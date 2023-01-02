ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Why Patriots fans should cheer for Bengals on Monday Night Football

By Jordy McElroy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bv0dU_0k1ACw7j00

There will always be a good reason to cheer against the Buffalo Bills, if you’re a New England Patriots fan. But Monday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals might be worth taking things up a notch.

There are legitimate playoff implications that could impact the way the Bills decide to approach the Week 18 season finale against the Patriots.

Let’s be honest, it’s hard to envision New England rolling into Buffalo and knocking off the best team in the AFC in their home stadium. However, it’s easier seeing them do so if the Bills were in a position to rest their starters a week before the big postseason dance.

Here’s how the Bengals can help with that.

A Bengals win over the Bills on Monday and a Kansas City Chiefs victory on Saturday over the Las Vegas Raiders would put Buffalo in a position where they’ll already know they aren’t getting the No. 1 seed before facing the Patriots. The team could then opt to rest their starters for a week in hopes of being as healthy as possible for the playoffs.

Cincinnati has been the hottest team in football in recent weeks, and they’ll be at home against the Bills. Meanwhile, the Chiefs will be facing the hapless Raiders with Jarrett Stidham as the starting quarterback. There obviously are no guarantees in football, but this looks like the most plausible path for the Patriots.

Another concern would be the Bills making the decision to play through the season in an effort to avoid playoff rust. Facing a Bills team hell-bent on victory would be a daunting task for the Patriots. But that may not be the case, depending on what happens before the much-anticipated AFC East rematch.

And to think, the one team that New England literally fumbled the game away against in Week 16 now has the best chance of helping them.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Browns QB makes classy donation to Damar Hamlin's toy drive

Last night, the NFL experienced a shock as the whole world surrounded safety Damar Hamlin with positive vibes. After the safety collapsed on the field for the Buffalo Bills, his fundraising toy drive link spread like wildfire across social media. This has led to donations exceeding $3 million, and even his NFL colleagues got involved. One of those players is a former quarterback of the Cleveland Browns, Brian Hoyer.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The NFL has made its decision on Bills-Bengals after Damar Hamlin's collapse, along with Week 18 plans

Week 17’s Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will not be completed before Week 18 takes place, the NFL announced Tuesday. That game was delayed, then suspended indefinitely after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field due to cardiac arrest and was then transported to a local hospital via ambulance.
CINCINNATI, OH
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Decider.com

Is ‘Thursday Night Football’ On Tonight? NFL Week 18 Schedule Info

The final week of the 2022-2023 NFL season includes a slew of must-see matchups. On Saturday, January 7, the AFC South is up for grabs as the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-8) host the Tennessee Titans (7-9) on ESPN and ABC, while on Sunday, Aaron Rodgers will attempt to lead the Packers (8-8) to their fifth straight win (and a playoff spot!) when Green Bay hosts the resurgent Detroit Lions (8-8) on Sunday Night Football. But what about Thursday Night Football? Last week’s installment of TNF featured Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) defeating the slumping Titans. Is Thursday Night Football on...
TENNESSEE STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Veteran defender pens farewell to Notre Dame

Cornerback Tariq Bracy has been a mainstay in Notre Dame’s secondary the last five seasons. Debuting in the unbeaten regular season of 2018, Bracy saw action in seven games that first fall in South Bend. Those were the first of 49 games he appeared in from 2018-2022, recording 154 tackles, a pair of interceptions and three fumble recoveries along the way.
NOTRE DAME, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Damar Hamlin charity gets donation from Patriots owner Robert Kraft

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is joining the NFL community in donating to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s Toy Drive charity in McKees Rocks. Hamlin collapsed during the Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. The team announced the 24-year-old defensive back went into cardiac arrest and had to have his heartbeat restored on the football field.
MCKEES ROCKS, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

That makes 6 straight for Washington

That makes six straight seasons for the NFL’s Washington football team. Sunday’s loss to the Cleveland Browns was embarrassing. Even more, it was discouraging and disheartening. It not only eliminated Washington from the 2022 NFL playoffs, but it also secured that this will be the sixth consecutive season Washington will not produce a winning record.
WASHINGTON, DC
Jack Beavers

Damar Hamlin injury: Was it a case of Commotio Cordis?

Logo of the National Football LeaguePhoto byAdrian Curiel/UnsplashonUnsplash. Damar Hamlin's sudden collapse shocked many viewers of Monday Night Football on ESPN watching the Bills versus the Bengals - except for some specially trained people in a Reddit community. Several members of the residency subreddit (a community of medical doctor residents and interns) soon began asking the same question: Was this a case of Commotio Cordis?
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The NFL officially cancelled Bills-Bengals. Here's what that means for the AFC playoffs

In the wake of Damar Hamlin going into cardiac arrest after a routine tackle on Monday night, no one in their right mind was thinking about the on-field football ramifications. While Hamlin continues to recover with powerful messages from his doctors, the NFL has started to slowly look ahead to January’s postseason a few days after the fact.
BUFFALO, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

200K+
Followers
251K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy