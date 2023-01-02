Read full article on original website
Related
Here's How Much It Actually Costs To Maintain A Tesla Model X
New tech costs are just a fact. One of the downsides of early adoption has always been that the infrastructure needed to maintain a brand-new product doesn't exist yet. This is especially true when tech comes with social clout. When a new machine is also a status symbol, the manufacturer's first priority tends to be getting the thing on the market with all the external elements perfect. Reliability and ease of service are secondary concerns when the consumer's first priority is to show off their new toy.
Here's How Long A Tesla Model S Battery Will Actually Last
The Tesla Model S is one of the more popular Teslas on the market, and it has been on the road long enough so we can tell you. We have all the details.
Here's The Reason Why Tesla Tires Are So Much More Expensive
When it comes to going electric, motorists are serious about counting costs. Per SlashGear's recent survey on the subject, cost concerns came in just behind range limitations as the second most-cited reason for buyer skepticism over EVs. Over 20% of survey respondents cited costs as their main reason not to buy electric.
msn.com
Much Wow! If You Invested $100 When Elon Musk First Tweeted About Dogecoin, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
One of the most popular voices behind the meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is Tesla CEO Elon Musk. The Tesla CEO has tweeted about the Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency many times, and often caused spikes in valuation. The meme cryptocurrency remains one of Musk’s favorite topics on Twitter. Here is...
My mom upgraded her gas-powered Camry to a Tesla – how much it really costs to own an electric car
TESLA recently doubled a price cut for its $46,990 Model 3 sedan to $7,500 to spark interest in its 2023 inventory. After hearing his mom was considering upgrading her Toyota Camry to this electric sedan, a finance pro named Cole formed an in-depth comparison to see if a switch would be worth it.
5 Reasons Why People Don’t Buy Electric Cars (and Why U.S. News Says They’re Wrong)
Here's a look at five common electric car myths that cause drivers to stay away from buying EVs, and why they're wrong, according to U.S. News. The post 5 Reasons Why People Don’t Buy Electric Cars (and Why U.S. News Says They’re Wrong) appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
coinchapter.com
Should You Buy Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) After Its 70% Crash in 2022
NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — Elon Musk’s Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) ended 2022 as one of the worst-performing tech stocks. TSLA price dropped 70% from Jan 3’s high of $400 as Musk’s acquisition of Twitter and rash decisions returned to haunt Tesla share prices. Tesla had its worst...
How Much You Should Actually Be Paying To Replace A Samsung Phone Screen
The worst fear is dropping your new Samsung phone on the ground to the sound of a glorious crack. Here's what it would cost if your screen is damaged.
How Far Does An Apple AirTag Reach?
The AirTag needs to be within 33 feet or 10 meters, because that is the maximum Bluetooth range of an iPhone.
How To See How Much Battery Percentage You Have On iPhone
There are two ways you can get your iPhone to show you more precise battery levels: The status bar and widgets.
Alexa Will Soon Help You Find And Pay For EV Charging
EVgo is partnering up with Amazon to utilize Echo Auto and Alexa to help identify and pay for charging at thousands of EVgo charging stations in the U.S.
Carscoops
This Is What Happens When You Haven’t Changed Your Engine Oil For 37k Miles
While frequent oil changes in ICE-powered vehicles are widely considered common knowledge, there are cases of extreme neglect shared by surprised car mechanics. The videos show the terrible state of the oil after exceeding its lifecycle for thousands of miles. Most automakers suggest oil change intervals of 6 or 12...
SlashGear
61K+
Followers
22K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.https://www.slashgear.com
Comments / 0