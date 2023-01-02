Read full article on original website
After Triple-Double Performance Masten Earns Honors
Burnsville, Minn. – For the second time this season Northern State senior Sam Masten is the NSIC North Division Player of the Week. Masten and the Wolves swept No. 21 Minnesota Duluth and St. Cloud State over the weekend. NSIC North Division Player of the Week – #5 Sam...
NSU Student-Athletes Continue to Excel in the Classroom
ABERDEEN, SD (NSUWolves.com) – Northern State University student-athletes closed out the fall 2022 semester with a 3.34 term GPA. The over 400 student-athletes recorded a GPA above a 3.0 for the 29th consecutive semester in the department. Addition, the Wolves recorded a cumulative grade point averaging of 3.37 and six teams recorded a mark above a 3.5.
Aberdeen lobbyist Julie Johnson list priorities for the region during this year’s legislature
ABERDEEN, S.D.(HubCityRadio)- At the Pre-Legislative Luncheon held Thursday at NSU, Aberdeen & Brown County lobbyist Julie Johnson listed some goals she hoped to achieve for the city of Aberdeen & Brown County. Johnson’s focus is ways to continue to improve Northern State University. Johnson discuss the water issue. Johnson...
South Dakota Retailers reflect back on the holiday season
PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- With the holidays now wrapped up, many businesses may have had some surprising results for last year. Nathan Sanderson, Executive Director of the South Dakota Retailers Association, says they are getting positive reports. Sanderson says most retailers dealt with familiar issues. Sanderson says they will be watching the...
South Dakota Democrats looking for new leaders
SOUTH DAKOTA(WNAX)- The South Dakota Democratic Party is looking for a new slate of leaders. Current party Chairman Randy Seiler has announced his retirement. Party Executive Director Berk Ehrmentraut says it will also be a time to reset their priorities. Ehrmantraut says they will focus more on legislative races in...
Governor Noem appoints Joe Graves as Secretary of Education
PIERRE, S.D.(Press Release) – On Tuesday, Gov. Kristi Noem appointed Joe Graves as Secretary of the South Dakota Department of Education. Joe’s appointment will be effective January 10th. Joe is replacing Secretary Tiffany Sanderson, who has accepted a job as president of Lake Area Technical College. “Joe is...
First Business After Hour Mixer of 2023 to take place at AutoMaxx
ABERDEEN, S.D.(Press Release)-The first Business After Hour Mixer will take place at AutoMaxx on Thursday, January 12th. The new 2023 Leadership Aberdeen class will appear. So, here’s your chance to meet a great group of new leaders in our community! Plus if you are an alumni of the program, you can attend at a reduced rate.
SD Attorney General Elect Marty Jackley address juvenile justice
PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- South Dakota Attorney General-elect Marty Jackley says he is preparing to pick up on a number of important issues after he is sworn in. He says he has seen needs in juvenile justice. A summer study committee came up with a number of juvenile justice recommendations. Jackley says...
