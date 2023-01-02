Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Matthew Stafford’s wife pens raw message with unique perspective on Damar Hamlin injury
Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly, shared a raw and unique perspective on being an NFL spouse after Damar Hamlin’s scary injury. As hard as it was for fans and media to witness Damar Hamlin’s collapse on Monday Night Football, it had to be a million times worse for the spouses and family members of NFL players across the country.
NFL Playoff picture if a No. 8 seed is added
The NFL is reportedly considering adding an eighth playoff team in each conference with the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game unlikely to be resumed. Here’s what the playoff picture would look like. The NFL world continues to follow updates regarding Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest during...
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Miami football standing ahead of 5-star TJ Capers Saturday commitment
The Miami football program is one of five finalists in what appears to be a wide-open recruitment ahead of the commitment announcement of 2024 five-star edge rusher T.J. Capers at the All-American Bowl on Saturday. Several national recruiting sites have different projections of who Capers will commit to. Capers’ top...
Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh statement offers surprising amount of wiggle room
Michigan released a statement from Jim Harbaugh saying he expects to come back in 2023 but Twitter isn’t exactly buying that’s set in stone. Jim Harbaugh expects to return as Michigan’s head coach. Feel free to read into “expects” as much as you want. That’s...
Grading a Cardinals trade package for division rival Bryan Reynolds
It’s unlikely the Pirates would trade Bryan Reynolds to the St. Louis Cardinals given they play in the same division, but let’s grade it out. In a recent piece by The Athletic, Jim Bowden and Rob Biertempfel discussed some potential trade packages (submitted by fans) for Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds.
