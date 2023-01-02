ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SlashGear

Comments / 0

Related
SlashGear

Here's How Much It Actually Costs To Maintain A Tesla Model X

New tech costs are just a fact. One of the downsides of early adoption has always been that the infrastructure needed to maintain a brand-new product doesn't exist yet. This is especially true when tech comes with social clout. When a new machine is also a status symbol, the manufacturer's first priority tends to be getting the thing on the market with all the external elements perfect. Reliability and ease of service are secondary concerns when the consumer's first priority is to show off their new toy.
SlashGear

Here's The Reason Why Tesla Tires Are So Much More Expensive

When it comes to going electric, motorists are serious about counting costs. Per SlashGear's recent survey on the subject, cost concerns came in just behind range limitations as the second most-cited reason for buyer skepticism over EVs. Over 20% of survey respondents cited costs as their main reason not to buy electric.
coinchapter.com

Should You Buy Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) After Its 70% Crash in 2022

NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — Elon Musk’s Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) ended 2022 as one of the worst-performing tech stocks. TSLA price dropped 70% from Jan 3’s high of $400 as Musk’s acquisition of Twitter and rash decisions returned to haunt Tesla share prices. Tesla had its worst...
Carscoops

This Is What Happens When You Haven’t Changed Your Engine Oil For 37k Miles

While frequent oil changes in ICE-powered vehicles are widely considered common knowledge, there are cases of extreme neglect shared by surprised car mechanics. The videos show the terrible state of the oil after exceeding its lifecycle for thousands of miles. Most automakers suggest oil change intervals of 6 or 12...
SlashGear

SlashGear

61K+
Followers
22K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy