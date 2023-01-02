Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
"Fins & Flights" event to take place Friday in Cedar Key
CEDAR KEY — After a hiatus of two years, the Cedar Key Dolphin Project is ready to welcome supporters and colleagues to a special evening of entertainment, information, libations and tastes at “Fins & Flights,” an evening celebration on Friday, Jan. 6 at Cedar Key’s 83 West & 29 North restaurants on Dock Street.
Historic Dinkins building to be demolished, replaced
Plans are in place to build a new store at the site of the historic Dinkins Service Store in downtown Dunnellon. The current owner, Chaplin “Chap” Dinkins, told the Dunnellon City Council in November that the old building is unsalvageable, but his family hopes the new store will carry on the “ambiance” of the old one to reflect its historic importance. It was closed in 2010.
Inverness approves changes to attract artists to live and work in city
The Inverness City Council is putting out a welcome sign for artists wanting to live, work, and sell out of the homes. The council members voted unanimously Tuesday to approve a transitional zoning category for artists to live and work inside the city and to create their “artist studio” as a permitted use in the residential/professional zoning district. The vote was the second during two public hearings to approve the ordinance to create their “artist studio” as a permitted use in the residential/professional zoning district.
Inverness Country Jam's future uncertain
Inverness’ first Sunny Cooter Country Jam this past October could be the city’s last. Promoter Steve Pritchard told the Inverness City Council on Tuesday that while he expected to lose money during the three-day event’s first year, he lost more than expected, and without more financial help he could not organize another Country Jam in 2023. The city’s contribution to the event was $40,000. It was held at both Liberty and Wallace Brooks parks.
The Levy Citizen's top news headlines of 2022
From milestone birthdays and achievements to new businesses and retirements/resignations, there was a little bit of everything inside the Levy Citizen throughout this past year. Below are just a handful of the Citizen’s top news headlines from 2022. Strow announces retirement from Williston police force. After a 50-year career...
The Bridge 4 Veterans shelter in Inverness looking for house manager
Wanted: Single, reliable, honorable veteran of highest integrity, capable of strict enforcement of house rules. Offering a private room with bath and board in lieu of salary.
Mallards indoor shooting range under construction
Citrus County’s new indoor shooting range is tentatively set to open in 18 months. Chad Damron, owner of Mallards Shooting Supply & Apparel, is relocating his Crystal River store to a spacious new facility on 8.5 acres at the corner of State Road 44 and Pennsylvania Avenue, roughly a half-mile east of Turkey Oak Drive.
LEVY ARRESTS 12/26-01/01
Brown, Steven Allen, age 28 of Inglis, FL booked 12/31/2022 at 01:08 for Contempt of Court Violation Injunction Repeat Sex Date Violation, Surety/ Cash $100,000.00. Damage Property-Criminal Mischief 200 dollars and Under, Surety/ Cash $50,000.00.Damage Property-Criminal Mischief 200 dollars and Under 1,000 dollars, Surety/ Cash $50,000.00. Burton, Marquis Deshawn, age...
Other can move south for politics
We constantly have members of the far right here in Citrus County telling others in Sound Off to move back north if they dare not agree with their politics. In that vein, as a Northerner, I would like to suggest anyone who continues to support a failed insurrectionist to travel south.. Cuba perhaps. This would offer them the opportunity to live in a country run by a dictator.
Inverness man arrested for possessing firearm as felon
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man Jan. 2 for possession of a firearm as a convicted felon after he was reported by a neighbor for discharging a handgun into a wooded area behind his Inverness home. After talking with the neighbor who reported it, deputies approached the...
Must have a balance of energy sources
Citrus County doesn’t really experience a true winter season. It is hardly ever below 30 degrees, and most of that is wind chill. So this recent "polar vortex" meant layers of clothing to stay warm. I complained, but it was much worse farther north. Extreme cold can affect all...
Editorial l Parkway funding through Citrus approved
The state has approved fully funding the parkway to U.S. 19 in North Citrus County. The approval assures completion of the project through Citrus County. The Suncoast Parkway is an ambitious project that ultimately links Citrus County with the Tampa area in one seamless highway. It is a project many years in the making, with starts and stops throughout construction.
