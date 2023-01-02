ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Watch: Nolan Smith, Louisville Players Recap Kentucky, Preview Syracuse

By Matthew McGavic
LouisvilleReport
LouisvilleReport
 3 days ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - As everyone knows, it's been a rough go this season for the Louisville men's basketball program. Over the first half of their 2022-23 campaign, they sport a 2-12 record and were most recently hammered by Kentucky on New Year's Eve.

That being said, the Cardinals are still trying to keep a positive mindset as they head into the new year.

"We're still fighting, we're still together, we're still persevering with everything that's going on," forward Jae'Lyn Withers said, with guard Hercy Miller adding that he believes the team will "keep our heads up knowing how we're getting better every day."

Of course, things won't get any easier. It's nothing by ACC competition for the rest of the regular season, and their first matchup of 2023 will come at home against Syracuse.

"We have to start with a fresh start," assistant coach Nolan Smith said. "Looking at this Syracuse game, we know it's a game that we can win. They're very good team, well coached, we're getting ready for their zone. But if you look at their roster, their personnel, then we look at ours, we feel good."

Prior to their matchup with the Orange, Smith, Withers and Miller took time to meet with the media. They discussed the previous game at Kentucky, previewed the upcoming showdown vs Syracuse, and more.

Scroll to Continue

Below are the videos from their press conference:

Assistant Coach Nolan Smith

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=013OxZ_0k1ADvUT00

Forward Jae'Lyn Withers and guard Hercy Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZnW4Q_0k1ADvUT00

(Photo of Nolan Smith: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport

Twitter - @UofLReport

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LouisvilleReport

How to Watch Louisville Cardinals vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - On the heels of yet another one point loss, the Louisville men's basketball program will attempt to get back on the right track when they host Wake Forest. Taking on Syracuse in their first game of the new year, the Cardinals operated with much higher level of energy and effort than they have throughout much of the season, but yet again could not overcome turnovers. They coughed the ball up 21 times, including one in the final five seconds that wasted one last opportunity, handing Louisville a heartbreaking 70-69 defeat at the hands of the Orange.
LOUISVILLE, KY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse football: what history says about the Orange’s 2023 outlook

One of our recent pieces on the TNIAAM site pointed to the same conclusion about the 2022 Syracuse Orange football season: clearly successful given the context of this program. After three straight losing seasons, Syracuse finished 7-6 and clinched a spot in a bowl game for the first time since...
SYRACUSE, NY
FanSided

What No One Tells You – Kenny Payne and Louisville have turned a corner

Kenny Payne and The University of Louisville’s men’s basketball team have dropped back-to-back games to rivals Kentucky and Syracuse. When the Cardinals came out of the locker room at halftime against Kentucky–for the first time this season–I started to believe in this team. Louisville fell to Kentucky 86-63, but I noticed something I hadn’t seen all year. This group of kids started to listen to Kenny Payne and his staff. They ran plays. Their defense, though down twenty, stayed intense against an incredibly talented Kentucky team.
LOUISVILLE, KY
localsyr.com

SU/Louisville game moved to ESPN News Tuesday night

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team heads south to take on the Louisville Cardinals Tuesday night, January 3. The game can be seen on ESPN News. That station is available on the following stations:. Watch ESPN: Click Here (Will need to enter cable subscription...
SYRACUSE, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Paul Harris, international basketball star via Niagara Falls, Syracuse, settles into coaching job in Hartford

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As Paul Harris has matured through his basketball adventures around the world, so have his court fashions. The headbands, hair braids and high tops of his youth have been replaced by turtlenecks, sport coats, wingtips and tightly cropped waves. A high-flying phenom from Niagara Falls and prized recruit for Syracuse University, […]
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
earnthenecklace.com

Julie Dolan Leaving WLKY: Where Is the Louisville Anchor Going?

The people of Louisville enjoyed watching Julie Dolan every morning. But now their mornings won’t be the same without her, as Julie Dolan is leaving WLKY. The anchor is set to leave the station for a very special reason. People had many questions once she announced her departure. They especially want to know where she is going next and if they will see her on broadcast again. Find out what Julie Dolan said about her departure from WLKY.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

More than 300 pounds of fentanyl seized in DEA’s Louisville division in 2022

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Drug Enforcement Administration said millions of potentially deadly doses of fentanyl were seized across its Louisville division last year. Across the United States, the DEA said 50.6 million prescription pills laced with fentanyl and 10,000 pounds of fentanyl powder over the course of 2022, according to a release.
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

LouisvilleReport

Louisville, KY
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
292K+
Views
ABOUT

LouisvilleReport is a FanNation channel covering Louisville athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/louisville

Comments / 0

Community Policy