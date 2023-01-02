JACKSON, Wyo. — The Board of County Commissioners met for its first meeting of 2023 this morning, Jan. 3 at 9 a.m. Wes Gardner was sworn in as a new member of the Board virtually during the meeting, filling the vacancy left by Mark Barron. Luther Propst and Mark Newcomb, who won back their seats in the 2022 election, were also sworn in at the Courthouse at 8:30 a.m. This will be Propst’s second term and Newcomb’s third.

TETON COUNTY, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO