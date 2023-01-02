Read full article on original website
Med Learning Group Receives Investment from DW Healthcare Partners
Med Learning Group, a New York-based supplier of an internet platform centered on persevering with medical schooling, obtained an funding from DW Healthcare Companions. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to speed up development and increase operations. MLG focuses...
Vimcar Receives Growth Investment from Battery Ventures
Vimcar, a Berlin, Germany-based supplier of fleet administration software program for SMEs, acquired a Progress funding from Battery Ventures. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to broaden its attain within the DACH area. Led by co-CEOs Andreas Schneider and...
SeaVantage Raises $1.3M in Funding
SeaVantage, a Seoul, South Korea-based supplier of real-time ocean provide chain visibility options, raised $1.3M in funding. Backers included We Ventures (chief), Bluepoint Companions, IBK Capital, Lindeman Asia Funding, BDC Labs. The corporate intends to make use of the funds for world enlargement of its ocean visibility platform, product improvements,...
Snaptrude Raises $6.6M in Funding
Snaptrude, a New York-based startup offering a constructing design platform, raised $6.6M in funding. The spherical was led by Accel and Foundamental VC, with participation from Doable Ventures, Clark Valberg, RFC, CapitalX, Thilo Konzok, and different angels. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to launch its web-based...
Thomson Reuters Completes Acquisition of SurePrep
Thomson Reuters Corporation (NYSE / TSX: TRI), introduced it has closed on its beforehand introduced acquisition of SurePrep, an Irvine, CA-based 1040 tax automation software program and companies firm. On November 11, 2022, Thomson Reuters introduced that it had reached a definitive settlement to accumulate SurePrep for $500M in money.
Nexus Circular Raises $150M in Equity Funding
Nexus Circular, an Atlanta, GA-based recycling firm, raised $150M in Fairness funding. The spherical was led by Cox Enterprises. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to speed up the growth of its recycling course of. Led by CEO Jodie Morgan, and Jeff Gold, COO, Nexus Round is...
Puffin Drinkwear Raises Series A Funding Round
Puffin Drinkwear, a Bend, OR-based supplier of personality-infused attire for drinks, raised an undisclosed quantity in Sequence A funding. The spherical was led by Village Household Capital and Jim Collis. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to speed up product growth and supplies improvement. Based by Tyrone...
Kopis Acquires Intelice’s ERP Group
Kopis, a Greenville, SC-based tech agency specializing in enterprise-level app improvement and Enterprise Useful resource Planning (ERP) companies, acquired Intelice’s ERP Group, which makes a speciality of cloud and on-premise ERP companies that make the most of the Microsoft Dynamics 365 Enterprise Central/NAV platform. The phrases of the deal...
Actimed Therapeutics Closes £5M Second Tranche of £10M Seed Financing
Actimed Therapeutics, a London, UK-based scientific stage pharmaceutical firm, closed its second and closing £5M tranche of Seed financing. The closing of this spherical, led by Mankind Pharma, brings the whole seed funding raised by Actimed to roughly £10M. Following this financing, Atish Majumdar, President (Gross sales & Advertising) of Mankind Pharma joined Actimed Therapeutics as a member of its Board of Administrators.
Alicia Raises €7M in Seed Funding
Alicia, a Rotterdam, The Netherlands-based supplier of insurance-as-a-service for freelancers, reportedly raised €7M in Seed funding. The spherical was joined by Volta Ventures, Randstad Innovation Fund, and Achmea Innovation Fund. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to develop in some European international locations in 2023, develop...
Watalook Raises €3M in Seed Funding
Watalook, a Vilnius, Lithuania-based beautytech startup, reportedly raised €3M in Seed funding. The spherical was led by byFounders and Practica Capital. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to enhance its providers and strengthen its place in Europe, particularly in Scandinavia. Based by Justas Vitenas and Klaudijus...
LEM Surgical Closes CHF 8.7M Series A Funding
LEM Surgical, a Bern, Switzerland-based startup targeted on surgical robotic options for spinal surgical procedure, raised CHF 8.7M in Sequence A funding. The spherical was led by Ypsomed Group CEO Simon Michel. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to to develop its product additional and put together...
Volta Medical Raises €36M in Series B Funding
Volta Medical, a Marseille, France-based well being know-how firm growing synthetic intelligence (AI) options, raised €63M in Sequence B funding. The spherical, which introduced bringing the entire capital raised to over €70M, was led by Vensana Capital with participation from Lightstone Ventures and current investor Gilde Healthcare. The...
How VR And 3D Visualization Services Are Changing Construction Industry
The development business is among the industries adapting slowly to new applied sciences to extend productiveness and ship initiatives. Nonetheless, the development business is now embracing and adapting to new applied sciences like digital actuality for 3D rendering services. Right here, you’ll uncover every thing it’s worthwhile to find out about how VR and 3D visualization providers are altering the development business.
Accenture Closes Acquisition of Inspirage
Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has accomplished its acquisition of Inspirage, a Bellevue, Washington-based built-in Oracle Cloud specialist agency with deal with provide chain administration. The quantity of the deal – announced on September 6 – was not disclosed. The acquisition additional enhances Accenture’s Oracle Cloud capabilities, serving to it...
Twig Acquires Vybe Technology
Twig, a London, UK-based firm targeted on round economic system rules, acquired Vybe Applied sciences, a supplier of teenage banking companies. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. With the acquisition, Twig will develop its market attain. This new transaction follows the latest acquisitions of UK companies Loopster and...
Prodoscore Receives Growth Investment From PSG
Prodoscore, a Los Angeles, CA-based supplier of worker visibility and productiveness intelligence software program, acquired a progress funding from PSG. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. The corporate intends to make use of the funds for product growth, gross sales and advertising, supporting its potential to satisfy rising...
Apnimed Completes $79.75M Series C Extension Financing
Ampimed, a Cambridge, MA-based clinical-stage pharmaceutical firm, raised $79.75M in Collection C extension funding. The spherical was led by Alpha Wave Ventures with participation from Sectoral Asset Administration, Columbia-Seligman Investments and Tao Capital Companions. Led by CEO Larry Miller, Apnimed is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical firm centered on growing oral pharmacologic...
Most semiconductor execs say supply chain shortages should ease by 2024 |Accenture
Three in 4 (76%) semiconductor executives anticipate provide chain shortages ought to ease by 2024, in line with a brand new report from Accenture. But the large consulting and monetary companies agency mentioned firms have to be ready to face up to different market pressures by specializing in investments that can assist drive future development.
Profet AI Closes US$5.6M in Series A Funding
Profet AI, a Taiwan-based developer of producing auto machine studying options, raised US$5.6M in Sequence A funding. The spherical was led by Darwin Ventures, with participation from Hive Ventures, AUO, SVTI, Harbinger Enterprise Capital, and Jensen-Capital Administration. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to speed up its...
