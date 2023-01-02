Read full article on original website
Related
VALORANT Episode 5 Act 3 End Date
VALORANT continues its content campaign bringing out new skins, characters, maps and so much more. The consistency is something that fans have gotten used to. While each new episode or act will generally bring either a new Agent or Map, sometimes it is just a brand new battlepass and a video to move the story forward. With new Acts coming out about every two months and Episodes every six months, players will be wanting to know when each one starts and ends. Here is the exact VALORANT Episode 5 Act 3 End Date.
VALORANT Map Lotus Potentially Leaked
VALORANT is seemingly back on track with their map additions. After skipping over Episode 4, there will now be new maps in back-to-back episodes. This is a great thing for VALORANT fans as these maps are generally creative and interesting in the way they help players attack either Point A or B. VALORANT Episode 6 is coming up soon and players have been getting antsy to learn more about the maps. Luckily that wait is over as the latest leaks have potentially shown off the newest VALORANT Map, Lotus.
Can the EXP Share Be Turned Off in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has come out and fans are looking for answers to so many questions. The game certainly has a lot of new additions and some old. But one of the older ones is an EXP Share. Unlike when it originally came out, the game has really leaned into EXP Share as a way to help players not have to grin as much. But for those who want the older grind, is there a way to turn off the EXP Share in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?
SecureCheats Launches New Warzone 2 Hacks
The battle royale genre was forever changed with the launch of the Call of Duty brand’s take on the transformative game mode. Pulling from all generations of the series while capitalizing on the signature gunplay and mechanics that made it a household name, Call of Duty Warzone was created.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s Cassiopeia Breakdown
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have been out for over a month now. But people have still been holding off on buying it. For those potential Paldeans, this piece will be breaking down the battle with school hacker, Penny. Or, as Team Star knows her, Cassiopeia. This piece will be an overview of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s Cassiopeia.
New VALORANT Map Teased Multiple Times
VALORANT is seemingly back on track with their map additions. After skipping over Episode 4, there will now be new maps in back-to-back episodes. This is a great thing for VALORANT fans as these maps are generally creative and interesting in the way they help players attack either Point A or B. VALORANT Episode 6 is coming up soon and players have been getting antsy to learn more about the maps. Here are the teasers for the New VALORANT Map coming soon.
How to Beat Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Nemona Battle
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have been out for over a month now. But people have still been holding off on buying it. For those potential Paldeans, this piece will be breaking down the battle with champion-ranked student council president, Nemona. This piece will be an overview of the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Nemona Battle.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet-Levincia Gym Rematch
Part of the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet post-game is battling each of the gym leaders again, but with leveled-up and full teams of 6. Despite only being able to be fought once, these matches are fairly interesting. This piece will go over the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Levincia Gym Rematch.
When Does the Marvel Snap Savage Land Season End?
A new month means a new season for Marvel Snap. The popular card game has ushered in its new season, titled Savage Land, into the new year and players can get to earning rewards through the battle pass today. However some players might not be able to play everyday, and plenty more want to know when the season ends. Taking a quick look at the season pass panel inside Marvel Snap, it looks like the Marvel Snap Savage Land season ends on January 30. Players can anticipate the season ending sometime close to 10 PM eastern time.
Apex Legends Spellbound Event Explained
Apex Legends has a new event to kick off the New Year right. The Apex Legends Spellbound Event will bring along the LTM Control, private matches, and new cosmetics when it launches on January 10. Control Returns. The limited-time game mode Control makes its return in the new Spellbound event....
Aurelion Sol Rework PBE Release Date
For the past few years, there have been rumors and even former confirmations that there was a secret rework in progress. During the past two years specifically, there was a rumor of one and then it was canceled. Now after some confirmation, Aurelion Sol was confirmed as the secret rework and Riot Games showed a bit more about him. Here is what is known about the Aurelion Sol Rework PBE Release Date.
Make Your Cat Feel Like Royalty With This Under-$30 Space-Saving Window Perch With Over 16,000 Reviews
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. We’ve seen a lot of popular products on TikTok for ourselves, but it’s time to pamper our furry friends just as much — and we may have found the perfect gift for your little kitty. A TikToker by the name of @allierena posted one of her best Amazon finds for her adorable tabby cat — a kitty hammock! The video garnered over 300,000 views and @allierena told the audience, “This is one of the best cat purchases I’ve ever made, it’s...
TFT Season 13 Patch Schedule [Full 2023 Schedule]
Teamfight Tactics is one of the most patched games in the world right now. This is because Riot Games are always trying to keep things fresh and updated. They make sure that if something is too strong or even too weak that they give the game its best chance to be as close to balanced as possible. During these patches, they also release new content like Little Legends, champions and much more. League of Legends, generally aligns with these patches as well. With that, one may be wondering, what is the TFT Season 13 Patch Schedule for 2023? Here is a look at the TFT Season 13 Patch Schedule.
Basic dog training tips from the experts behind Link Smart Wearable Pet devices
Did you know that January is National Dog Training Month? Well the people behind the Link Smart wearable pet devices are here to remind us all. For anyone unfamiliar with Link, and their Link My Pet app, this is a brand of wearable pet devices that will not only act as a GPS for your dog, but it will also monitor their health and overall well-being. And you can find all of the information about their health in the app associated with these devices. In fact, we wrote about the brand and their pet devices in the past, because we are fans of what they have to offer and the fact that they help us monitor our pups overall health and well-being.
Monster Hunter Rise Preorder Bonuses
There’s no better way to kick off the new year than some monster hunting. Monster Hunter Rise is finally making its way to Xbox and Playstation consoles after the release of Monster Hunter World. The question now though is what are the Monster Hunter Rise preorder bonuses if there are any?
Professor Sada Final Battle Breakdown
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have been out for over a month now. But people have still been holding off on buying it. For those potential Paldeans, this piece will be breaking down one of the best final battles in any Pokemon main series game. This piece will be an overview of Pokemon Scarlet’s final battle with Professor Sada.
The 5 best cat harnesses for travel adventures with your kitty
We spoke to vets and cat owners to find out what makes a good cat harness. These are the best harnesses to take your cat outside on walks and hikes.
The Game Haus
Cincinnati, OH
6K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
We are your sources for all things Esports and Sports. Combining the two and bringing you all the relevant news and analysis you need on a daily basis. Check out our new team-specific pages as well for all the news you need on your favorite esports teams!https://thegamehaus.com/
Comments / 0