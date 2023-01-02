ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IL

Steven Nalefski announces campaign for Bloomington City Council Ward 4 Alderman

Steven Nalefski has announced his campaign for Ward 4 Alderman on the Bloomington City Council for the April 4 Consolidated Election. Nalefski is a Bloomington resident and has worked in computer drafting for 30 years after graduating from the University of Illinois. If elected alderman, Nafelski's priorities include fiscal responsibility,...
