Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NJ Teacher Creates Selfie Wall at Gentlemen's Club After Viral Inappropriate Pic LeakBridget MulroyPhiladelphia, PA
Two Longstanding Marshalls Locations Permanently Closing On January 14thJoel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Greg Abbott satisfied with busing over 16,500 migrants to sanctuary cities: Should he spend more money on them?Mark StarTexas State
James Beard Foundation Taste America 2023 Gala Event in PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Get a Taste of Philadelphia's Diverse CuisineCorrie WritingPhiladelphia, PA
Related
wdhn.com
Micah Parsons Blasts Bart Scott for Take on Damar Hamlin’s Injury
The Cowboys star linebacker was not happy with the former NFL player’s comments involving the injured Bills safety. In seeking to provide insight to the frightening situation involving Bills safety Damar Hamlin following his collapse in Monday’s game against the Bengals, ESPN analyst and former linebacker Bart Scott made a statement that drew the ire of a fellow linebacker in Cowboys star Micah Parsons.
wdhn.com
Week 18 Rankings: Running Backs
After a sluggish game last week, Dalvin Cook looks to right the ship against the Bears in Week 18. First and foremost, I'd like to take a moment to wish Damar Hamlin a fast recovery as I know all of our thoughts are with him, his friends and family and the Bills organization. With all due respect to his health, we're reluctantly moving forward to Week 18.
wdhn.com
Week 18 Rankings: Flex (RB/WR/TE)
The 49ers can't slow down and defenses can't slow down Christian McCaffrey either. First and foremost, I'd like to take a moment to wish Damar Hamlin a fast recovery as I know all of our thoughts are with him, his friends and family and the Bills organization. With all due respect to his health, we're reluctantly moving forward to Week 18.
wdhn.com
Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Likely to Miss Start of 2023 NFL Season
The 25-year-old underwent ACL surgery this week, which he tweeted was ‘successful.’. Kyler Murray underwent ACL surgery this week, and while it “went well,” Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said the team might not have the quarterback at the start of next season. The tentative timeline comes after...
wdhn.com
Bengals QB Joe Burrow Discusses Suspended ‘MNF’ Game vs. Bills
The quarterback said Cincinnati is “100%” behind whatever Buffalo decides is best. The NFL hasn’t announced whether the postponed Bills–Bengals game from Monday night will be rescheduled or canceled yet, and Cincinnati is open to letting Buffalo decide, per Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. The game was...
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
wdhn.com
Week 18 Rankings: Wide Receivers
Will Justin Jefferson cap his amazing season with another WR1 performance?. First and foremost, I'd like to take a moment to wish Damar Hamlin a fast recovery as I know all of our thoughts are with him, his friends and family and the Bills organization. With all due respect to his health, we're reluctantly moving forward to Week 18.
wdhn.com
Report: Commanders’ Heinicke Told Coaches to Start Howell Over Him
Washington will wrap up its regular season with a home game against the Cowboys, having already been eliminated from the postseason race. View the original article to see embedded media. Ahead of Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Cowboys, the Commanders have already been eliminated from postseason contention. They’ll have a...
wdhn.com
Week 18 Rankings: Team Defenses
Streaming options for the last week of the regular season. First and foremost, I'd like to take a moment to wish Damar Hamlin a fast recovery as I know all of our thoughts are with him, his friends and family and the Bills organization. With all due respect to his health, we're reluctantly moving forward to Week 18.
wdhn.com
Cardinals-49ers Week 18 Odds, Lines and Spread
The 49ers are the biggest favorites in Week 18 against the Cardinals at home. San Francisco is favored by two touchdowns. The 49ers have won nine straight games since their 3-4 start, putting them in position to steal the top seed in the NFC if the Eagles trip up in Week 18 versus the Giants. Brock Purdy has a surprising 5-0 record, while gaining 8.0 yards per pass attempt with strength in his completion rate (67.4).
