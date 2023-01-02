Read full article on original website
Related
He Confessed To Twelve Murders And Told The Police He Was Hired By One Of Their Own. He Was Telling The Truth
Vincent "Vito" Smothers Age 27 and Age 41Photo byMichigan Department of Corrections. This is the story of Vincent "Vito" Smothers, a man who killed at least twelve people by the time he was 26. He detailed his life and the murders he committed in public court affidavits.
Tragedy Hit Every Woman He Dated And Daycare Workers Became Concerned When Florida Mother Failed To Pick Up Her Toddlers
Vickie Simmons, 25, Shandell Harris, 30, and Trukita Scott, 24.Photo byTwitter. Vickie Simmons, 25, Shandell Harris, 30, and Trukita Scott, 24 are three women who have been in a relationship with Carl Monty Watts Jr.
Porterville Recorder
Thursday's Sports In Brief
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has begun to communicate in writing with his family and others who have been at his bedside since he went into cardiac arrest three days ago — and his first question was, “Did we win?” his doctors said Thursday.
Porterville Recorder
Sacramento St. 85, Idaho 83, OT
SACRAMENTO ST. (9-6) Mawein 1-6 0-0 2, McRae 13-19 1-3 27, Chappell 10-21 2-3 22, Hunt 2-4 1-2 6, Patterson 2-4 0-0 5, Wilbon 5-10 8-11 18, Marks 0-1 0-0 0, Adams 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 35-69 12-19 85. IDAHO (6-10) Burris 2-6 0-0 4, Jones 19-26 4-6 42, Moffitt...
Porterville Recorder
No. 5 Arizona 70, Washington 67
WASHINGTON (9-7) Brooks 8-18 0-0 16, Meah 2-4 0-4 4, Bajema 6-11 1-1 16, Menifield 1-3 0-0 3, Williams 4-12 3-4 12, Bey 2-8 2-2 7, Fuller 3-5 0-0 9, Grant 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-61 6-11 67. ARIZONA (14-1) A.Tubelis 7-18 4-6 18, Ballo 5-11 5-5 15, Kriisa 3-8...
Porterville Recorder
Denver 122, L.A. Clippers 91
L.A. CLIPPERS (91) Leonard 2-7 2-2 6, Morris Sr. 3-7 0-0 7, Zubac 2-2 4-4 8, George 1-9 0-0 3, Jackson 1-6 0-0 2, Covington 3-9 2-2 8, Coffey 2-7 2-2 6, Mann 5-9 2-2 12, M.Brown 5-6 2-7 12, Boston Jr. 0-5 4-6 4, Kennard 2-9 0-0 4, Powell 6-11 0-0 13, Preston 2-4 0-0 6. Totals 34-91 18-25 91.
Comments / 0