TRUTH4U
3d ago
Actually, this is a good thing. Having a permit does no good at all, but cause confusion. People will carry a weapon no matter what.
Donald Caldwell
3d ago
Criminals were already carrying concealed so this law won't affect them. But now law bidding citizen can protect themselves.
Windy Jarrett
2d ago
Almost everyone carried it anyway, legally or not, laws do not deter a criminal in any way, that's why they're called criminals. The real truth is those opposed are losing money in their accounts.
ALEA announces Firearms Prohibited Person Database
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – In 2021, the Alabama Legislature passed the Alabama Uniform Concealed Carry Permit Act (Act 2021-246) which went into effect Jan. 1, 2023. The Act requires the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) to develop, create, maintain and administer a searchable state Firearm Prohibited Person (FPP) Database that enables law enforcement officers across the state to learn of a person’s inability to possess a firearm. The database was created for the purpose of providing law enforcement with a means to check and gather accurate information, to provide officers with situational awareness relative to the individuals they encounter in order to protect...
‘Constitutional Carry Bill,’ others become law
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Alabama joined over 20 other states in making it legal to carry a weapon without a background check or permit on Jan. 1, 2023. Passing the Alabama House or Representatives and Senate in February, House Bill 272, commonly known as the “Constitutional Carry Bill,” was signed into law immediately by Governor Kay Ivey who said at the time, “Unlike states who are doing everything in their power to make it harder for law abiding citizens, Alabama is reaffirming our commitment to defending our Second Amendment rights. I have always stood up for the rights of law-abiding gun...
aldailynews.com
New member profile: Rehm wants more school choice, no grocery tax
Newly elected state Rep. Rick Rehm says voters in southeast Alabama’s House District 85 wanted a change. Rehm, of Dothan, was the only Republican to beat an incumbent Democrat in an Alabama legislative race in 2022. Rehm campaigned on more school choice options and less government. In an interview...
You no longer need a permit to carry a handgun in Georgia
ATLANTA (WSAV) — A new Georgia law is now in effect which means you don’t need a permit to carry a handgun. It went into effect on Jan. 1 but comes with some controversy. “It causes me great concern,” Rep. Teri Anulewciz, D-Smyrna said. “There are so many shootings on roads and highways throughout Georgia […]
TN, VA legislators mull marijuana policy on eve of new sessions
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A year and a half after major marijuana legislation became effective in Virginia, law enforcement and legislators on both sides of the border are confronting the consequences. Virginia decriminalized the possession of marijuana in 2021. Some lawmakers say the decision to allow individuals to grow up to four marijuana plants […]
WAAY-TV
As permit-less conceal carry becomes law, North Alabama has a mixed reaction
As of January 1st, Alabamians can now conceal carry a gun without having to get a permit. Alabama joins 24 others states that have a similar law in place. The new law has split some people up in North Alabama on differing sides of opinion. Dewey Weaver, a gun store...
elmoreautauganews.com
Alabama Concealed Carry Law Changes/Update: What you Need to Know
For those that have been tracking this and have asked, as of January 1st, the State of Alabama no longer requires residents to have to apply for and obtain a concealed carry permit for pistols to be carried on their persons/vehicles. This applies to those persons who are LEGALLY allowed to carry a pistol or handgun (you know who you are if you’re not and for what reason). You can still apply for and obtain a concealed carry permit from the Sheriff’s Office in the county where you reside (not the PD), but it is not required within Alabama anymore.
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Alabama
Using 2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, Stacker identified counties with the shortest life expectancy in Alabama.
New Year marks end of Alabama law requiring concealed carry gun permits
A change in Alabama law that was a decade in the making starts today: No permit is required to carry a concealed handgun or to carry one in a vehicle. The Legislature passed a bill to repeal the permit requirement in March and it takes effect with the start of the new year. The bill had previously failed year after year, partly because of opposition from the Alabama Sheriffs Association.
Swearing in, gang violence, great singers: Down in Alabama
A couple of new lawmakers representing Alabama are being sworn in today on Capitol Hill. Mobile police are pointing toward neighborhood gang violence as a possible link between a deadly downtown New Year’s Eve shooting and another shooting at a Walmart on Dec. 27. Rolling Stone released its list...
U.S. Census: 2 North Alabama towns are no longer considered ‘urban areas’
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, and after a federal rule change, 24 towns in the state no longer count as towns. Two of those are in North Alabama.
See new designs for 9 Alabama license plates
The nine newly redesigned Alabama license plates are now available. The plates were available starting Jan. 1, according to the Alabama Department of Motor Vehicles. The redesigned plates include:. Educator – Proceeds go to Alabama Penny Trust Fund. Retired Educator – Proceeds go to Alabama Penny Trust Fund.
More people are moving to Alabama, U-Haul says
Alabama was one of two states that saw the largest jump last year in a metric of how many people are moving in. Alabama is 20th among the states in U-Haul’s Growth Index, a number that analyzes how many people are moving in and out. According to the national...
wvtm13.com
Search underway for escaped Alabama inmate
Alabama authorities are searching for an escaped inmate Tuesday evening. Linwood Harris was in a work release program at Maaco Paint and Body in Montgomery when he left the job at 5:35 p.m. He was last seen wearing brown pants, a black Maaco shirt, and a blue hat. Harris may...
Alabama politics 2023: Gov. Ivey’s potential focus on education, Alabama lottery
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s a new year full of potential and new beginnings, and many are chomping at the bit to see what’s in store. For Alabama politics, CBS42 political analyst, Steve Flowers, says Governor Kay Ivey and the state legislature could have several different cards up their sleeves when it comes to their […]
Alabama high school student found with gun on campus Thursday, school officials say
An Alabama student allegedly was found with a gun on a high school campus Thursday, school officials said. Lee High School officials said a student was found to have a gun on school grounds early Thursday. Administrators said the gun was confiscated quickly and the student will face disciplinary consequences...
Gov. Kemp says ‘militant activists’ opposing APD training facility will be ‘not be tolerated’
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Governor Brian Kemp is renewing calls for activists protesting an Atlanta Police Department training facility in DeKalb County to be arrested and charged with domestic terrorism. The training facility, known as cop city, has been the target of protestors and vandals for months. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
wtva.com
Charges dismissed against Mississippi trooper
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - A Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper is back on the job after criminal charges were dismissed against him. The Tuscaloosa Police Department arrested Steven Jones on Dec. 8 on domestic violence and harassment charges. Jones’ attorney Lisa Meggs said Tuscaloosa City Prosecutor Hudson Cheshire dismissed the charges...
Alabama delegation supports McCarthy in speaker race
WASHINGTON — Each Republican member of the Alabama Delegation to the United States House of Representatives voted on Tuesday in favor of House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy in three failed attempts to secure a simple majority of votes to allow the California representative to become the next Speaker of the House.
alabamaliving.coop
January 2023 Spotlight
Alabama sports legend Bo Jackson, founder of Bo Bikes Bama, has announced the date for the 2023 charity bike ride to be held in Auburn. The date will be April 23, 2023, and registration and fundraising will open on Jan. 19, 2023. The cost to participate is $90 for a...
