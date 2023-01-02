Read full article on original website
The Jewish Press
New Israeli Government Appointments
Cabinet Appoints Members of the Security Cabinet, the Ministerial Committee on the ISA, and Deputy Ministers. The Israeli Cabinet, at its weekly meeting on Tuesday, made the following new appointments:. Ministerial Committee on National Security Affairs (the Security Cabinet) Prime Minister and Chairman of the Committee – Benjamin Netanyahu.
The Jewish Press
Fake or Real? IDF to Recruit Women for Special Forces
The IDF this week began the selection of female fighters for the elite Yahalom special combat engineering unit of the Engineering Corps, and Airborne Combat Rescue and Evacuation Unit 669, Kipa reported Tuesday. The IDF is scouting for 130 candidates to serve in these two units, and so far, 11 female candidates have been accepted into the initial formation process. The first enlistment will take place this April and another in November.
Gen. Mark Milley said there were talks about court-martialing former military officers who wrote 'very critical' op-eds of Trump
Several retired military officers criticized Trump during his presidency, which Milley said sparked talks about retaliation that he advised against.
The Jewish Press
United States, Hamas and Others Condemn Minister Ben-Gvir’s Visit to Temple Mount
The United States, Hamas, as well as the foreign ministries of Saudi Arabia, Jordan, UK, France, and the UAE opposed and condemned Israeli Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir’s ascent to the Temple Mount on Tuesday morning, according to a report by Amit Segal. US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides...
The Jewish Press
In 10 Minutes Justice Minister Levin Wipes Out Aharon Barak’s 30-Year Judicial Revolution
Between 1978 and 2006, the former president of Israel’s Supreme Court, Justice Aharon Barak, commanded a vigorous and impudent effort to raise the judiciary, especially the Supreme Court and the High Court of Justice, above the other two branches of government––the Knesset and the government––through intricate rulings, ever-increasing power grabs and installing his agents as legal counselors in all the government ministries––to the point where, despite the shrinking political power of the old leftist elites that established the state of Israel 75 years ago, Justice Barak’s clique of dedicated judges continued and even increased their tyrannical hold on the country’s legal system, and its legislator and executive branches.
The Jewish Press
Ismail Haniyeh’s Son Draws Scorn for Life of Luxury As Gazans Scrape By
One of the sons of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh is living in luxury in Turkey and even received a Turkish passport to continue his expensive lifestyle, according to an Arab media report. Elaph, a Saudi website based in Britain reported from its sources that Maaz Haniyeh recently received a Turkish...
The Jewish Press
The Successful Murder Of Jews
Arabs have been murdering Jews in the holy land since 1920, when the British took over the region from the Ottomans. The number of Jews killed by local Arabs spikes during riots such as those in 1929, from 1936 to 1939 and from 2000 to 2004. Jews have been deliberately...
The Jewish Press
Lapid Plans US Trip to Rally US Jews Against Israeli Government
In Israel, politics apparently does not end at the water’s edge. Opposition leader and former Prime Minister Yair Lapid is expected to visit the U.S. to mobilize the Jewish community against the Netanyahu-led Israeli government. Lapid came in for condemnation from government members following the reports that he will...
The Jewish Press
Record Year for Global F-35 Stealth Fighter Sales
Lockheed Martin had a record year in 2022 global sales of its F-35 stealth fighter jets, with 894 of the aircraft already delivered, and waiting to be delivered around the world. Seventeen air forces – including the Israeli Air Force – have acquired the aircraft, accumulating 602,000 flight hours by...
The Jewish Press
Temple Mount Movement Asking Ben Gvir to Hold Passover Sacrifice on April 5
Shortly after National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir descended from Temple Mount on Tuesday morning, he received a letter from the Returning to the Mountain movement, asking him to approve conducting the paschal sacrifice on Wednesday afternoon, April 5, 2023, at the same holy site, the way Jews did until 1,953 years ago when the Romans destroyed our second holy Temple.
The Jewish Press
Gaza Rocket Attack Fizzles in Hamas Territory
A promise by Gaza’s ruling Hamas terrorist organization to launch an attack on Israel in response to a visit to the Temple Mount by National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir has fizzled. One rocket was fired at Israel from Gaza late Tuesday night, but did not trigger a Red...
The Jewish Press
UN Security Council to Confirm Jewish Inferiority on Temple Mount
According to Reuters, citing diplomats, the UAE and China are asking the UN Security Council to meet, preferably this Thursday, to discuss the “recent developments at Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem,” by which they mean that a Jewish politician on Tuesday dared to set foot on the Temple Mount, the holiest site for Jews.
The Jewish Press
US Bans Israel Air Force Pilots with Foreign Passports from Flying 5th Generation F-35 Warplanes
The US Department of Defense and intelligence services do not permit Israeli Air Force pilots with foreign passports (not including US passports) to fly the F-35 all-weather stealth multirole combat aircraft for fear of technology leaks, Maariv reported Friday. The US move is part of an effort to tighten information security and protect American interests.
The Jewish Press
Biden Compares Asylum Seekers at US Border to Jews Escaping Nazi Germany
In a speech on border security and enforcement Thursday, President Joe Biden compared asylum seekers at America’s southern border to Jews fleeing Nazi Germany. The remark came in response to a question about whether Biden viewed migration as a human right. “Well I think it is a human right...
The Jewish Press
Galant Stresses Iran Threat in First Call with US Counterpart Lloyd Austin
The Iranian threat took center stage as Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant had his first phone conversation with his American counterpart Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Wednesday. Galant emphasized “the unique and unshakeable bond between Israel and the United States,” according to the Communications Office for the Minister of...
The Jewish Press
Wednesday ‘Elite Cohort’ of US Campus Leaders Visit the ‘New Middle East’
Forty hand-picked Jewish and non-Jewish, as well as racially and politically diverse, undergraduate leaders start their visit to Israel and the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday to gain a firsthand understanding of the rapidly developing and mutually beneficial economic cooperation taking place between Israel and its Arab neighbors. The students...
The Jewish Press
Smotrich: Government Will Fight to Prevent Dismantlement of Homesh Yeshivah
(JNS) Israel’s new government is committed to strengthening the Jewish presence in Judea and Samaria and is therefore contesting a Supreme Court order to evacuate Homesh, Finance Minister and Minister within the Defense Ministry Bezalel Smotrich told JNS. “The government is changing directions and supports the yeshivah in Homesh....
The Jewish Press
IDF Under New Management: 1 PA Arab Killed, 2 Injured, Several Arrested in Shechem
Amer Abu Zaytoun, 16, was killed Thursday morning from critical wounds he sustained overnight when an IDF force entered the Balata refugee camp east of Shechem to arrest wanted persons, and clashes broke out. According to local residents, the soldiers surrounded the house of a released security prisoner named Hassan Araishi for about an hour and left the place after arresting him. The force also arrested his uncle, Ahmed, who was inside the same house with him.
The Jewish Press
PA UN Envoy to Israel: If You Don’t Stop Ben Gvir, We Will
The UN Security Council met Thursday to discuss the situation on the Temple Mount in light of Tuesday’s ascent of a Jewish politician to the holiest site for Jews (Ben Gvir Ascends to Temple Mount on Fast of Tevet Commemorating Siege of Jerusalem) but dispersed without a vote or a joint statement of condemnation.
The Jewish Press
Countering pro-BDS Jews
This is the most difficult chapter in the ongoing campaign for Israel’s position and good reputation worldwide. This challenge is so painful that most affiliated with it look away, avoid, or circumvent it – so as not to know of it or see it. This is understandable. The most terrible quarrels occur within the family, and in our case – the Jewish family.
