckhead. "It’s life, you’ve just got to deal with it,” Alison Powers...
College Park tenants say they've been living 10 days with no water in flooded apartments
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Buckets under leaks, damaged clothes and furniture, no running water and flooded apartments -- Beacon Ridge Apartment renters said they're beyond frustrated after 10 days of living in these conditions. Donald Pickard says it all started on Christmas Eve. "It frustrates me," he said. "Mentally...
11Alive
Atlanta, GA
62K+
Followers
13K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
Atlanta local newshttps://www.11alive.com/
Comments / 0