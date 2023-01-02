The Inverness City Council is putting out a welcome sign for artists wanting to live, work, and sell out of the homes. The council members voted unanimously Tuesday to approve a transitional zoning category for artists to live and work inside the city and to create their “artist studio” as a permitted use in the residential/professional zoning district. The vote was the second during two public hearings to approve the ordinance to create their “artist studio” as a permitted use in the residential/professional zoning district.

