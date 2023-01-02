Did you know that January is National Dog Training Month? Well the people behind the Link Smart wearable pet devices are here to remind us all. For anyone unfamiliar with Link, and their Link My Pet app, this is a brand of wearable pet devices that will not only act as a GPS for your dog, but it will also monitor their health and overall well-being. And you can find all of the information about their health in the app associated with these devices. In fact, we wrote about the brand and their pet devices in the past, because we are fans of what they have to offer and the fact that they help us monitor our pups overall health and well-being.

