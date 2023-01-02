Read full article on original website
Related
videtteonline.com
Steven Nalefski announces campaign for Bloomington City Council Ward 4 Alderman
Steven Nalefski has announced his campaign for Ward 4 Alderman on the Bloomington City Council for the April 4 Consolidated Election. Nalefski is a Bloomington resident and has worked in computer drafting for 30 years after graduating from the University of Illinois. If elected alderman, Nafelski's priorities include fiscal responsibility,...
videtteonline.com
ISU women's basketball gets back on track with 67-63 win over Missouri State
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — With a 24-8 offensive rebound disadvantage, the Illinois State women’s basketball team made up for it at the free-throw line and came away with a 67-63 win on Thursday at Missouri State. With the victory, ISU head coach Kristen Gillespie recorded her 200th career win...
videtteonline.com
ISU men's basketball's comeback effort falls short in 76-67 loss to Indiana State
A second-half comeback effort was not enough for Illinois State men's basketball to knock off Missouri Valley Conference-leading Indiana State as the Redbirds fell 76-67 Wednesday night at CEFCU Arena. Darius Burford's game-high 22 points could not help his squad to a win as the Redbirds dropped their third-straight game....
Comments / 0