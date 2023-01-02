ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Thursday's Sports In Brief

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has begun to communicate in writing with his family and others who have been at his bedside since he went into cardiac arrest three days ago — and his first question was, “Did we win?” his doctors said Thursday.
Sacramento St. 85, Idaho 83, OT

SACRAMENTO ST. (9-6) Mawein 1-6 0-0 2, McRae 13-19 1-3 27, Chappell 10-21 2-3 22, Hunt 2-4 1-2 6, Patterson 2-4 0-0 5, Wilbon 5-10 8-11 18, Marks 0-1 0-0 0, Adams 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 35-69 12-19 85. IDAHO (6-10) Burris 2-6 0-0 4, Jones 19-26 4-6 42, Moffitt...
No. 5 Arizona 70, Washington 67

WASHINGTON (9-7) Brooks 8-18 0-0 16, Meah 2-4 0-4 4, Bajema 6-11 1-1 16, Menifield 1-3 0-0 3, Williams 4-12 3-4 12, Bey 2-8 2-2 7, Fuller 3-5 0-0 9, Grant 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-61 6-11 67. ARIZONA (14-1) A.Tubelis 7-18 4-6 18, Ballo 5-11 5-5 15, Kriisa 3-8...
Denver 122, L.A. Clippers 91

L.A. CLIPPERS (91) Leonard 2-7 2-2 6, Morris Sr. 3-7 0-0 7, Zubac 2-2 4-4 8, George 1-9 0-0 3, Jackson 1-6 0-0 2, Covington 3-9 2-2 8, Coffey 2-7 2-2 6, Mann 5-9 2-2 12, M.Brown 5-6 2-7 12, Boston Jr. 0-5 4-6 4, Kennard 2-9 0-0 4, Powell 6-11 0-0 13, Preston 2-4 0-0 6. Totals 34-91 18-25 91.
DENVER, CO

