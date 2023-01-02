Read full article on original website
Former Cleveland Browns star Peyton Hillis in critical condition after saving his children from drowning: reports
Former Cleveland Browns star running back Peytn Hillis is in critical condition after heroically saving his children from drowning in the ocean, according to multiple reports. Hillis’ children are reportedly OK, and it is unclear exactly how Hillis was injured in the incident. The news was first tweeted by...
Shannon Sharpe takes Skip Bayless to task in return to ‘Undisputed’ following ‘sick’ Damar Hamlin tweet
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest episode on Monday night has shaken the sports world. And the impact is still being felt on Wednesday. Fox’s Shannon Sharpe returned to his daily sports talk show ‘Undisputed’ on Wednesday morning after a one-day absence, and addressed seeing Hamlin require CPR and AED, as well as his thoughts on co-host Skip Bayless’ tweet that many deemed “sick’ and ‘insensitive’.
After Hamlin’s scary injury, NFL waits to reschedule Bills vs. Bengals
CINCINNATI — The NFL postponed the Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals football game on Monday after safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest following a violent hit in the first quarter at Paycor Stadium. Roughly two hours after calling off the game at 10:01 p.m. ET, the NFL said...
Former Penn State, current Tampa Bay defender Carl Nassib confirms he is dating Olympic swimmer
Sorry fellas, but it appears that Carl Nassib is off the market. Nearly two years after he told the world he was gay, the former Penn State standout and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers defender took another big step this week, confirming that he is in a relationship with Olympic swimmer Soren Dahl.
See the beautiful way Niagara Falls will honor hospitalized Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin
Tributes for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin have poured in from the likes of stars from LeBron James to Tom Brady. And on Tuesday morning, a wonder of the world announced its intention to provide support. Following Hamlin’s cardiac arrest that caused a collapse on the field Monday night against...
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
‘Doctor’ who claimed he gave Damar Hamlin COVID-19 booster last week wasn’t real
Damar Hamlin clearly took a significant blow to the chest before collapsing with a cardiac arrest during his Buffalo Bills’ Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. And, although a number of doctors have spoken out about what likely occurred and how such a thing is not unheard...
Damar Hamlin is awake and holding hands with family, according to his agent
Good news continues to come out about Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin as he fights to recover from a cardiac arrest that he suffered on the field during his team’s Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Just hours after the Bills said in a statement that doctors...
Damar Hamlin is communicating with his doctors, and they told him that he has ‘won the game of life’
Damar Hamlin is communicating with doctors at UC Medical Center the Buffalo Bills said in a statement Thursday afternoon. And the doctors are communicating, too, to Hamlin just how amazing his recovery has been. According to the team, Hamlin is communicating through writing, and asked who won Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL announces Bills-Bengals game won’t be resumed
The NFL said Thursday it will not resume the Bills-Bengals game that was suspended Monday night after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest on the field. The league said some of the factors in coming to its decision included that “not playing the Buffalo-Cincinnati game to...
‘I’m in a good place right now’: Bengals’ Tee Higgins makes first public comments after play that preceded Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest
While most of the focus this week has rightly been on Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s health and well-being following the 24-year-old going into cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football, Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins has also been a key figure in this story. Damar Hamlin’s western Pa. hometown holds...
Three Penn State football players named to ESPN’s true freshman All-America team
How good was Penn State’s 2022 recruiting class? James Franklin and his assistants leaned on several first-year players throughout an 11-2 year that concluded with the Nittany Lions’ 35-21 Rose Bowl victory over Utah on Monday in Pasadena. Three Penn State freshmen were recognized by ESPN on Wednesday.
Here’s what the Bills coach said about the game after Damar Hamlin’s injury
Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor knew his team’s game against the Buffalo Bills wasn’t going to be resumed on Monday night. Speaking for the first time since Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed due to cardiac arrest, Taylor had some eye-opening comments to the dire situation that unfolded. Hamlin needed CPR and the use of an AED on the field before being transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
The beautiful way fans honored Damar Hamlin following his Monday Night Football injury and how it will help kids in western Pa.
Damar Hamlin’s injury Monday night was frightening, tragic … heartbreaking. But something very beautiful happened in the hours following the Buffalo Bills safety’s collapse during his team’s Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. People from all over the world began to send well-wishes and prayers to the 24-year-old who was born in McKees Rocks, played high school ball at Pittsburgh Central Catholic, and then went on to become a Pitt Panther before the NFL.
‘I’ve known that guy since he was about 12.’: Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin on Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest
The NFL world was shaken to its core on Monday night following Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest on the field against the Cincinnati Bengals. Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was no exception. Addressing assembled media on Tuesday morning, the long-time Pittsburgh head coach expressed his emotions...
Jim Rosecrans, former New York Jet who played at Penn State, dies at 69
Jim Rosecrans, a former West Genesee standout who later played at Penn State and for the New York Jets, died last week at the age of 69. While at West Genesee in New York state, Rosecrans played football, lacrosse and wrestled. His work on the football field landed him No. 39 on syracuse.com’s CNY’s 50 all-time greatest high school football players list in 2017 and No. 57 on syracuse.com’s CNY’s 100 greatest high school athletes list in 2019.
