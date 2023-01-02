ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

hypebeast.com

The adidas HYPERTURF Adventure Lands in Earth-Friendly Hues

Recently debuted its chunky HYPERTURF silhouette and has maintained a steady output of colorful releases that have hit shelves globally. The Three Stripes imprint recently coated the pair in “Magic Beige,” while a subtle “Ecru Tint” colorway made its way to retailers in late 2022. Now,...
hypebeast.com

Everything Dropping at HBX Archives This Week

Following the release of the , HBX Archives is back with a plethora of outerwear, apparel and accessories. Launched in 2016, HBX Archives has become a go-to place for sourcing unique pieces from the fashion and streetwear world. From brands like Gucci and Stone Island to sacai and Burberry, HBX Archives sources interesting pieces of the past for sale on its online web store.
hypebeast.com

Layer Up This Winter With Nike Sportswear's Clean Air Bomber Jackets

As temperatures take a dip this winter season, it’s key that you keep your wardrobe stocked with outerwear pieces to help you move comfortably through the cold. Thankfully,. has strategized around its consumer needs by producing new bomber jackets through its Sportswear label. Revealed via stunning lifestyle imagery from...
hypebeast.com

Transforming Designs Define Guerrilla-Group's OSVI Season 06 "REKONSTRUKT II" Collection

Building on the narrative-driven design of its OSVI Season 05 “REKONSTRUKT” collection, Guerrilla-Group has returned with the follow-up to the range. “As you journey through this twisted land. Take care to choose the path that you withstand. For in REKONSTRUKT, your reality is but a dream. One that you may lose, or so it would seem…” writes Guerrilla-Group in a foreword.
hypebeast.com

ASRV’s 2022 Winter Collection Introduces Advanced Waterproofing Technologies

For its latest collection, sportswear label ASRV released a curation of thermoregulating layers and weatherproof technology, designed to change the way we interact with nature in its harshest season. With the modern athlete’s urban lifestyle in mind, the Winter ‘22 Collection aims to provide weather-ready technology in versatile and high-performance silhouettes. Inspired by cold-weather landscapes, the new collection consists of shades of sky blue, gray and smokey neutrals.
shefinds

Miley Cyrus Turns Up The Heat In A Lacy Bustier Top And Leather Skirt On Instagram

Miley Cyrus doesn’t post on her Instagram grid that often; but when she does, she sure makes it count! The 30-year-old “Midnight Sky” singer treated her fans to an epic nine-picture carousel of images from the same stunning photoshoot snapped by celebrity photographer Vijat M on Instagram on December 6th, and to say they were blown away by her head-to-toe Gucci ensemble would be a huge understatement!
In Style

Michelle Obama Wore the Coolest Jeans and a Dress as a Top

First lady fashion has never looked like this before. During the San Francisco stop of her book tour, Michelle Obama showed that her post-White House style is just as headline-worthy as all of the shift dresses, inauguration gowns, and belted masterpieces that she wore while she was on duty at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. While she was promoting The Light We Carry, Obama wore a pair of distressed patchwork Balmain wide-leg jeans (something that certainly wouldn't fly for a state dinner or an audience with visiting dignitaries) and a Marine Serre dress that was transformed into a top. It's not the Y2K pants-under-dress resurgence that we're used to seeing, but it's sure to be much less divisive.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Talking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Khloe Kardarshian And Family Holiday Photos On Instagram

Reality Star Khloe Kardashian recently shared a few snaps with her instagram followers on Christmas day of her family before heading out to their annual family party. This year it was hosted by her oldest sister Kourtney Kardashian. Khloe gathered her two adorable kids, True & Baby Thompson for a few family photos with matching outfits in shades of red! She shares the children with ex Tristan Thompson.
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Straps into Wrapped Stilettos and Cutouts for Date Night with Damson Idris

Lori Harvey soared to new height for a date night with Damson Idris this weekend. The model stepped out to dinner with Idris at Catch in Los Angeles on Saturday, wearing a sleek brown cutout dress. The ruched satin style featured a sharp keyhole shoulder cutout bodice and long sleeves. Delicate earrings and a cream quilted velvet cube-shaped Chanel clutch finished her ensemble. When it came to shoes, Harvey strapped into a slick set of Femme LA’s ankle-wrap sandals. Her python-textured Luce Minimale pair featured sharp pointed-toe soles, as well as 4.5-inch stiletto heels. The style also included thin straps that laced around...
LOS ANGELES, CA
womansday.com

See Katie Holmes Drop Jaws While Wearing a Show-Stopping Old Hollywood Dress

Folks, Katie Holmes doesn't miss with her fashion choices. Back in September 2018, the former Dawson's Creek star had everyone's jaws on the floor when she stepped out for the New York Collection by Harry Winston event at the Rainbow Room. The actress strutted New York City's streets in a red cocktail dress featuring a V-neckline and hung off the shoulders. The sleeves also had a cape-like look to them, giving a modern twist to the retro outfit.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