wdhn.com
Week 18 Rankings: Quarterbacks
Jalen Hurts returns just in time for Eagles and fantasy managers. First and foremost, I'd like to take a moment to wish Damar Hamlin a fast recovery as I know all of our thoughts are with him, his friends and family and the Bills organization. With all due respect to his health, we're reluctantly moving forward to Week 18.
wdhn.com
Josh Allen says Damar Hamlin’s progress ‘eases so much of that pain,” for Bills teammates
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills players and coach Sean McDermott expressed heartfelt emotions about Damar Hamlin on Thursday when speaking publicly for the first time since their teammate collapsed and went into cardiac arrest during Monday night’s football game in Cincinnati. The Bills were encouraged by uplifting...
wdhn.com
Joe Mixon Seemingly Unhappy With NFL’s Decision on AFC Seeding
The Bengals star shared his thoughts on the league’s Thursday announcement regarding playoff seeding. The NFL’s Thursday announcement regarding AFC playoff seeding in the wake of cancelling the Bills-Bengals game has apparently drawn the ire of Joe Mixon, who shared his thoughts on the news on social media.
wdhn.com
McDermott, Allen: Bills Are Ready to Play As Hamlin Recovers
Buffalo’s regular season finale on Sunday will be its first game since the safety’s frightening collapse on Monday Night Football. As the Bills prepare to close the regular season on Sunday, it stands to wonder how mentally prepared the team will be in the wake of safety Damar Hamlin’s frightening collapse on Monday Night Football.
wdhn.com
NFL Week 18 Betting Guide: Odds, Matchups and Spreads
Playoff spots and seedings will be decided in Week 18. The 49ers are the biggest favorites against the Cardinals. SI Sportsbook’s Perfect 10 contest for Week 18 features seven home favorites. Week 17 of NFL betting was chalky as favorites went 11-4 straight-up (SU), while posting a 7-8 mark...
wdhn.com
ESPN Did Everything Right in Covering Tragic Damar Hamlin Injury
Under scary, unknown circumstances, ESPN handled the news story right away. 1. This is the first Traina Thoughts of 2023, so right off the top I want to thank you for reading as we embark on another year together. I’ve been writing Traina Thoughts every weekday since 2017, and before that I wrote Hot Clicks every weekday from ’07 to ’13, so I thank you for the continued support. I’ll never be able to express how appreciative I am for your loyalty.
wdhn.com
Week 18 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Tight Ends
The Rams TE struggled last week but he’s got a plus matchup in Seattle. Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler or Tyreek Hill. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2022 NFL season.
wdhn.com
Josh Allen Defends Tee Higgins After Collision With Damar Hamlin
Higgins was the ball carrier on the play when Hamlin made the tackle and subsequently collapsed. View the original article to see embedded media. Thursday brought about good news on the Damar Hamlin recovery front, with the Bills tweeting that Hamlin has made “remarkable improvement” since his scary on-field collapse during Monday night’s game against the Bengals. Buffalo coach Sean McDermott and quarterback Josh Allen each addressed the media on Thursday, detailing the emotional and mental challenges the team and community have face in the wake of Monday’s harrowing events.
wdhn.com
Bills’ Sean McDermott, Josh Allen Describe Emotional Week
Buffalo’s head coach and quarterback publicly discussed their feelings about the terrifying injury to Bills safety Damar Hamlin for the first time. Bills head coach Sean McDermott said safety Damar Hamlin remains as the team’s “No. 1 concern” on Thursday. It was the first time McDermott...
wdhn.com
Browns-Steelers Week 18 Odds, Lines and Spread
The Steelers have slim playoffs hopes and are small home favorites against the Browns in Week 18. The Steelers host the Browns in the regular-season finale and will attempt to keep their slim playoff hopes alive. Pittsburgh needs a win in addition to losses (or ties) by both the Patriots and Dolphins in order to secure the final AFC playoff spot.
Comments / 0