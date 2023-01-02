Read full article on original website
This Bucks County Town Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Charming in all of the Country
The small town is considered to be one of the best in the whole country.Photo byVisit New Hope. One of Bucks County’s most popular towns has been ranked as one of the most charming in America, and for several very good reasons. Staff writers for News Feed Hub wrote about the local town.
Delaware River Ranks Among the Top 10 in the Country for Tubing, Other Fun Activities
One of Bucks County’s most popular outdoor spots has been listed as one of the best places for river tubing in the whole country. Bryan Reyes wrote about the outdoor spot for The Travel. The Delaware River was listed #3 out of the top 10 rivers in America for...
Here are the Top 10 Bucks County Hotels and Inns to Visit for a Winter Getaway
Known for its quality inns, hotels, and bed-and-breakfast locations, Bucks County is home to several great spots for winter getaways. Staff writers at Visit Bucks County made a list of the best spots to stay at this winter. The top 10 winter getaway spots are all located in parts of...
Popular Kensington pub Memphis Taproom closing at end of month
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A popular Kensington pub is closing at the end of the month. In a social media post on Thursday, Memphis Taproom said it's closing for good on Jan. 29 after 15 years of operation.The bar said on Instagram that it's been struggling the last few years and "made the difficult decision to sell the business to friends who are going to do something a little different.""It's incredibly challenging for small independent restaurants to continue and hopefully grow during these times," the bar wrote on Instagram. "We encourage you all to support the new addition, along with all...
Three New Restaurants Planning to Open in Chester County in 2023
There are more than sixty new restaurants planning to open in the Philadelphia area this year, and three of them are in Chester County, writes Michael Klein for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Joey Chops is preparing to have its grand opening in Malvern for February. The new eatery will open at...
2017 Investment Analyst: ‘Wawa a Small-Scale Cult in Philadelphia Area’
Even in a conversation about one of investors’ favorite convenience store chains, Wawa steals the show. Prompted by disappointing third-quarter profits from Midwest C-store franchise Casey’s General Stores, Bill Barker of Motley Fool Funds quickly steered the show to Wawa, the “Casey’s General of the Mid-Atlantic,” during a Market Foolery episode by Chris Hill on Madison.com.
billypenn.com
Hundreds use new 211 hotline; Why Mummers switched channels; Explosion levels Port Richmond houses | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. Hundreds used Philly’s new 211 violence prevention hotline. Philadelphia saw a slight drop in gun violence compared to 2021’s tragically record-setting year, but...
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try South Jersey Cheesesteaks
When you think of cheesesteaks, Philly comes to mind. But did you know you can also get a good cheesesteak just over the bridge in South Jersey? We have you covered with the Best of South Jersey Cheesesteaks. From a dive bar in Camden to a small sandwich shop in Wildwood, NJ.
Philly's first & oldest Black-owned bookstore will become Pa. historical landmark
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A West Philadelphia bookstore has been advocating the power of knowledge in the fight for racial justice for decades and now, they're making it into our state's history books. Hakim's Bookstore is the first and oldest Black-owned bookshop in Philadelphia.In just a few weeks, the small storefront that houses hundreds of works by African American authors will receive a big honor. It will soon be bookmarked in Pennsylvania's history by an official blue and yellow historical marker."Yeah, and I always get teary-eyed because I just wish he were here to see it," Yvonne Blake said.Blake is the daughter...
buckscountyherald.com
History Lives: Doylestown Bypass
In the postwar era between 1950 and 1960, the population of Bucks County more than doubled. While lower Bucks experienced the largest growth, Doylestown also saw a steady increase from approximately 5000 to nearly 9000 residents between 1950 and 1980; and more than 2000 new homes were constructed in outlying developments. In the 1960s the 19th-century courthouse was demolished to make room for an expanded county courthouse and administration building. With the population growth and increased business at the county seat of government, the local roads in and out of Doylestown became overloaded.
vista.today
Online Magazine Ranks the Five Best Breweries in Chester County
If you are looking for a nice place to enjoy a great beer with your friends, these are the five best breweries in Chester County you should not miss out on, writes Marilyn Sanders for PhillyBite Magazine. Stable 12 Brewing in Phoenixville recently moved its brewing operation into a former...
a-z-animals.com
See What It’s Like To Ride on the Oldest Railroad in the United States
See What It’s Like To Ride on the Oldest Railroad in the United States. While the United States has always been a country with many trends, some things will always stay in style – and amusingly, with the recent surge of vintage fascinations, trendy embraces the past. Folks adore vintage, whether it be in media with shows like “Stranger Things,” music, or fashion.
NBC Philadelphia
Woman Struck, Killed After Leaving Popular Philly Cheesesteak Spot
A stop for a sandwich at a popular Philadelphia cheesesteak shop turned deadly for a woman Wednesday night. Maryanne Ciecka was struck by a car after she came out of Dalessandro's Steaks at Henry Avenue and Wendover Street around 8:45 p.m., Philadelphia police said. Investigators said the 61-year-old Bensalem, Pennsylvania,...
phillyvoice.com
Burger Brawl, postponed by Phillies' World Series run, rebranded to 'Burger Crawl' now through February
Philadelphia Burger Brawl, a competition crowning the best burger in the city, was set to happen for the first time in two years this fall, before the Phillies' World Series run put it on the back burner. The event has now pivoted to a "Burger Crawl" happening throughout the month...
phillyyimby.com
Permits Issued for 614 South 13th Street in Hawthorne, South Philadelphia
Permits have been issued for the construction of a four-story multi-family development at 614 South 13th Street in Hawthorne, South Philadelphia. Designed by ALMA Architecture, the building will feature 45 residential units, of which 16 will be offered as affordable housing. The structure will yield 35,653 square feet of space and will include a green roof. A total of 16 parking spaces will be offered within the project.
Phillymag.com
Philly Today: Main Line Billionaire Michael Rubin Realizes NFTs Are a Load of Crap
Plus: Josh Shapiro taps Al Schmidt for PA secretary of state. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today. And if you have a news tip for our hardworking Philly Mag reporters, please send it here.
Pa., Philadelphia lose tens of thousands in population, U.S. Census Bureau says
Pennsylvania lost about 40,000 people from July 2021 to July 2022, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The state had the fourth-biggest population decline in America during that time.
City: Philadelphia restaurants must have streetery permits by Jan. 9 to operate
"Restaurant operators, we fuel the city, we employ so many people, we provide economic impact for a lot of different areas. We provide jobs. Help us," said Sean McGranaghan, the Director of Operations for Winnie's in Manayunk.
Bring Bailey into your home
Bailey is a 4-year-old beautiful chocolate brown mixed-breed dog who came into the shelter as a stray after being found on someone’s porch on Nov. 20. Bailey was understandably scared when first brought into the shelter, but warmed up quickly to staff. Bailey is the cutest dog, and attracts...
Nurse, doctor in pink Mummers costume help save life during Philadelphia Eagles game
"I said, 'Hey, I know I don't look like it, but I'm an emergency medicine doctor,'" said Vincent Basile, who was still dressed up in a pink dress and face paint after performing in the Mummers parade.
