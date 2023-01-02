ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

The Guardian

Fears US supreme court could radically reshape clean water rules

A 15-year legal tussle over a tiny plot of land near a lake in northern Idaho could culminate in the US supreme court drastically reshaping clean water laws across the country, with a decision by the conservative-dominated court now looming. The case is the latest and perhaps most significant of...
JC Post

What's in the $1.7 trillion spending bill Moran voted to approve

WASHINGTON —Lawmakers return to work Tuesday to a new era of divided government as Democrats relinquish control of the House after midterm election losses. The Senate remains in Democratic hands, barely. Late last week, President Biden signed the $1.7 trillion government spending bill that will finance federal agencies through...
WATE

Will Jan. 6 anniversary hit differently in the wake of House probe?

The second anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack has arrived just days after the House committee tasked with reviewing the Capitol riot capped its historic investigation, dropping its 800-plus-page report and releasing thousands of exhibits of raw evidence about the deadly event. But even as the public understanding of what transpired that day has grown […]
New Hampshire Bulletin

Here’s what you need to know about new workplace protections for pregnant, nursing workers

The $1.7 trillion federal spending bill President Joe Biden signed last week ushers in expanded protections for workers who are pregnant or nursing. Proponents of the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act and the PUMP for Nursing Mothers Act – both included as amendments to the spending bill – say the measures clarify rights for these workers, […] The post Here’s what you need to know about new workplace protections for pregnant, nursing workers appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
The Detroit Free Press

2 years after US Capitol attack

Good morning, it’s the first Friday of 2023! Two years ago the nation witnessed the insurrection at the Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump. The aftermath of the attack led to an 18-month-long investigation, televised hearings, and interviews. ...
