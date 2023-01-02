Read full article on original website
After Triple-Double Performance Masten Earns Honors
Burnsville, Minn. – For the second time this season Northern State senior Sam Masten is the NSIC North Division Player of the Week. Masten and the Wolves swept No. 21 Minnesota Duluth and St. Cloud State over the weekend. NSIC North Division Player of the Week – #5 Sam...
NSU Student-Athletes Continue to Excel in the Classroom
ABERDEEN, SD (NSUWolves.com) – Northern State University student-athletes closed out the fall 2022 semester with a 3.34 term GPA. The over 400 student-athletes recorded a GPA above a 3.0 for the 29th consecutive semester in the department. Addition, the Wolves recorded a cumulative grade point averaging of 3.37 and six teams recorded a mark above a 3.5.
I Didn’t Know I Needed Two Fishing Licenses To Fish Minnesota & Wisconsin Border Waters
Here's something I didn't know for a long time. It turns out I was violating fishing regulations for years because of an incorrect assumption I had made. I told some fishing friends about it, and they didn't know it either. I live in Superior, Wisconsin. Between Duluth, Minnesota & Superior,...
Aberdeen lobbyist Julie Johnson list priorities for the region during this year’s legislature
ABERDEEN, S.D.(HubCityRadio)- At the Pre-Legislative Luncheon held Thursday at NSU, Aberdeen & Brown County lobbyist Julie Johnson listed some goals she hoped to achieve for the city of Aberdeen & Brown County. Johnson’s focus is ways to continue to improve Northern State University. Johnson discuss the water issue. Johnson...
City by City: Itasca County, Washburn, Northern Minnesota
Itasca County, MN- The Minnesota DNR has begun winter contingency pumping Canisteo Mine Pit in Itasca County. The pumping will cause water levels to drop, creating a gap between winter ice cover and the unfrozen water surface. The DNR said that would result in unsafe ice conditions across the entire pit. “We would like to make sure that people stay off the Canisteo and those other bodies of water during the winter just to make sure that everyone stays safe,” Michael Liljegren with the DNR said. Winter pumping at the Canisteo Pit will ensure infrastructure in Bovey will continue to divert groundwater away from residential structures.
UPDATED: Here’s How Much The First Snowstorm Of 2023 Left In The Northland
We only got a couple of days into 2023 before getting our first snowstorm of the year. While the snowfall totals aren't as high as that of our big December storm just a couple of weeks ago, this week's storm made travel difficult across the Northland and added to the already large piles of snow in parking lots and along driveways and roads across the region.
Minnesota Department Of Transportation Updates No Travel Advisory To Include 12 Counties
The winter storm that prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Winter Storm Warning for the Duluth area Tuesday afternoon is already wreaking havoc in other parts of the state. In fact, road conditions have deteriorated so badly that the Minnesota Department of Transportation has issued an official No...
Birchwood Lane to closed & water turned off Thursday
ABERDEEN, S.D.(Press Release)- Weather permitting beginning at approximately 8:00 AM on Thursday, January 5, 2023, the following road will be closed to thru traffic and water will be off in the following areas to repair a water main line:. ROAD CLOSED – Birchwood Lane. WATER OFF – Birchwood Lane...
First Business After Hour Mixer of 2023 to take place at AutoMaxx
ABERDEEN, S.D.(Press Release)-The first Business After Hour Mixer will take place at AutoMaxx on Thursday, January 12th. The new 2023 Leadership Aberdeen class will appear. So, here’s your chance to meet a great group of new leaders in our community! Plus if you are an alumni of the program, you can attend at a reduced rate.
