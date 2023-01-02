Read full article on original website
Related
buckrail.com
Town releases 2023 Shed Hunt update, important dates
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Town of Jackson has begun its review of last year’s Shed Hunt process and has plans in place to have instructions released to the public later this spring. “For the most part, we plan to keep a similar process as the 2022 hunt, to...
buckrail.com
Free talk on Energy & Growth in the Age of Humans tonight at the Center
JACKSON, Wyo. — Jackson Hole Center for Global Affairs has invited associate physics professor Robert Davies to give a free talk titled “Energy & Growth in the Age of Humans: Finding our way to a sustainable, just, and vibrant world” tonight at the Center for the Arts.
buckrail.com
Contractor assists County with grooming while PistenBully is down
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Teton County/Jackson Parks and Recreation Department is back on its regular grooming schedule due to the help of a contractor while the PistenBully groomer is repaired, the County announced this morning Jan. 4. The PistenBully groomer broke down on Saturday, Dec. 31. Valley Landscape Service...
buckrail.com
Jackson Hole Weather Year in Review for 2022
JACKSON, Wyo. — In terms of weather, the year 2022 was filled with extremes on all ends of the spectrum in the Greater Teton-Yellowstone region. We experienced prolonged warm spells, cold spells, dry spells, wet spells and snowy spells along with a supercell thunderstorm and record flooding. Brief Weather...
buckrail.com
Exterior decorative lights must be taken down next week, says County
JACKSON, Wyo. — All outdoor decorative lighting, including holiday string lighting, must be taken down by Tuesday, Jan. 10 in order to comply with Teton County’s Land Development Regulations (LDR’s). In the past, County LDRs have only allowed string lighting on buildings between November 15 and January...
buckrail.com
Jackson Hole Travel & Tourism Board opens applications for local event funding
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Jackson Hole Travel & Tourism Board (JHTTB) has opened applications for local events to receive funding to promote, market, and produce events taking place between Sept. 23 and Dec. 31, 2023. Event organizers should apply online by Feb. 28 at midnight. Thanks to the money...
buckrail.com
Parks & Rec grooms select trails while PistenBully is down
JACKSON, Wyo. — Select trails around Teton County are being maintained by a snowmobile pulling a groomer while Parks and Rec’s PistenBully groomer receives repairs. The PistenBully groomer broke down Saturday morning mid-way through grooming efforts and repairs to the groomer are underway. According to Parks & Rec, Stilson was groomed today with the snowmobile and the conditions are “ok.”
buckrail.com
First day on the job for new St. John’s Health CEO Jeff Sollis
JACKSON, Wyo. — Jeff Sollis will take the helm as CEO at St. John’s Health (SJH) beginning today, Jan. 3. Sollis was selected by the board of trustees in a unanimous vote on Sept. 9, 2022, following a months-long search. According to SJH, Sollis brings 17 years of...
buckrail.com
Jobs of the Week – January 4
Looking to start a new career? Take a look at this week’s featured jobs from local employers around town. Want to feature your job posting here next week? Select “Featured Single Job Post” when sharing your job on Buckrail Works. Email ads@buckrail.com for more details. Therapist for...
buckrail.com
Timelapse video captures JAC runway reconstruction
JACKSON, Wyo. — Construction crews worked around the clock for 78 days last spring to construct an entirely new runway at the Jackson Hole Airport (JAC), which was finalized and ready for use on June 28, 2022. The leadership at JAC believes that these updates to the runway make this one of the most environmentally friendly runways in the country.
buckrail.com
BCC meets for first meeting of 2023, Propst named Chair
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Board of County Commissioners met for its first meeting of 2023 this morning, Jan. 3 at 9 a.m. Wes Gardner was sworn in as a new member of the Board virtually during the meeting, filling the vacancy left by Mark Barron. Luther Propst and Mark Newcomb, who won back their seats in the 2022 election, were also sworn in at the Courthouse at 8:30 a.m. This will be Propst’s second term and Newcomb’s third.
buckrail.com
JH Nordic Alliance to host free event at Turpin Meadow Ranch
JACKSON, Wyo. — JH Nordic Alliance will host the Fifth Annual Free Ski, Fat Bike and Snowshoe Day at Turpin Meadow Ranch this Sunday, Jan. 8. The event returns this year after a two winter hiatus due to COVID-19. The free event is open to all ages and abilities and will run from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
buckrail.com
SNAPPED: Semi truck broken down on Trail Creek Rd.
WILSON, Wyo. — A semi-truck is currently broken down on Trail Creek Road off of Teton Pass, WY 22. The truck was reportedly attempting to turn around. Teton Pass is closed to trailer traffic from Nov. 15 through April 1. Trucks can use alternate routes around Teton Pass. The...
buckrail.com
SNAPPED: How not to use bike pathways
JACKSON, Wyo. — Welcome to Bike Paths 101, a brief course on how and how not to use bike paths in Jackson Hole. Lesson #1: Don’t Drive on the Bike Path in January (or anytime for that matter) It goes without saying, this is an improper and dangerous...
buckrail.com
SNAPPED: Town Councilors Jorgensen and Schechter sworn in
JACKSON, Wyo. — Town Council members Jonathan Schechter and Arne Jorgensen were sworn in for their second terms on Monday, Jan. 2 in the Council Chambers. Both Jorgensen and Schechter ran for reelection in November 2022, winning back their seats. The council remain the same since the 2020 election.
buckrail.com
Register now for JH Indoor’s After School Sports Program
JACKSON, Wyo. — In JH Indoor’s after-school sports program, your kids will play some of their favorite sports in a controlled, safe, indoor environment. JH Indoor after-school program will focus on the importance of physical activity, developing a healthy lifestyle and most importantly, having fun! Activities may include football, soccer, wiffleball, dodgeball and gaga ball to name a few. Additionally, students will have the option to complete their homework in our activity room.
buckrail.com
Chiang Mai reopens out of Street Food’s food truck
VICTOR, Idaho — Fear not, Teton Valley’s authentic northern Thai favorite is back in service. After the building’s pipes burst, Chiang Mai Thai Kitchen located on Main Street, just outside of downtown Victor had to shut down operations just before Christmas. Yesterday the Victor business was able to resume service by operating out of the Street Food truck. Chiang Mai is selling to-go food only from a revised food truck menu featuring some new special menu items like the Half Roasted Thai Vietnamese Chicken and the Burmese Pork Belly Curry.
Traffic stops in East Idaho result in felony drug arrests
At approximately 11pm on December 26th, a Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped a vehicle with no license plate at the intersection of John Adams Parkway and Croft Dr. The Deputy identified the driver as 26 year old Riki Jo Vanbrocklin of Idaho Falls, along with an adult male passenger in the vehicle. While obtaining identifying information on the vehicle, the Deputy observed drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle. A search of Ms. Vanbrocklin’s coat and wallet produced a vape pen that she admitted was used for smoking THC and a small baggie with over 2 grams of methamphetamine. Vanbrocklin admitted to...
Comments / 0