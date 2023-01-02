ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shannon Sharpe takes Skip Bayless to task in return to ‘Undisputed’ following ‘sick’ Damar Hamlin tweet

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest episode on Monday night has shaken the sports world. And the impact is still being felt on Wednesday. Fox’s Shannon Sharpe returned to his daily sports talk show ‘Undisputed’ on Wednesday morning after a one-day absence, and addressed seeing Hamlin require CPR and AED, as well as his thoughts on co-host Skip Bayless’ tweet that many deemed “sick’ and ‘insensitive’.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
NFL announces Bills-Bengals game won’t be resumed

The NFL said Thursday it will not resume the Bills-Bengals game that was suspended Monday night after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest on the field. The league said some of the factors in coming to its decision included that “not playing the Buffalo-Cincinnati game to...
‘I’m in a good place right now’: Bengals’ Tee Higgins makes first public comments after play that preceded Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest

While most of the focus this week has rightly been on Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s health and well-being following the 24-year-old going into cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football, Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins has also been a key figure in this story. Damar Hamlin’s western Pa. hometown holds...
Here’s what the Bills coach said about the game after Damar Hamlin’s injury

Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor knew his team’s game against the Buffalo Bills wasn’t going to be resumed on Monday night. Speaking for the first time since Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed due to cardiac arrest, Taylor had some eye-opening comments to the dire situation that unfolded. Hamlin needed CPR and the use of an AED on the field before being transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
The beautiful way fans honored Damar Hamlin following his Monday Night Football injury and how it will help kids in western Pa.

Damar Hamlin’s injury Monday night was frightening, tragic … heartbreaking. But something very beautiful happened in the hours following the Buffalo Bills safety’s collapse during his team’s Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. People from all over the world began to send well-wishes and prayers to the 24-year-old who was born in McKees Rocks, played high school ball at Pittsburgh Central Catholic, and then went on to become a Pitt Panther before the NFL.
Jim Rosecrans, former New York Jet who played at Penn State, dies at 69

Jim Rosecrans, a former West Genesee standout who later played at Penn State and for the New York Jets, died last week at the age of 69. While at West Genesee in New York state, Rosecrans played football, lacrosse and wrestled. His work on the football field landed him No. 39 on syracuse.com’s CNY’s 50 all-time greatest high school football players list in 2017 and No. 57 on syracuse.com’s CNY’s 100 greatest high school athletes list in 2019.
Pointsbet Ohio promo code secures $2,000 bet-credit OH bonus

Dimers.com provides exclusive Ohio sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With our Pointsbet promo code, sports fans in Ohio gambling on any game in January 2023 can obtain a $2,000 bet credit by...
