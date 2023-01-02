Read full article on original website
LT24
3d ago
To me that just says he doesn’t really care about his job and doesn’t mind getting fired. How the hell do you start the calamity Wentz over the person that has put you in a position to possibly be in the playoffs
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Yardbarker
Cowboys Rookie QB Sam Howell to Start; Commanders Bench Carson Wentz
The Dallas Cowboys now know which Washington quarterback to game plan for on Sunday. The Commanders signed former Colts and Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz in the offseason and hoped he would carry them to a playoff berth. Injuries and poor play plagued the seventh-year quarterback all season, and with Wentz...
NBC Sports
Mike Tomlin: I’ve known Damar Hamlin since he was 12, this is a personal thing to me
Like everyone in the NFL, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is concerned first and foremost today with the health of Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who remains hospitalized in critical condition after collapsing on the field Monday night. But Tomlin revealed that he has a personal connection with Hamlin that began long before Hamlin’s NFL career.
NJ.com
Commanders sign ex-Eagles linebacker
The Washington Commanders have made some roster moves ahead of their Week 18 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. The team announced that linebacker De’Jon Harris has been placed on injured reserve and as a corresponding move they have signed Nathan Gerry from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.
Look: Jerry Jones Announces Decision On Resting Players
Jerry Jones has made his decision on potentially benching starters for Sunday's Week 18 game against the Washington Commanders. The Dallas Cowboys will be at full strength for their regular season finale. "There's too much to play for," Jones said, per team insider Clarence Hill Jr. If the Philadelphia Eagles...
NBC Sports
Damar Hamlin family spokesperson says, “He’s fighting”
Few details are available regarding the status of Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who remains sedated and in critical condition after suffering cardiac arrest on Monday night. Jordon Rooney, a marketing representative for Bills safety Damar Hamlin and a spokesperson for the Hamlin family, appeared earlier today on ABC’s Good Morning America.
Augusta Free Press
Rivera reverses course, now going with Sam Howell at QB for Sunday’s Commanders finale
Ron Rivera is now going with rookie Sam Howell at quarterback for the Washington Commanders’ season finale against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. The move comes with the Commanders out of the playoff race after losing 24-10 to the Cleveland Browns last week. Rivera’s decision to go with high-priced...
NBC Sports
Cowboys cut James Washington
Cowboys wide receiver James Washington has been a disappointment in his first season in Dallas, and now his tenure with the team is over. Washington is being released today, according to multiple reports. A 2018 second-round draft pick of the Steelers, Washington became a free agent in the offseason and...
Bills-Bengals canceled, NFL releases possible playoff scenarios
The NFL has officially announced the Bills-Bengals game will not resume after safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field earlier this week.
Cleveland Browns searching for 'happy medium' on offense with Deshaun Watson
BEREA — The Browns always knew the final six games of the season were going to be like an appetizer. It was going to be their first opportunity to really see Deshaun Watson working within the confines of their offense in game situations. The main course is coming next...
NBC Sports
Damar Hamlin’s father addressed Bills, told them Damar is making progress
The Bills heard good news on Wednesday from the father of safety Damar Hamlin. Mario Hamlin spoke with the entire Bills team on a Zoom call on Wednesday and told them that Damar is making progress, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. That good news follows the statement from the...
Yardbarker
Commanders Coach Ron Rivera 'Praying' For Bills DB Damar Hamlin
With Week 18 on the horizon, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains at the forefront of everyone’s mind. Before his press conference opened for questions on Wednesday, Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera gave an opening statement and spoke about Hamlin and the Bills. “First, I wanna start off...
NBC Sports
John Harbaugh on Lamar Jackson’s playoff availability: I’m going to leave all that stuff alone
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson remains out of practice and that makes it hard to see him playing against the Bengals in Week 18. It also means that there’s increased attention being paid to whether Jackson’s knee injury will allow him to return to action for the team’s first playoff game. On Wednesday, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh had no interest in answering a question about whether he expects Jackson to be able to play.
NBC Sports
QB Jalen Hurts limited again at practice
Jalen Hurts was listed as limited on the Eagles’ initial practice report of the week. Seventeen days after suffering a right shoulder injury in Chicago, Hurts was listed as a limited participant in the Eagles’ walkthrough in their indoor Bubble. A walkthrough injury report is a projection of...
NBC Sports
Patriots players send Damar Hamlin prayers amid 'chilling' situation
Football seems like a distant afterthought after what transpired Monday night in Cincinnati. Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed midway through the first quarter of Buffalo's game against the Bengals after hitting Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin received roughly 10 minutes of CPR from medical personnel on the field before being taken in an ambulance to University of Cincinnati Medical Center about 30 minutes after he collapsed.
NBC Sports
How to watch Commanders vs. Cowboys Week 18
The Commanders were officially eliminated from playoff contention in Week 17, but there's still one more game to play before Washington embarks on another offseason. Ron Rivera's group will play host to the playoff-bound Cowboys, who enter the final week of the regular season at 12-4 and still has a chance to win the NFC East. If the Commanders come up short in their season finale, they'll finish the year 7-9-1, which would be the third-straight seven-win season for Washington under Rivera.
NBC Sports
Bosa offers perfectly cocky assessment of his stellar season
Nick Bosa is good at football, and he's not afraid to flaunt it. The 49ers defensive end has the treatment of his body down to a science, and his dedication over the years has led to the current 2022 NFL season being the best of his career. When the Defensive...
NBC Sports
Thaddeus Moss works out for Steelers
The Steelers worked out tight end Thaddeus Moss on Tuesday at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, according to the NFL’s personnel notice. Moss is the son of Hall of Fame receiver Randy Moss. He has spent time with the Commanders and Bengals in two seasons but has yet to play...
