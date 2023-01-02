ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

CBS Philly

Popular Kensington pub Memphis Taproom closing at end of month

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A popular Kensington pub is closing at the end of the month. In a social media post on Thursday, Memphis Taproom said it's closing for good on Jan. 29 after 15 years of operation.The bar said on Instagram that it's been struggling the last few years and "made the difficult decision to sell the business to friends who are going to do something a little different.""It's incredibly challenging for small independent restaurants to continue and hopefully grow during these times," the bar wrote on Instagram. "We encourage you all to support the new addition, along with all...
DELCO.Today

2017 Investment Analyst: ‘Wawa a Small-Scale Cult in Philadelphia Area’

Even in a conversation about one of investors’ favorite convenience store chains, Wawa steals the show. Prompted by disappointing third-quarter profits from Midwest C-store franchise Casey’s General Stores, Bill Barker of Motley Fool Funds quickly steered the show to Wawa, the “Casey’s General of the Mid-Atlantic,” during a Market Foolery episode by Chris Hill on Madison.com.
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try South Jersey Cheesesteaks

When you think of cheesesteaks, Philly comes to mind. But did you know you can also get a good cheesesteak just over the bridge in South Jersey? We have you covered with the Best of South Jersey Cheesesteaks. From a dive bar in Camden to a small sandwich shop in Wildwood, NJ.
CBS Philly

Philly's first & oldest Black-owned bookstore will become Pa. historical landmark

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A West Philadelphia bookstore has been advocating the power of knowledge in the fight for racial justice for decades and now, they're making it into our state's history books. Hakim's Bookstore is the first and oldest Black-owned bookshop in Philadelphia.In just a few weeks, the small storefront that houses hundreds of works by African American authors will receive a big honor. It will soon be bookmarked in Pennsylvania's history by an official blue and yellow historical marker."Yeah, and I always get teary-eyed because I just wish he were here to see it," Yvonne Blake said.Blake is the daughter...
buckscountyherald.com

History Lives: Doylestown Bypass

In the postwar era between 1950 and 1960, the population of Bucks County more than doubled. While lower Bucks experienced the largest growth, Doylestown also saw a steady increase from approximately 5000 to nearly 9000 residents between 1950 and 1980; and more than 2000 new homes were constructed in outlying developments. In the 1960s the 19th-century courthouse was demolished to make room for an expanded county courthouse and administration building. With the population growth and increased business at the county seat of government, the local roads in and out of Doylestown became overloaded.
a-z-animals.com

See What It’s Like To Ride on the Oldest Railroad in the United States

See What It’s Like To Ride on the Oldest Railroad in the United States. While the United States has always been a country with many trends, some things will always stay in style – and amusingly, with the recent surge of vintage fascinations, trendy embraces the past. Folks adore vintage, whether it be in media with shows like “Stranger Things,” music, or fashion.
NBC Philadelphia

Woman Struck, Killed After Leaving Popular Philly Cheesesteak Spot

A stop for a sandwich at a popular Philadelphia cheesesteak shop turned deadly for a woman Wednesday night. Maryanne Ciecka was struck by a car after she came out of Dalessandro's Steaks at Henry Avenue and Wendover Street around 8:45 p.m., Philadelphia police said. Investigators said the 61-year-old Bensalem, Pennsylvania,...
phillyyimby.com

Permits Issued for 614 South 13th Street in Hawthorne, South Philadelphia

Permits have been issued for the construction of a four-story multi-family development at 614 South 13th Street in Hawthorne, South Philadelphia. Designed by ALMA Architecture, the building will feature 45 residential units, of which 16 will be offered as affordable housing. The structure will yield 35,653 square feet of space and will include a green roof. A total of 16 parking spaces will be offered within the project.
NorthEast Times

Bring Bailey into your home

Bailey is a 4-year-old beautiful chocolate brown mixed-breed dog who came into the shelter as a stray after being found on someone’s porch on Nov. 20. Bailey was understandably scared when first brought into the shelter, but warmed up quickly to staff. Bailey is the cutest dog, and attracts...
