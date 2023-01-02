ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MMA Junkie Radio #3323: Bellator vs. Rizin, Sara McMann, Stephan Bonnar, more

By MMA Junkie Radio
 4 days ago

Check out the latest episode of MMA Junkie Radio with “Gorgeous” George and “Goze.”

Monday’s edition of MMA Junkie Radio with “Gorgeous” George and “Goze” is here.

On Episode 3,323, the guys take a look back at Bellator’s 5-0 sweep of Rizin in Japan on New Year’s Eve. Plus, they discuss free agent Sara McMann’s move to Bellator, Rose Namajunas’ grappling loss, the death of Stephan Bonnar and more. Tune in!

Stream or download this and all episodes of MMA Junkie Radio over at OmnyStudio. You can also catch it on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and more. A new episode of the podcast is released every Monday and Thursday.