Miley Cyrus Wore a Wardrobe of Vintage Looks — Including 3 Versace Gowns! — for Her NYE Special

Miley Cyrus worked with her stylist Bradley Kenneth on a dream catalog of archival high-fashion gowns for her Miley's New Year's Eve Party special, which aired on NBC on Saturday Miley Cyrus welcomed in the new year wearing a number of looks from fashion's past. On Saturday night, the "Wrecking Ball'' artist, 30, co-hosted her second Miley's New Year's Eve Party NBC special alongside her godmother and country music legend Dolly Parton, 76.  Not only did the Plastic Hearts singer lead the 2023 countdown with a show-stopping program,...
hypebeast.com

A Look Back at Air Jordan 2 Retro Grails Ahead of the “Chicago” Drop

The latest retro iteration of the Air Jordan 2 Retro “Chicago” is finally here. The iconic colorway carries a legacy all on its own in both high- and low-top formats. As expected, “Chicago” is a hot-ticket launch and a faithful rendition of the 1986 shoe that will serve as a satisfying footnote to Jordan Brand’s 2022 holiday lineup. The roundup below puts eyes on this year’s anticipated collaborations with J. Balvin and Union LA and noteworthy cross-over collabs with Off-White, A Ma Maniére and Just Don. It’s interesting to see how the “Chicago” color story has left its imprint on streetwear and the immortal dialogue that shrouds the original 1986 release and, as a closing year addition to Jordan Brand, the OG makeup returns clean and collectible as ever.
hypebeast.com

JJJJound's Newest BAPE STA Collab Dazzles In This Week's Best Footwear Drops

Footwear brands have spared no time in cutting to the chase in 2023 with. and its subsidiaries, New Balance and Reebok set to make noise with a wide variety of launches. However, let’s first recap what news hit the web this past week before we break down where to spend whatever holiday money remains in the first 2023 installment of Weekly Footwear Drops.
FLORIDA STATE
Footwear News

Mary J. Blige Shows Off Dramatic White Fur Coat in Canadian Tuxedo & Thigh-High Boots

Mary J. Blige continued her sensational style steak during her latest outing in New York City. The Hip Hop and Soul icon stopped by the Daniel’s Leather clothing store to pay her dear friend and design Naheem Waheed a visit on Dec. 15. In a video uploaded by the official Daniel’s Leather Instagram page, Waheed thanks Blige for making an appearance at the boutique. “We got a superstar in the building!! Finally my good friend @therealmaryjblige stopped by,” Daniel’s Leather captioned the post. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nadeem Waheed (@danielsleather) Of course, Blige was stylishly dressed for the occasion....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hypebeast.com

Reese’s Launches Its Frozen Treats Line

Following its collaboration with AMBUSH, Reese’s now readies a new Frozen Treats line featuring tried and true favorite flavors in frosted form. Arriving as part of the lineup are new ice cream cups, bars, wafers, cones, and tubs in a mix of vanilla, peanut butter, and chocolate. Sure to...
hypebeast.com

In-Hand Look at Coley Miller's Nike Foamposite One "Doernbecher”

It’s tradition that in the early half of the year, and Jordan Brand link arms to piece together the rollout for its annual Doernbecher Freestyle collection. And after previewing the full range back in October, more leaks of the upcoming sneakers have been trickling out, the latest being the Nike Foamposite One “Doernbecher” that’s designed by Coley Miller — one of the six designers highlighted in this year’s capsule.
OREGON STATE
hypebeast.com

Detailed Look at the Air Jordan 1 "Washed Black"

Update: Following an early preview of the pair, a detailed breakdown of the Air Jordan 1 “Washed Black” has now been shared. Stay tuned for official imagery and check out the full story below. Original Story: If something’s dubbed “washed,” the connotation associated with it is often negative....
In Style

Kylie Jenner Paired Her Bleached Brows With Pants as a Top

If you're looking for a goth twist on Regencycore, Kylie Jenner mastered the unexpected mashup with her latest Instagram post. But it's not just a corset, Jenner added her signature subversive edge to the all-black look by bleaching her brows and transforming a pair of inky jeans into a strapless top.
Vogue Magazine

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Take Luxe Leather to the Gym

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, we may earn affiliate revenue on this article and commission when you buy something. Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber sported cosy shearling, colorful snow gear and wild-card footwear during their recent holiday to Aspen. But, since returning to Los Angeles, they’ve packed away their puffers in favor of gym kits, ready to tackle January blues head on with a workout.

